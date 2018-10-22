Halloween is right around the corner and, no, you aren't the only one who still hasn't figured out their costume, let alone purchased one. Luckily, there's still time. These 20 last-minute costumes on Amazon Prime are perfect for my fellow procrastinators who took their sweet time finding something to wear for their Halloween festivities.

Lately, I've been seeing a lot of memes on social media that state something along the line of "There are two types of women on Halloween..." and feature pictures of two women, one in a sexy costume and one in a silly costume. Personally, I like both. On Halloweens past I've shown skin in a sexy superhero costume, and also donned an oversized, fuzzy giraffe onesie. Amazon has a great mix of both types of costumes, so wear exactly what you want to wear this Halloween — judgmental social media memes be damned.

As much as I like a good challenge, coming up with a costume from the contents of your own closet is not the easiest task, and typically your last-minute costume will look very last-minute. If you want to make sure you have a costume in time for trick-or-treating and Halloween parties, order your costume today!

1 Women's Rockford Peaches Costume Amazon Costume Agent Inc Women's Rockford Peaches Costume, $50, Amazon. This costume is in a league of it's own. It comes with the dress, hat, and belt, so order knee socks separately if you want them!

2 Unicorn Blow-up Costume Amazon Spooktacular Creations Inflatable Riding a Unicorn Blow-up Costume, $45, Amazon. I guarantee you'll get a lot of compliments (and a ton of laughs) with this inflatable costume. It comes with the inflatable pants, a battery-operated air pump, and the explorer's hat.

3 Women's Skeleton Onesie Amazon Tipsy Elves Women's Skeleton Onesie, $90, Amazon. Sign me up for any costume that feels like pajamas. If it's chilly where you live, this fuzzy skeleton onesie will keep you warm and comfortable while you're out celebrating. Plus, you don't even have to change before bed.

4 1940s Rosie The Riveter Adult Costume Amazon 1940s Rosie the Riveter Adult Costume, $21-24, Amazon. You're a feminist 365 days a year, so why not be a well-known symbol of feminism on Halloween? This Rosie the Riveter comes with the romper, headscarf, and belt. Pair it with heels or sneakers, depending on the occasion.

5 Clown Costume Amazon Smiffy's Women's Clown Lady Costume, $29-$35, Amazon. There are plenty of creepy clown costumes on the market, but I'm a fan of fun, goofy clowns. This one comes with the dress, bow tie, tights, and hat, so all you need are the shoes.

6 Bee Costume Amazon Kangaroo Halloween Costumes Bee Costume, $20, Amazon. The price is right for this sweet bee costume. The bubble top is loose and will fit over any top or sweater. Throw on some black leggings and you're all set!

7 Women's Fashion Flapper Plus Size Costume Amazon California Costumes Women's Fashion Flapper Plus Size Costume, $28-$32, Amazon. Party like you're in West Egg in this Roaring '20s flapper dress by California Costumes. Complete with the dress and headband, all you'll need are some awesome heels and your favorite red lipstick.

8 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' Adult Rey Costume Amazon Star Wars The Force Awakens Adult Rey Costume, $32-$60, Amazon. Halloween is the best opportunity to geek out over your favorite books and movies, so take advantage! This Star Wars Rey costume comes with the top, cropped pants, and arm warmers.

9 Kangaroo Costume Amazon Silver Lilly Unisex Kangaroo Costume, $32, Amazon. Pajamas that double as costumes are genius. Oh wait, have I mentioned that already? I especially love this kangaroo onesie for an expectant mama, because the joey will lay perfectly over your baby bump!

10 Pirate Costume Dress Amazon Smiffy's Women's Pirate Lady Costume Dress, $21-$23, Amazon. Arrrr you as in love with this pirate costume as I am? It comes with the dress, arm ties, belt, and headpiece, so all you'll need are the shoes.

11 Tavern Maiden Costume Amazon California Costumes Women's Tavern Maiden Costume, $33-$35, Amazon. Every Halloween party needs a tavern maiden, right? Serve beers (or just drink them) in this costume, which comes with the dress and belt.

12 Roman Empress Women's Halloween Costume Amazon Roman Empress Women's Halloween Costume, $30, Amazon. Your party guests and trick-or-treaters should feel lucky to be in the presence of royalty. This Roman Empress costume comes with the gown, cape, and belt.

13 Women's All Aboard Costume Amazon Dreamgirl Women's All Aboard Costume, $38-42, Amazon. All aboard! This vintage-style sailor dress is all about the details, from the red tulle at the bottom of the skirt to the sequin anchors on each pocket. The sailor hat is included, so all you'll need are shoes.

14 Aunt Gertie Humorous Costume Amazon Forum Novelties Women's Aunt Gertie Humorous Costume, $58, Amazon. You'll be the coolest grandma (or Aunt Gertie) at the party this Halloween in this costume, complete with "stuffing in all the wrong places." This comes with the wig and dress, so you'll just need to supply your own house slippers.

15 Women's Classic Snow White Amazon Leg Avenue Women's Classic Snow White, $32-$40, Amazon. Dressing up like a Disney princess never gets old. This Snow White costume comes with the dress and headband. You just need seven friends to volunteer to be your dwarves.

16 Women's Plus-Size Ninja Assassin Amazon Leg Avenue Women's Plus-Size Ninja Assassin, $49-$56, Amazon. You'll look dark and mysterious this Halloween in this ninja assassin costume, which comes with the tunic top and leggings. Pick up a sword from a party supply store (or add it to your Amazon order) because everything is better with props.

17 Spider Web Poncho Costume Amazon Fun World Spider Web Poncho Costume, $14, Amazon. I love this spider web poncho just because it's so dang easy. Throw it over an LBD or some black leggings and voila! You have a complete, spooky costume. Draw a spider on your face with black eyeliner for extra flair.

18 Peace Love Hippie Costume Amazon Fun World Women's Peace Love Hippie Costume, $25-$50, Amazon. We could really use a little world peace right now. This costume comes with everything you see pictured. According to multiple reviews, the dress runs really short. If you aren't comfortable with miniskirts, I'd suggest wearing it over leggings (which will look just as good).