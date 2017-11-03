19 Innovative Baby & Toddler Products That Practical Parents Will Love

When you become a parent, you quickly learn you can never have enough practical basics (read: diapers, undershirts, socks, etc.) Then there are the products you didn't even know you needed; those unbelievably clever inventions so simplistically brilliant that they'll make you want to bang your hand against a table and shout, "Now, why didn't I think of that?!" These types of innovative baby and toddler products range from useful tools that grow with your child to inventions that will save you money in the long run to gadgets that make mealtimes easier. If your looking for gifts ideas for new parents, its all about finding these game-changing innovative products

Of course, at the same time, practical parents don't want to fill up their homes with so many gadgets and creative trinkets that they barely have room for anything else. But they do want to be in the know when it comes to baby and children's products that can solve problems they didn't even know could pop up.

These genius items aren't just products — they're solutions for common issues that a lot of parents are either dealing with now or will likely encounter at some point. Whether you're a looking to downsize your ever-expanding diaper bag with products that do double duty or you're looking for a faster way to make formula, there are so many innovative products that practical parents will appreciate it.

1 A Sippy Cup Lid That Fits Most Cups And Glasses Amazon MrLifeHack Sippy Cup Lids, $15 (4 Pack), Amazon Ah, sippy cups: the number one reason why so many of our coat pockets and purses endure water stains. Despite our conflicting feelings about them, the panic is real when you find yourself at the park or traveling long distances with toddlers and young children and realize you've left their sippy cup at home. If you have the MrLifeHack Sippy Cup Lids, which you apply over most cups, glasses, and bottles, you can turn any drinking device into a leak-free one. These lids are made from 100 percent BPA-free silicone and are safe to use for children ages 9 months and up. Reviewers say these are fantastic to use at restaurants where they don't serve children's cups and that they're easy to wash and throw into a diaper bag.

2 A Lightweight, Portable High Chair Amazon Ciao! Baby Portable Travel Highchair, $53, Amazon This high chair isn’t just portable and lightweight — it also requires absolutely no assembly. Thanks to a five-point safety harness system and lap belt, parents can breathe easily knowing children up to 3 years old (35 pounds) will be safe and secure in this chair. The high chair meets the International Association for Testing Materials (ASTM) high chair requirements, has a clear vinyl tray cover, and a built-in cup holder. You can bring this chair everywhere — camping trips, visits to the in-laws — and it cleans easily with nothing more than a paper towel and water.

3 A Tool That Keeps You From Getting Diaper Cream Under Your Fingernails Amazon BabyBum Diaper Cream Brush, $10, Amazon You might spend a good three to four years applying diaper cream to various red spots or full-blown rashes on your child's bum and, as effective as it is, the sticky substance is a pain to get off your fingers. The BabyBum Diaper Cream Brush is a BPA-free, soft and flexible silicone applicator that helps deliver more cream to your baby's bum without any of it ever touching your hands. It also features a suction cup bottom so you can store it upright on almost any surface. Customers say you can bid farewell to cream stuck under your fingernails and that this device can even save you money because it delivers just enough cream without going overboard.

4 This Cozy Sleep Sack With Shoulder Straps Amazon Baby deedee Sleep Nest Baby Sleeping Bag, $32, Amazon This cozy sleep sack is made with breathable cotton and quilted duvet material, and forms a securely around your baby to promote better sleep. It features shoulder straps that makes dressing and diaper changes easier, a reverse zipper, and is suitable for babies ages 0 to 18 months.

5 Tubes That Relieve A Gassy Tummy Amazon The Windi Gas and Colic Reliever, $15, Amazon Instead of giving a child medicine (most of which don't help much), Windi Gas and Colic Reliever provides an age-old solution to a typical problem. Insert one of its BPA and latex-free retractable tubes into your baby's bottom and stand back — it's possible the reaction will be a major gas release or even poop (never will you feel so grateful for poop than when your baby is suffering from gas pains). It features a rounded tip and a stopper, so you won't have to stress about inserting it too far.

6 A Tear-Free Way To Wash Baby's Hair Amazon Skip Hop Moby Bath Tear-Free Waterfall Rinser, $8, Amazon I can't say I blame babies for absolutely despising the shower head — who wants to get soaked in the face when they least expect it? This cute Moby Bath Tear-Free Waterfall Rinser makes bath time a tear-free experience by providing a toy-tool combo that creates an even pour of water over baby and even cushions their little heads while you rinse their hair. It's BPA-, PVC-, and Phthalate-free, and you have the option of hanging it by the handle or standing it next to the tub to dry.

7 A 4-In-1 Carrier That Grows With Your Baby Amazon Infantino Flip Advance 4-In-1 Convertible Carrier, $16, Amazon Doesn't it seem like the minute you blink your baby has grown another three inches? Carriers are a great investment, but this Infantino 4-In-1 Convertible Carrier really takes the cake, because it grows with your child and provides four ways of carrying your little one. Newborns can get snug facing you in a narrow seat, older babies can face you in a wider seat, babies with head control can see the world from an outward-facing narrow seat, and older babies and toddlers will love the back carry option. This carrier is machine washable and ideal for babies who weigh between eight and 32 pounds.

8 A Diaper-Changing Glove That Converts Into A Sack Amazon BabyBum Glove Saks, $8, Amazon No matter how much you love your baby, you can always do without getting their poop on your hands during diaper changes. The BabyBum Glove Saks are gloves made from safe PE materials that you wear on your hands while changing your little one. Once you've finished, the glove easily converts into a sack with secure flaps that you can throw into the trash.

