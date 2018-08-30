Labor Day is Monday, Sept. 3, which means we've got a long weekend coming our way — hallelujah! Though Labor Day technically marks the end of summer, I'll be spending my three-day weekend in the sunshine, pretending like it's not going anywhere. Whatever your long weekend plans are, I'm sure your camera rolls are about to be filled with photos — and a few of those are probably going to make it to the 'gram. I've got some Labor Day 2018 Instagram captions for all your long weekend pics, so look no further for inspiration. After all, who wants to spend any time thinking and brainstorming during a day off work?

If you don't really know Labor Day as anything but an excuse for a long weekend, let's start off with a brief history lesson. According to the U.S. Department of Labor, Labor Day "is a creation of the labor movement and is dedicated to the social and economic achievements of American workers. It constitutes a yearly national tribute to the contributions workers have made to the strength, prosperity, and well-being of our country." In other words, all of our year-round hard work earns us a day of picnics, festivals, and major shopping sales. I'll take it!

1 "Find something you love to do, and you'll never have to work a day in your life." — Harvey Mackay Giphy We've all heard this quote, and it's a perfect reminder on Labor Day. If you love what you do, take a moment to be grateful.

2 "The only thing better than a long weekend is the short work week that follows it." Giphy After all, you need to ease back into work after a three-day weekend.

3 "All labor that uplifts humanity has dignity and importance." — Martin Luther King, Jr. Giphy All jobs, no matter how big or small, benefit our country. We wouldn't function without all types. This is an excellent Labor Day reminder, and a great way to show appreciation for the people you rely on every day.

4 "The fruit derived from labor is the sweetest of pleasures." — Luc De Clapiers Giphy Got a snapshot of some long weekend relaxation? Pair it with this caption. You earned this.

5 "Happiness is not having to set an alarm for the next day. Or the next day. Or the next day." Giphy There is no better feeling in the world. Sure, your children might wake you up early anyways, but they're much cuter than an alarm clock.

6 "Nothing will work unless you do." — Maya Angelou Giphy Your own hard work has created your life as you know it. When you work hard day in and day out, everything seems to come together.

7 "Let's start by taking a smallish nap or two..." — Winnie-the-Pooh Giphy I mean... it's a long weekend. Why not catch up on some Zs any time, any place?

8 "Let's celebrate work by not doing any." Giphy This is the ultimate Labor Day mantra. It's a day dedicated to honoring America's laborers, yet there is hardly any labor to be seen. Hooray!

9 "I'm a great believer in luck, and I find the harder I work, the more I have of it." — Thomas Jefferson Giphy I'm clearly all about the motivational work quotes for Labor Day. Embrace the "lucky" things you get to experience over your long weekend!

10 "Hey, hey, hey, pajamas all day!" Giphy Maybe you're embarking on a quick weekend getaway, or maybe you're like me and planning on doing absolutely nothing. Celebrate the ability to stay in PJs all Monday!

11 "LDW: Turning Monday into MonYAY." Giphy There are no Sunday Scaries here!

12 "Let's do what we love, and do a lot of it." — Marc Jacobs Giphy Take time this weekend to do the stuff you really, truly enjoy. The best way to honor your hard work is to treat yourself this weekend.

13 "Do more things that make you forget to check your phone." Giphy I'm totally addicted to my iPhone (no shame), but I also love realizing I haven't checked my texts or emails in hours. There is nothing more valuable than being present, especially during a long weekend with your loved ones.

14 "Work a little less, play a little more." Giphy Enough said.

15 "The end of labor is to gain leisure." — Aristotle Giphy The reason we go to work every day is to earn these blissful, relaxing moments with the people we love most. You've built this life, so take a moment to really cherish it.

16 "If all the cars in the United States were placed end to end, it would probably be Labor Day weekend." — Doug Larson Giphy Going on a road trip over Labor Day weekend? Here's the caption for you while you're sitting in traffic.

17 "If a man tells you he loves America, yet hates labor, he is a liar. If any man tells you he trusts America, yet fears labor, he is a fool." — Abraham Lincoln Giphy Ah, what's Labor Day without some good ol' patriotism? Honest Abe summed it up quite nicely — hard work is what built America (and keeps it running today), so you can't separate the two.