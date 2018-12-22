Winter is officially here. That means bundling up to battle the cold, trudging through snow, and trying not bust your butt on icy sidewalks (unless of course you live in a warm climate year round, in which case, do you have a guest room?). The weather this time of year can be a bit of a hassle, but it can also be stunningly beautiful and super photogenic. If you need some awesome Instagram captions for winter pictures you just have to share, you've come to the right place.

The winter season kicked off on Friday, December 21, according to The Old Farmer's Almanac. It was also the darkest day of the year. From here on out, the days will slowly get longer and it will stay light out until later. But we've got a long ways to go until spring arrives in March, so even if you're not big on the cold, you might as well try and enjoy the beauty of the winter.

Whether you're grabbing a mug of hot cocoa and a new paperback, or putting on your coat and gloves to go play in the show, here are 18 great Instagram captions for all your gorgeous winter shots.

1 “In the winter she curls up around a good book and dreams away the cold.” — Ben Aaronovitch Giphy To me, this is the hands down best way to spend a chilly day. I'll take my book and a blanket over snow and shoveling every time.

2 "Walking in a winter wonderland." Is it even winter if you haven't busted out this caption for your snow pics?

3 "Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow." Love it or hate it, you can't deny that the world looks absolutely gorgeous with a dusting of snow turning everything white.

4 "Do you wanna build a snowman?" Giphy Come on, let's go and playyy. "Let It Go" is a good song, but "Do You Wanna Build a Snowman?" is my jam.

5 "Some people are worth melting for." Giphy Actually, pretty much every quote or song lyric from Frozen makes a great Instagram caption.

6 " Baby, it's cold outside." This song has become a bit controversial lately, as USA Today reported (listen real closely to those lyrics), but it still makes a great caption.

7 "I smell snow." Giphy Lorelei Gilmore could always sense when the first snow of the year was on the way. Come to think of it, a Gilmore Girls marathon is a great way to spend the day when you're snowed in (or just can't deal with the cold).

8 "Up to snow good." Who doesn't love a good snow pun?

9 "Sleigh all day." You're never too old for a sleigh ride, or to look fierce in your cutest cold weather gear.

10 "In the end, the greatest snowball isn’t a snowball at all. It’s fear." Giphy If you ever end up in an epic snowball fight like the one from The Office (season 7, episodes 11 and 12), pray your opponent is more of a Jim than a Dwight.

11 "Thou art all ice. Thy kindness freezes." — William Shakespeare No one makes an insult sound quite as good as the Bard.

12 "I've got my love to keep me warm." — Billie Holiday This is the absolute perfect song to play on repeat when you're cooped up inside during a snowstorm, and to caption cute pics snuggled up with your partner/kid/pet, etc.

13 "Love keeps the cold out better than a cloak." — Henry Wadsworth Longfellow This quote from Longfellow's play "The Spanish Student" is slightly sappy, but totally sweet.

14 "Summer friends will melt away like summer snows, but winter friends are friends forever.” — George R.R. Martin Giphy In the Game of Thrones world and the real world, winter isn't just coming — it's already here.

15 "Nothing burns like the cold." — George R.R. Martin Some brutal winter days can be cold enough to make you feel like a White Walker.

16 "No winter lasts forever, no spring skips its turn." — Hal Borland This one's the perfect caption for those days when the gorgeous, clean snow has turned to icky gray sludge and you're just so over it.

17 "If winter comes, can spring be far behind?" — Percy Bysshe Shelley Winter cold has barely arrived where I live, but I'm still oh so ready for milder spring weather.