I don't know what I would do without Amazon Prime. That's true really anytime of year (because I'm always out of diapers and wipes), but it's especially true around the holidays. No matter how early I start my Christmas shopping, there's always that one little thing I've forgotten to pick up or that extra person I added to my list at the last minute. If you find yourself in a similar situation this year, Amazon can definitely save the day, because the holiday gift options from Amazon Prime are endless, so you're bound to find something for every one.

An Amazon Prime membership means free two-day shipping, all year long, with no minimum purchase. It's a deal that's saved my household from disaster many times, but the $119 a year price tag isn't for everyone. Even if you haven't signed up though, the good news is that you don't necessarily need to right now — Fortune noted that Amazon is giving free standard shipping to all holiday orders. Standard shipping could take a little more than a week, however, so try not to procrastinate if you'd like to take advantage.

Here are 20 awesome holiday gifts from Amazon Prime, whether you're shopping for kids, adults, friends, family, or anyone else.

1Cozy Socks

Vintage Knit Socks

$16

YZKKE

Everyone needs a good pair (or five) of warm, cozy, and adorable colorful socks.

2Instant Pot

Instant Pot LUX

$80

Instant Pot

Even beginner cooks can whip up great meals with the help of an Instant Pot.

3Cookbook

4Star Projector

Sky Projection Night Light

$24

MOKOQI

It's a great addition to a nursery, but kids of *all* ages will love relaxing under the stars with this projector and nightlight.

5Grooming Tool

Multigroom 7000 Face Styler

$50

Phillips Norelco

Give his grooming game a boost with this multi-shaver. The attachments can help a guy tame his beard, brows, sideburns, and more.

6L.OL. Surprise

Limited Edition Bigger Surprise

$79

L.O.L. Surprise

This cute case comes with more than sixty surprises to unwrap, which should keep a kid entertained for quite a while (fingers crossed).

7Art Set

Inspiration Art Case

$18

Crayola

I would have fully lost my mind if I'd gotten an art set like this as a kid, and to be honest, I'd still be pretty pumped if I got one as an adult.

8Harry Potter Cookbook

Harry Potter Cookbook

$12

Adams Media

Any Potterheads on your shopping list will love this cookbook. It lets you whip up treacle tarts and pumpkin pasties so you can chow down like a Hogwarts student.

9Massager

Shiatsu Back and Neck Massager

$45

Zyllion

Why give a gift card for one massage when you can give an unlimited number with this massage pillow? It's got thousands of positive reviews, so you can be confident it'll get the job done.

10Board Game

What Do You Meme? Game

$30

What Do You Meme

Try your hand at meme-making in this hilarious game. But fair warning, it's definitely not for kids.

11Kids Tablet

Fire 7 Kids Edition

$70

Amazon

If you get them their own tablet, maybe they'll stop stealing your phone to watch Baby Shark on YouTube.

12Plush Robe

Women's Plush Fleece Robe

$44

Richie House

A soft, warm robe is perfect for lounging around the house on cold winter days.

13Throw Blanekt

Bubble Textured Lightweight Decorative Fringe Throw

$50

River

One can *never* have too many throw blankets, in my opinion.

14E-Reader

Kindle Paperwhite

$100

Amazon

It's the perfect present for an avid bookworm — the ability to carry around an entire library in your purse.

15Chrissy Teigen's Cookbook

'Cravings: Hungry for More' Cookbook

$18

Clarkson Potter

She's a delight on Twitter and apparently she's also a whiz in the kitchen. Chrissy Teigen's latest cookbook is one of Amazon's topsellers.

16Cricut

Explore Air 2

$196

Cricut

Take their crafting game to the next level with a Cricut. You can make anything from cards to t-shirts to personalized glasses with it.

17Inflatable Tube

Snow Tube

$29

A-DUDU

If there's a white Christmas this year, they'll be prepared to play in the snow with this giant inflatable tube. It's 47 inches across, so there's plenty of room for adults to get in on the fun.

18Survival Gear

11-in-1 Survival Kit

$36

TRSCIND

Anyone who's into hunting, fishing, camping, or just watching survival TV shows will love this survival set. It's the size of a paperback book, but everything from a flashlight to a fire starter to a wire saw is packed inside.

19Diffuser Bracelet

Essential Oil Diffuser Braclet

$18

Jack & Rose

That friend or relative who swears by essential oils will love this bracelet. It's pretty enough to wear like jewelry, and will make you smell amazing.

20Funny Mug

Target Quote Mug

$13

Digibuddha

For the friend who has everything — because she bought it herself at Target.

