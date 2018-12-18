It's been a big year for babies... celebrity babies, that is. Though as time goes on, it seems like everyone you've ever known is reproducing, that's never as true as when it comes to your Hollywood faves. Between the KarJenner baby spree, Cardi B's newest little one, and, of course, Chip and Joanna's Gaines' fifth addition to the fam, here are 19 celeb babies born in 2018, because if there's anything you're going to want to remember this year, it's this.

We truly saw it all this year. The royals welcomed a new little prince, we watched Meghan and Harry's wedding, and soon after learned another was expected next year (and Kate Middleton's sister, Pippa, also gave birth). At the same time, America's own royal family welcomed three new baby girls in close succession of one another, as Kim, Khloé and, much to everyone's surprise, Kylie, all welcomed daughters. The Duggars welcomed more grandkids via Jeremy and Jinger, Joy-Anna and Austin, and Kendra and Joe.

And some of our favorite celebs, musicians, and reality TV stars welcomed babies this year, too. Cardi B had a daughter in the summer, Chrissy Teigen welcomed a son, and everyone from Eva Longoria to Kate Hudson to Hilary Duff to Chip and Joanna Gaines also said "hello" to the newest members of their families. (Side note: how is it possible that 2018 has gone on a full decade? How is it possible that every celeb ever somehow had a kid this year? It's not just you, this was truly an abundant year for babies.)

There's truly no denying that it was a massive year for moms — especially famous ones — so in light and honor of all the new little bundles of joy, here's a rundown of everyone you may have forgotten gave birth this year.

Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott

Stormi Webster was born Feb. 1.

Khloé Kardashian & Tristan Thompson

True Thompson was born on April 12.

Kim Kardashian West & Kanye West

Chicago West was born on Jan. 15.

Chip & Joanna Gaines

Crew Gaines was born on June 21.

Cardi B & Offset

Kulture Kiari was born on July 10.

Hilary Duff & Matthew Koma

Banks Violet Bair was born on Oct. 25.

John Legend & Chrissy Teigen

Miles Theodore Stephens was born on May 17.

The Rock & Lauren Hashian

Tiana Gia Johnson was reportedly born on April 17.

Kate Hudson & Danny Fujikawa

Rani Rose Hudson Fujikawa was born on Oct. 2.

Kate Middleton & Prince William

Prince Louis was born on April 23.

Kate Upton & Justin Verlander

Genevieve Upton Verlander was born on Nov. 7.

Jana Kramer & Mike Caussin

Jace Joseph Caussin was born on Nov. 29.

Erika Christensen & Cole Maness

Polly Maness was born on Aug. 10.

Michael Bublé & Luisana Lopilat

Vida Amber Betty Bublé was born on July 25.

Jinger & Jeremy Vuolo

Felicity Vuolo was born on July 19.

Kendra & Joe Duggar

Garrett David Duggar was born on June 8.

Joy-Anna & Austin Fosyth

Gideon Martyn Forsyth was born on Feb. 23.

Eva Longoria & José Bastón

Santiago Enrique Bastón was born on June 19.

America Ferrera & Ryan Piers Williams

Sebastian Piers Williams was born on May 29.

