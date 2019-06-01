2 Surprising Things That Happen When You Take Off Your Bra

Love them or hate them, bras are a pretty universal piece of clothing for many people. Whether they're worn for support, comfort, or simply for style, these garments do have some interesting effects on the body. With that in mind, the unexpected things that happen when you take off your bra might surprise even the most devoted of lingerie enthusiasts. They can definitely have a greater impact on your body when compared to, say, a loose-fitting t-shirt.

Some of the physical effects of removing a bra are obvious. For instance, many people will have temporary indents in the skin from the straps or band. Sometimes these indents get more lasting over time. "On some women the bra marks may be permanent," according to plastic surgeon Dr. Stuart Linder, MD in Share Care. The marks can even result in scarring, as Dr. Linder further explained. For people who deal with these long-lasting grooves and even scars, the bra's effects are pretty clear.

Plus, most any bra-wearer can attest to the difference in how they feel when going without the brassiere. Even for people who enjoy the undergarment, there's a lot to be said for the joy and relief that almost everyone feels when taking off a bra at the end of a long day. It's such a universal feeling, in fact, that it's become a something of a meme all over the internet. (Seriously, it's almost worth wearing a bra just to experience this unique feeling at least once.) It's instantly easier to breathe and move around and relax.

And as it turns out, there's some interesting things going on in your body during this glorious moment of relief. Although it's not as obvious as marks on the skin, everything from the blood to the respiratory system can react to the removal of a bra. Read on to learn more about the physical impact of bra removal.

1. Blood Supply Is Restored To Breasts Giphy Wearing a super-tight bra could actually cut off some circulation. "If your bra is too tight, you may be restricting your blood supply to the breasts and surrounding areas," said Dr. Seth Rankin, founder of private GP chain London Doctors Clinic, in Cosmopolitan. Learn more about how tight a bra should fit in Bustle, and consider reaching out to a fitting specialist (or even your doctor) for advice. You don't have to restrict circulation in order to wear a fitting bra.