I don't know what I would do without Amazon Prime. That's true really anytime of year (because I'm always out of diapers and wipes), but it's especially true around the holidays. No matter how early I start my Christmas shopping, there's always that one little thing I've forgotten to pick up or that extra person I added to my list at the last minute. If you find yourself in a similar situation this year, Amazon can definitely save the day, because the holiday gift options from Amazon Prime are endless, so you're bound to find something for every one.

An Amazon Prime membership means free two-day shipping, all year long, with no minimum purchase. It's a deal that's saved my household from disaster many times, but the $119 a year price tag isn't for everyone. Even if you haven't signed up though, the good news is that you don't necessarily need to right now — Fortune noted that Amazon is giving free standard shipping to all holiday orders. Standard shipping could take a little more than a week, however, so try not to procrastinate if you'd like to take advantage.

Here are 20 awesome holiday gifts from Amazon Prime, whether you're shopping for kids, adults, friends, family, or anyone else.

3 Cookbook

7 Art Set Inspiration Art Case $18 Crayola I would have fully lost my mind if I'd gotten an art set like this as a kid, and to be honest, I'd still be pretty pumped if I got one as an adult. SEE ON AMAZON

8 Harry Potter Cookbook Harry Potter Cookbook $12 Adams Media Any Potterheads on your shopping list will love this cookbook. It lets you whip up treacle tarts and pumpkin pasties so you can chow down like a Hogwarts student. SEE ON AMAZON

9 Massager Shiatsu Back and Neck Massager $45 Zyllion Why give a gift card for one massage when you can give an unlimited number with this massage pillow? It's got thousands of positive reviews, so you can be confident it'll get the job done. SEE ON AMAZON

14 E-Reader Kindle Paperwhite $100 Amazon It's the perfect present for an avid bookworm — the ability to carry around an entire library in your purse. SEE ON AMAZON

16 Cricut Explore Air 2 $196 Cricut Take their crafting game to the next level with a Cricut. You can make anything from cards to t-shirts to personalized glasses with it. SEE ON AMAZON

17 Inflatable Tube Snow Tube $29 A-DUDU If there's a white Christmas this year, they'll be prepared to play in the snow with this giant inflatable tube. It's 47 inches across, so there's plenty of room for adults to get in on the fun. SEE ON AMAZON

18 Survival Gear 11-in-1 Survival Kit $36 TRSCIND Anyone who's into hunting, fishing, camping, or just watching survival TV shows will love this survival set. It's the size of a paperback book, but everything from a flashlight to a fire starter to a wire saw is packed inside. SEE ON AMAZON