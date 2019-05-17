Romper
20 Best & Convenient Swimsuits For Toddler Girls, Because Diaper Changes Are The Worst

Summer is almost here, and there's no better way to cool off on a hot day than with a nice swim. Swimming with toddlers, however, can definitely add a layer of stress to days at the beach or pool. That goes double if they're still in diapers, and you're looking at the possibility of wrestling them in and out of their swimsuit multiple times a day. If that's the case for you, I would strongly suggest snagging one of these swimsuits for toddler girls that make diaper changes so much easier.

You basically have two choices if you don't want to spend half your swimming day peeling off your kiddo's wet bathing suit, and even worse, trying to put it back on again. You can go with a two-piece, of course, and only have to worry about the bottom half, or find a one-piece with snaps at the crotch for easy diaper access. Choosing between those two styles doesn't limit you at all, however. You still have tons of cute options to choose from including short-sleeved or long-sleeved, and bikinis, tankinis, and rash guards.

These 20 bathing suits will make you and your little girl's summer so much more fun, with the added bonus of looking incredibly adorable.

1. Pink Polka Dots

One Piece Swim Suit

$30

Ruffle Butts

This polka dote one piece has crotch snaps. If you haven't checked out Ruffle Butts' swimwear before, you'll definitely want to see their whole collection.

2. Pretty Pinstripes

Sleeveless Striped Swimsuit

$16

Younger Tree

This blue, seersucker two-piece is incredibly cute and screams summer. It comes in sizes 6 months to 4T.

3. Floral Fun

Floral One Piece Swimsuit

$10

Cat & Jack

Target's Cat and Jack line has a few crotch snap bathing suits for girls, including this bright aqua number with floral detail.

4. Zipped Up

Rash Guard One Piece

$24

Primary

Primary's rash guard comes in 11 bright colors. It zips through the chest in addition to having crotch snaps, so it should be super easy to put on and take off.

5. Mermaid Scales

Mermaid Ruffles Swimsuit

$13

Bowant

This colorful suit is perfect for mermaid-loving little ladies. It can be worn as pictured with short sleeves, but it's also stretchy enough to pull down to an off the shoulder style.

6. Mellow Yellow

Striped Tie-Hem Tankini

$17

$14

Old Navy

She'll look like the ray of sunshine that she is in this bright yellow tankini.

7. Tutu Cute

One Piece Swimsuit with Tutu

$12

Cat & Jack

Rainbow colors, polka dots, and a tutu skirt — this suits check every cuteness box.

8. Sweet Treat

Ice Cream Swim Two-Piece

$27

$14

Gap

I scream, you scream, we all scream for this adorable ice cream print bikini .

9. Colorful Stripes

Striped Two-Piece

$30

$14

Carter's

Nothing says summer style like colorful stripes.

10. Rainbow Stripes

Rash Guard Swim Two-Piece

$25

$15

Gap

Mamas who share my dread of sun burns will appreciate the long sleeves on this swim top.

11. Summer Ruffles

Print Ruffle Two-Piece

$25

$13

Gap

Everything's cuter with ruffles. This suit's available is sizes 12-18 months through 5 years.

12. Hawaii Vibes

Aloha Rash Guard Set

$34

$16

OshKosh

Say "Aloha!" to summer with this hot pink and blue rash guard. It's available in baby, toddler, and big kid sizes.

13. Pretty Pastels

Laser-Cut Bikini

$15

H&M

I'd absolutely wear this if it came in adult sizes. Might petition H&M to add this to their Mommy and Me collection.

14. Swimming In Stars And Stripes

Stars and Stripes Tankini

$23

$14

The Children's Place

Heading to a Fourth of July pool party? You've now found the perfect swimsuit.

15. Red, White, And Blue

Knotted Bow-Tie Bikini

$17

$12

Old Navy

This red, white, and blue suit is another fantastic options for patriotic parties.

16. Marvelous Minnie

Minnie Mouse Rash Guard

$23

$19

Old Navy

Little mouseketeers will love this Minnie Mouse suit.

17. Pretty Print

Plumeria Print Tankini

$55

Vineyard Vines

This posh print from Vineyard Vines is perfect for preppy summer fun.

18. Asymmetrical Shoulders

Ruffled One-Shoulder Swimsuit

$45

crewcuts by J. Crew

One rainbow-striped strap gives this pink suit an adorable extra pop of color.

19. Blue Beauty

Floral Striped Rash Guard

$42

$35

Janie & Jack

Your little fashionista will look chic and stay sun-burn free in this long-sleeved rash guard.

20. Easy On And Off

One-Piece Swimsuit

$28

i play

It doesn't get easier than this suit that zips all the way down and snaps at the crotch, too.