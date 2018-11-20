Friends, Romans, Thanksgiving food lovers, lend me your ear: I'm completely unprepared for Thanksgiving. No food bought, no recipes found — but what I have done is brainstormed Instagram captions for Friendsgiving. Priorities.

Instagram captions have been my main concern this week, and I don't care who knows. Yes, I'm excited to see my friends and family and for all the food, but I also want to be prepared for the inevitable post I'll make to honor the festivities on the internet. Literally everyone posts pictures for the holidays, so you've gotta have a really good caption to make yours stand out. Plus, my friends deserve the best, and I want to make sure I have the perfect words to embody my love for them when I do post. I mean, is there anything more special than a Friendsgiving photo? These are the pictures my future children will find and laugh at how young we all look. They'll point out the people they know call "auntie" and "uncle" and marvel at the 2019 hairstyle they're all sporting. They'll ask us about the day, and I'll be able to remember that was the year we burned the turkey and ate KFC instead because of my charming caption. Memories will be documented because I took the time to think of something cute and witty to say. It's important.*

*Or I'll just get some social media clout, which is also beneficial.

"Friends are the family you choose" — Jess C Scott This should probably be the official catch phrase for Friendsgiving, but since there isn't one, it'll have to work as a caption instead. Besides, it really is true: there is something magical about your chosen family.

"There for each other through thick and thin, but not for thin pieces of pie." We all know friends come practically second place to food on Friendsgiving, so using an Instagram caption that matches the mood just makes sense. Fingers crossed the post guarantees you a hefty slice.

"Thankful for the friends who make me want to give." This one is almost too sweet, but I had to include it because it's the way my pals make me feel. The caption will be great for a group photo.

"Makin' new friends, but keepin' the old this year." This twist on the Girl Scout song is great for mixing friend groups at Friendsgiving this year. Grab your oldest and newest pals for a sweet pic that will mark the beginning of your lifetime of bonding.

"No friendships were harmed in the making of this Friendsgiving." If you've got a fun candid photo of you and your friends from the night, this caption pairs perfectly. Plus, you might want to reassure your followers that your friendships are still intact after the great turkey debacle of 2019.

"The capacity for friendship is God's way of apologizing for our families." — Jay McInerney There's a reason some people choose to spend the holidays with friends instead of family, and this quote gets it. Please do not blame me for any backlash from actual family members who see your caption.

"F is for friends who do stuff together." — Spongebob The source might seem a little silly, but the line is easily recognizable and will be a hit on your feed. Plus, you are literally doing fun stuff with your friends, too.

"The greatest people you will ever meet." Shutterstock If you couldn't describe your friends this way, you probably shouldn't be having Friendsgiving with them. Besides, Mean Girls quotes are always social media gold. Extra points if you're wearing pink in the pic.

"I get by with a little help from my friends." — The Beatles Time with your friends may be the only thing keeping you sane during the insanity of the holidays, so it's only right to call on this iconic Beatles lyric for your picture perfect moment.

"If you can't say anything nice about anybody, come sit by me." — 'Steel Magnolias' This line from one of my favorite movies of all time embodies everything about my southern roots, as well as the honesty every real friendship should have. Put the caption underneath a snapshot of you and your bestie gossiping by the dessert table.

"A friend is one of the nicest things you can have and one of the best things you can be." — Douglas Pagels I'm imagining a picture of you and your friends laughing with this caption. I'm so grateful you have them.

"Maybe our girlfriends are our soulmates." — 'Sex and the City' The only appropriate caption for an all-girls Friendsgiving.

"It's not too much food. This is what we've been training for our whole lives. This is our destiny, our finest hour." — Lorelai Gilmore Shutterstock An ideal caption for a photo of a group of foodie friends at an overstuffed Thanksgiving table.

"There is always, always something to be thankful for." No matter what kind of year you've had, whether you've dealt with sick family members or a bad job situation or other stress, snapping a photo of your best friends around the Thanksgiving table will really make you feel this caption.

"Now is no time to think of what you do not have. Think of what you can do with what." — Ernest Hemingway And you can do an awful lot with an army of supportive friends behind you. Happy Friendsgiving.

"Every year I try and tell you guys that no one really sings Thanksgiving songs." — Bob Belcher Pose your pals around the piano (or with a karaoke machine) and whip out this line from Bob's Burgers.

"Feeling gratitude and not expressing it is like wrapping a present and not giving it." – William Arthur Ward Bring the teary eyes with this sweet sentiment, which also works as a nifty reminder that gift-giving season is upon us. (Hey, it can't hurt.)