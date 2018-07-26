Lighthearted, luxurious, laudable... there's something lovely about "L" names. Whether you're completing a sibling-set of babies with L names or are simply exploring your options before your due date, you'll see there is certainly no shortage of gorgeous monikers beginning with this letter. I'll get you started with these absolutely fabulous (if I do say so myself) baby names that start with L. Modern, traditional, gender-neutral... there's a little bit for everyone on this list.

In general, "L" is just a strong letter. There's something undeniably pleasant about the "L" sound, and something irresistibly cute about a toddler unable to pronounce it. Extra bonus: this letter looks really elegant in a monogram (if you're a monogramming fiend like I am). The Kardashians have claimed the "K" and the Duggars have claimed the "J," so I think this is the perfect opportunity for you to consider claiming the "L." Plus, there are so many beautiful "L" names that you'll never have to stretch for one — I'm lookin' at you, Jinger Duggar. Nat King Cole sang, "L is for the way you look at me," and trust me, your child will look at you with total admiration if you gift them with one of these wonderful "L" names.

1 Leo Giphy Short, sweet, and strong, this name is perfect for your little lion cub. It literally means "lion" in Latin, according to Nameberry, so you've got a name and a nursery theme all in one. Plus, Leo DiCaprio is not the worst person to be associated with....

2 Lilia I love the name Lily, but I really try to avoid overly popular names; I don't want my daughter to share a name with six other people in her kindergarten class. Lily is #33 on the U.S. popularity charts, but Lilia is all the way at #503. It's just as pretty as Lily, and your daughter probably won't meet another.

3 Logan I went to senior prom with a tall, handsome, and incredibly polite young man named Logan, and I've loved the name ever since. Yes, it's very popular (#5 for boys in the U.S. right now) but hey, it's a good name.

4 Lena Lena is often used as a nickname for names ending in -lena, like Marlena and Helena, but it makes a beautiful standalone name as well. It was in the top 100 names from 1880 to 1920, according to Nameberry, and now it sits comfortably at #304.

5 Lucas Another popular and strong name, Lucas currently sits right outside the top 10 in the #11 spot. If you're looking for something slightly less common, drop the "s" and call your son Luca — the Italian version of Lucas.

6 Lark Giphy I've been fond of this name ever since Saved by the Bell days — the beautiful actress who played sassy Lisa Turtle had this name. It's a unique, singsongy name for a baby girl, who will — hopefully — be "happy as a lark" for her parents.

7 Lex Lex is one of those names that just screams cool. It can be used for a boy or a girl, and it means "defender of man," according to Nameberry. Three letters pack a powerful punch in this name.

8 Lenore Often used as a nickname or variation on the name "Eleanor," Lenore is a much less popular but equally striking name. Fun fact: Edgar Allan Poe spoke of a "rare and radiant maiden whom the angels name Lenore" in his famous poem "The Raven."

9 Levi Levi, a Hebrew name meaning "joined/attached," is a solid name that can easily transition from infancy to adulthood. It's been growing in popularity since the 1970s, and currently sits at #37 in the United States.

10 Louisa The name Louisa means "renowned warrior," so this is the perfect name for a fierce, independent little girl. It's slightly less popular than "Louise," though Louisa still sits low on the popularity charts at #752. It's a vintage charmer that I could see climbing the charts before long.

11 Lachlan Giphy Whether you've got Scottish roots or not, there is something precious about this very Scottish name. Pronounced "Lock-lin" in America, this name was historically used "to describe the Viking invaders of Scotland," according to Nameberry.

12 Liza Throw a "Z" in a name and it automatically gives it some spunk. Often used as a nickname for the classic "Elizabeth," the standalone name is Hebrew and means "pledged to God." The well-known YouTuber Liza Koshy has 15 million subscribers and over 2 billion views, so I wouldn't be surprised if this name becomes more popular in the coming years.

13 Leigh Another gender neutral name, Leigh is a precious, one-syllable name that means "pasture or meadow." It's often used as a middle name, but this classic stunner is absolutely strong enough for first name status.

14 Luna This name has certainly gotten more popular in the last few decades. J.K. Rowling chose this name for the eccentric character Luna Lovegood in the Harry Potter series, and the incomparable Chrissy Teigen gave this name to her daughter. It means "moon" in Latin, and it a dreamy, feminine name for a baby girl.

15 Louis The name of the most recent royal baby, Louis is bound to experience a rise in popularity in the coming years. Pronounced Loo-ee or Loo-iss, depending on where you're from, this is a traditional, masculine name that means "renowned warrior," according to Nameberry.

16 Lia I'm typically a fan of "traditional" spellings when it comes to names, but this is one big exception. The name "Leah" has graced the top of name lists for years, but I absolutely adore how this Italian and Russian alternative spelling looks. According to Nameberry, Lia means "weary," in Hebrew... but I won't grow weary of this name.

17 Liam Giphy Avoid this name if you don't want your son to have any other children with the same name in their classes, because Liam is currently the most popular name in the United States. However, it's popular because it's a great name. Originally used as a nickname for "William," Liam is having no issues standing on its own.

18 Lydia If you prefer Biblical names, Lydia is a delightful option. According to Nameberry, Lydia means "woman from Lydia," an area of Asia Minor. This name has a musical quality to it, and it sounds particularly beautiful when paired with a more "masculine" middle name.

19 Landon This is traditionally a boy's name, although Landon Clements, former cast member of Southern Charm, proved it could be beautiful on a woman, too. It's currently the 57th most popular name in the U.S., and much less common for girls.