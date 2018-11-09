18 Easy Friendsgiving Crock-Pot Recipes, Because It's Time To Let Your Slow Cooker Shine

Controversial opinion: Friendsgiving is superior to Thanksgiving. I'm sure you love your relatives, but Friendsgiving gives you the chance to spend time with the people you're actually grateful for, and you don't have to worry about weird political arguments with distant relatives you barely know. Plus, it's usually done potluck-style, so you get to make a contribution you'll actually like as opposed to being forced to eat whatever the host made. If a Friendsgiving dinner is on your cal, slow cooker recipes are the way to go.

Everyone is always super busy on and around Thanksgiving, whether it be because they're running a race or trying not to miss a second of the Macy's Day parade, finding the time to actively cook can be a struggle. And if you're trying to make a full Thanksgiving dish when you don't have a day off, forget about it. But with a slow cooker, you can prepare your signature dish in the morning and let it cook unattended, so the probability of actually enjoying the party you're attending instead of showing up flustered with a burnt pie is high.

Whether you're trying to find ways to save time or if you just want to try something new, read on for 18 slow cooker Friendsgiving recipes you've got to try this year.

1. Slow Cooker "Baked" Potatoes Cooking Classy In my humble opinion, Thanksgiving meals are all about the sides, which is why I'm obsessed with this Slow Cooker "Baked" Potatoes recipe courtesy of Jaclyn at Cooking Classy. Being able to pop these pods of deliciousness in the slow cooker in the morning is a dream come true.

2. Slow Cooker Apple Sauce Cooking A La Mel You can't have Friendsgiving without apple sauce, so why not make it in the slow cooker? This Slow Cooker Apple Sauce recipe from Melinda at Cooking A La Mel is ready in four hours, so you can throw the ingredients into the cooker in the afternoon and not worry about it until you head over to your friend's for the big event.

3. Slow Cooker Turkey Breast Baked By Rachel I recommend this recipe to anyone who doesn't need a whole turkey for the big day, because frankly, that's a lot of bird. Baked By Rachel's Slow Cooker Turkey Breast recipe takes just three hours, and it cooks with veggies for taste.

4. Slow Cooker Sweet Potato Casserole Damn Delicious Sweet potato casserole is a Thanksgiving staple, but it can be a little stressful to make when you're worried about burning marshmallows. Damn Delicious's Slow Cooker Sweet Potato Casserole gives you a delicious concoction that's ready in three to four or seven hours, depending on your needs, and the slow cook function helps ensure the marshmallows are cooked to the perfect texture.

5. Slow Cooker Dinner Rolls I Heart Eating I like bread more than I like most people, so I had to include this Slow Cooker Dinner Rolls recipe, courtesy of I heart Eating. It's an easy way to make fresh bread for your Friendsgiving meal, and your friends will definitely be asking for the recipe after.

6. Homemade Slow Cooker Maple Apple Butter Half Baked Harvest To really put your Friendsgiving carb-intake over the edge, pair the rolls with this amazing Homemade Slow Cooker Maple Apple Butter. The recipe, courtesy of Half Baked Harvest, is packed with the flavors of fall, and it'll cook all day while you mentally prepare for feasting.

7. No Boil Slow Cooker Mac And Cheese Cookies And Cups Another classic holiday side dish, I love the idea of making mac and cheese in the slow cooker for Friendsgiving, and this No Boil Slow Cooker Mac and Cheese recipe from Cookies and Cups looks like heaven in a bowl. It only takes two hours to cook, so you can just turn on your Crock-Pot before you start getting ready for the party. Win win.

8. Crock Pot Stuffing Spend With Pennies If you're a stuffing fan, you'll love this Crock Pot Stuffing recipe from Spend with Pennies. It's bread-based and has a ton of fresh ingredients, which means lots of flavor, so you'll be the hit of Friendsgiving if you bring this dish along.

9. Slow Cooker Cranberry Sauce Gimme Some Oven When done right, cranberry sauce can make or break your Thanksgiving meal. The fruity goodness goes perfectly with the savory turkey, but a lot of people go store bought for cranberry sauce. To make yours stand out, use this Slow Cooker Cranberry Sauce recipe from Gimme Some Oven, and remind everyone what this side dish should really taste like.

10. Slow Cooker Stuffing with Apples, Cranberries, and Pecans Well Plated Another winning stuffing dish, give this Slow Cooker Stuffing with Apples, Cranberries, and Pecans courtesy of Erin at Well Plated a try. The combination of fruit and savory sage will make everyone's stomach growl.

11. Cheesy Crockpot Green Bean Casserole The Salty Marshmallow It's probably a good idea to eat some form of vegetables as your gorge yourself on carbs and other delicious things. This Cheesy Crock-Pot Green Bean Recipe from The Salty Marshmallow is a solid choice. It's got two types of cheese and fried onions, so it's guaranteed to be delicious.

12. Slow Cooker Corn Casserole Eat At Home Cooks Corn casserole is my favorite food on the planet because of its combination of sweet corn and gooey cornbread, and I especially love the idea of making it in a slow cooker. This recipe from Tiffany at Eat At Home Cooks takes just three to four hours to make in the slow cooker.

13. The Best Ever Slow Cooker Mashed Potatoes Wholefully I wasn't going to make Friendsgiving recommendations and not include a mashed potatoes recipe. I like Wholefully's The Best Ever Slow Cooker Mashed Potatoes because it's low maintenance to prepare and cooks in less than four hours. Happy starching.

14. Slow Cooker Turkey With No-Fuss Gravy Mel's Kitchen Cafe If you needed another recipe for cooking a turkey breast in a slow cooker, look no further than Mel's Kitchen Cafe's Slow Cooker Turkey With No-Fuss Gravy. I like that this recipe comes with instructions on how to make a gravy from what you already used to cook the turkey with.

15. Slow Cooker Pumpkin Pie Cake Mom On Timeout For a twist on the traditional pumpkin pie, try this Slow Cooker Pumpkin Pie Cake from Mom On Timeout. It's fluffier than a pie, and you don't have to worry about putting it into bake while dinner is being served since it can cook over three hours. Either prepare it before you head to the party, or bring your slow cooker along so you can offer your pals warm pie cake.

16. Slow Cooker Garlic Ranch Mushrooms Cookies and Cups Break up the ‘carby’ sides with this garlic ranch mushrooms recipe from Cookies & Cups. Not a lot of time needs to be allotted to prep for this dish and you can leave the mushrooms to cook while you work on another dish or get ready. Personally, I could eat mushrooms all year long, but these are a great addition to the Friendsgiving table.

17. Crockpot Tiramisu Bread Pudding Cook Nourish Bliss If your friends already called all of the savory sides, bring a sweet dessert. This sweet tiramisu bread pudding recipe from Cook Nourish Bliss puts a little spin on the classic dish by using french bread instead of ladyfingers. It’s definitely a change from the traditional apple pie.