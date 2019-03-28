Kim Kardashian has a special gift for getting people talking, and she recently started a lively debate about... children's pajamas. Luckily, between Romper's staff of tried and true mamas and our community of readers, we had no shortage of suggestions for the reality star and mom of three. These are 20 of the best pajama brands for kids, guaranteed to make bedtime easier than ever. (Well, we can't actually guarantee that, but they'll make bedtime cuter than ever, at the very least.)

While I'm anxiously awaiting the birth of my first baby, I have vivid memories of waking my parents up in the middle of the night with all sorts of complaints about my sleeping conditions. "I'm itchy in these pajamas." "I'm too hot." "My tag rubs me, and it hurts." "I'm too cold." To be fair, I was a bit of a high-maintenance child, but nonetheless I appreciate the importance of a comfy, soft, breathable set of pajamas. Fortunately, it seems like the following brands have thought of just about everything there is when it comes to designing a great pair of PJs. While Kim Kardashian may or may not consider our suggestions, this wealth of nightwear knowledge is sure to benefit someone.

1. Maisonette Maisonette Sunny with an A Exclusive Doodle Pajama Set, $60, Maisonette NYC-based Maisonette makes adorable pajamas for kids of all ages, including onesies, nightgowns, matching sets, and even children's eye masks. Personally, I'm partial to their colorful Doodle Print pieces, made of high quality supima cotton and brushed for luxurious softness.

2. Apple Park Apple Park Organic Cotton Pajama in Pink Moon & Stars, $38, Apple Park Founded in San Francisco, Apple Park prioritizes two things with their clothing: luxury and environmental responsibility. Their 100 percent organic cotton pajamas are not only deliciously cozy, but eco-friendly and safe for your little ones.

3. Primary Primary The Short Sleeve PJ Top, $10, Primary Primary has acquired a loyal following for their focus on creating simple, quality basics at a reasonable price. Their pajama collection includes long sleeve and short sleeve tees, shorts, and long pants in every shade of the rainbow and several colorful patterns. Better yet? Each piece ranges anywhere from $10 to $16.

4. Little Sleepies Little Sleepies Wildflower Two-Piece Toddler/Kids Bamboo Pajama Set, $30, Little Sleepies Personally, I tend to trust brands who are dedicated to one specific niche, and Little Sleepies is certainly dedicated to sleepwear. Each piece is constructed from a bamboo and spandex blend that is supremely soft, eco-friendly, stretchy, hypoallergenic, and temperature-regulating. Could you ask for anything else?

5. Paper Cape Paper Cape Classic Pajamas in Red, $45, Paper Cape Paper Cape designs "classic clothes for modern kids," placing a special emphasis on durability. In fact, their goal is to create products that ultimately become hand-me-downs. Their pajamas come in sizes 9M to 5T and are made from 100 percent hand-harvested pima cotton.

6. Nununu nununu Star Lounge Set, $64, nununu If you're looking for pajamas with fun prints, you need to check out nununu. With bold patterns like stars, skulls, and oversized numbers, these unisex PJs are designed to break children's clothing clichés and mix things up a bit.

7. Vaenait Baby Amazon Vaenait Sleepwear Pajamas 2pcs Set in Prisim, $15, Amazon Conveniently available on Amazon, Vaenait Baby pajamas are created for ultimate comfort. Their PJ sets are 100 percent cotton and tagless, making them particularly ideal for kids with sensitive skin.

8. AVAUMA Amazon AVAUMA Short Sleeve Pajama Set, $17, Amazon Another Amazon gem, AVAUMA pajamas are simple, lightweight, cozy, and budget-friendly. The brand offers sets in tons of different colors, as well as some sweet prints like puppies, bunnies, hedgehogs, and robots. Get the shorts set for warmer months, and the long for colder.

9. Mori Mori Night Sky Ruffle PJs, $39, Mori Mori pajamas are made from their signature 30 percent organic cotton and 70 percent bamboo fabric, with sizes ranging infant to 4Y. They are literally going to be the softest pajamas you've ever felt. If you're a big pajama fan, become a Mori Sleep Club member to save 10 percent on all of their products sitewide and get a new MORI sleepsuit every month.

10. Hanna Andersson Hanna Andersson Long John Pajamas In Organic Cotton in Fresh Fruit, $36, Hannah Andersson Hanna Andersson pajamas are a family favorite, thanks to their super soft organic cotton and "hand-me-down" quality. They've got bright, bold prints ranging from newborn size to US 14-16. Oh, and did I mention you can get matching family sets? Swoon.

11. KicKee Pants KicKee Pants Print Short Sleeve Pajama Set in Meadow Chili Peppers, $35, KicKee Pants KicKee Pants offers a wide variety of children's pajamas in so many different colors and patterns that you'll have trouble choosing. Each set is made to fit snugly per safe sleep recommendations, and constructed from a 95 percent viscose from bamboo and 5 percent spandex blend.

12. Hatley Hatley Glow in the Dark Fossils Appliqué Organic Cotton Pajama Set, $39, Hatley Describing their collection as "print-driven," Hatley pajamas are bright, fun, and will be a favorite of your child's. Created from 100 percent organic cotton, their pajama sets are eco-friendly and safety-tested.

13. Zutano Zutano Zebra Organic Cotton Pajama Set, $38, Zutano You may know Zutano from their popular fleece booties, but the brands pajamas have gained a following as well. Made from stretchy and soft organic cotton, their long sleeve and long pant sets go all the way up to size 6-7.

14. BabyBreez BabyBreez Carrara Luxie, $30, BabyBreez While you won't find the wide selection offered by many of these other brands, BabyBreez's convertible sleepers are a hit with moms. Available in sizes preemie all the way to 5T, each sleeper features mitten and footie cuffs that can be worn folded up or down. This carrara marble print feels tres luxe.

15. Bambi & Birdie Bambi & Birdie Classic Thermal Pajama - Sleepy Eyes in Pink, $50, Bambi & Birdie Bambi & Birdie pajamas are ethically manufactured and created with high-quality, sustainable bamboo. They offer long sleeve and long pant sets, sleepers, short sets, and even matching sets for mom (so treat yourself!).

16. COZYS COZYS Green + Yellow Tie Dye Pajama Set, $25, COZYS COZYS is in the business of, well, coziness. Known for their blankets and swaddles in particular, their pajama sets are made from the exact same luxuriously soft fabric. Their sizes range from 12M to 4T.

17. The Bright Company The Bright Company Slym Jym Pyjamas in Harlequin, $40, The Bright Company The Bright Company, a UK-based sleepwear and loungewear brand, designs organic and ethical clothes for everyone in the family. Their kids' pajamas feature plenty of bold patterns and are made from ultra-soft organic cotton jersey with 10 percent elastane.

18. Little Blue House Little Blue House Black Bears Kids Pajama Set, $39, Little Blue House Canada-based company Little Blue House embodies an adventurous spirit, which is evident with their exciting pajama prints. From bears to moose to safari animals, their pajamas will turn dressing for bed into a choose-your-own-adventure game.

19. Aden & Anais aden + anais Blossom Cotton Pajamas in Birdsong, $25, Aden + Anais Made from 100 percent cotton and available in sizes 12M to 4T, Aden + Anais pajamas are as soft as they are cute. They currently carry a long sleeve, long pant set in 10 different patterns, each for $25 a pop.