9 A Pitcher That Makes Formula In Seconds Amazon Dr. Brown's Formula Mixing Pitcher, $9, Amazon If your baby or toddler drinks formula, you know that making a bottle can sometimes lead to powder clumps. Dr. Brown's Formula Pitcher is a BPA-free, dishwasher safe tool that can make up to four bottles in no time. All you have to do is add water and measure out scoops of formula, pump the blade up and down a few times, and, voila, you have perfect formula. After my baby outgrew formula, I actually kept this pitcher to make iced tea — it truly is one product that can grow with your family and makes life a lot easier.

10 An Adjustable Belt That Saves You Money On Clothing Amazon Dapper Snapper Baby & Toddler Adjustable Belt, $10, Amazon Children's clothing can get expensive, especially when babies and toddlers seem to grow out of their pants every two months. The Dapper Snapper Baby & Toddler Adjustable Belt can save you a lot in the long run by providing a short piece of suspender elastic with snaps that fit in the back loops of pants and can keep them from drooping and falling down. This belt is great for children ages 9 months to 5 years, won't need be removed during diaper changes, and is adjustable up to four sizes.

11 A Washable Silicone Bib That Catches Crumbs Amazon Waterproof Silicone Baby Bibs, $20 (2 Pack), Amazon If you could only get back some of the time you spend cleaning up crumbs beneath your baby's high chair — wait, you can. The Waterproof Silicone Baby Bibs aren't just waterproof, washable, reusable, and made from eco-friendly 100 percent food-grade silicone — they also boast large, roomy, perfectly placed pockets that catch food and crumbs as your child spills them. I can't guarantee you'll never have to use a handheld vacuum after mealtime again (if only), but these bibs will make breakfast, snacks, lunch, and dinner a whole lot less messy.

12 A Soothing Sound Machine To "Shush" Your Baby To Sleep Amazon Baby Shusher, The Soothing Sleep Miracle For Babies, $31, Amazon Most parents will go to great lengths to calm a fussy baby and get them to sleep, and it’s comforting knowing the Baby Shusher is a simple, no-fuss solution backed by science. Based on the parenting technique from The Happiest Baby on the Block, this small machine delivers a rhythmic “shushing” sound that has been known to immediately calm newborn and babies because it mimics the sound little ones heard in the womb. It features a built-in timer that can be set to 15 or 30 minutes and has a knob that controls volume.

13 A Painting Mat That Works With Water Amazon Arshiner Water Painting Mat, $14, Amazon After the third time your child has decorated a white wall with red marker, you may find yourself thinking, "there has to be a better way." And there is: Arshiner Water Painting Mat works with a water-filled doodle pen that can be used to paint, draw, and write on an reusable, environment-friendly mat. The sketching pencils and magnetic shapes keep little ones busy for hours, according to reviewers, and never at the expense of your walls, floors, and furniture.

14 A Faucet Extender For Independent Toddlers Amazon Leyaron Faucet Extender, $9, Amazon Help your small child become even more independent by attaching this faucet extender to your bathroom sink and providing them with an easier way to wash their hands all by themselves. This plastic extender is free of BPAs, PVCs, and phthalates and comes in a range of colors. It also pops off easily, is dishwasher friendly, and is portable, so your kids can flex their independent muscles everywhere you roam.

15 A Device That Turns Any Food Into Bite-Sized Squares Amazon FunBites Food Cutter, $10, Amazon Whether you're making pancakes, sandwiches, or chicken cutlets, the FunBites food cutter helps create fun and easy-to-eat squares by providing both a curved blade cutter and a matching popper top to pop out bite-sized shapes. It's BPA-free and dishwasher safe, and parents say it's both easy to use and encourages picky eaters to try new foods.

16 A Mess-Free Way For Independent Eaters To Enjoy Snacks Amazon EasyPouch Independence, $10, Amazon These EasyPouch Independence containers, which can hold small and large store bought food and drink pouches, will allow independent toddlers self-feed with out making a mess. Their ergonomic shape is perfect for small hands and they feature child resistant latches and slots on the back so they can be attached to a stroller or highchair. Reviewers say they work like a charm for kids who refuse help when eating their pouch snacks and can be easily cleaned in the dishwasher.

17 The Now Famous Banana Training Toothbrush Amazon Baby Banana Infant Training Toothbrush and Teether, $5, Amazon Long before their first dentist appointment, you can introduce dental health to an infant in a fun, accessible way with the Baby Banana Training Toothbrush. This toothbrush can easily be grasped by little hands and has thick bristles that can massage sore teething gums. It works best for children ages 3 to 12 months.

18 An Elephant Shaped Feeding Mat For Highchair Trays Amazon Silivo Silicone Mini Child Placemat, $17, Amazon Any product that encourages a toddler to try new foods is a winner, and the Silivo Silicone Mini Child Placemat just so happens to be a cute, elephant-shaped winner. This mat fits on most highchair trays and is made with FDA standard 100 percent Food Grade Silicone. You can fill this tray with anything — from cereal to meat and peas — and won't have to worry about your child throwing it overboard. It's also safe in the dishwasher, microwave, freezer, and oven, which means no more having to transport food from one bowl to another when it gets too cool to eat. If elephants aren't your child's favorite animal, the mat also comes in a duck shape and in blue or yellow. Parent reviewers say it's a sturdy product that can sometimes be flipped by a stronger child, but that is still heavier than most trays and easily travels to restaurants and on other outings.