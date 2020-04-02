There's one advantage to spending lots of time indoors if you like to bake, and that's having the opportunity to take on the kinds of complicated recipes you're usually too busy to attempt. Just think of all the amazing Easter desserts you actually have time to make this year. Finally, you can spend hours perfecting your cake decorating, learning how to make homemade caramel, or making tk.

Along with the egg hunts, springtime outfits, and time with family, one of the best parts of Easter is the candy and treats. There's no other time of the year where marshmallows and chocolate are staple ingredients and already-sweet dishes are topped with sugary pastel candies. While missing out on big neighborhood egg hunts is a bummer, there's no reason you have to miss out on all the delicious desserts.

So pull out all those different piping tips you have in your drawer and get your kids involved in the process, too, because if egg shells end up ruining the cake batter there is plenty of time to try again. These Easter dessert recipes for you to try this year.

1. Chocolate, Caramel, & Marshmallow Squares Bake Love Give Kim, the mastermind behind the blog Bake Love Give, came up with these delicious, albeit labor-intensive, chocolate carmallow squares. Everything is made from scratch and the recipe will yield 100 squares, so you'll have plenty to snack on as self-isolation goes on.

2. Bunny Butt Cake Julie Blanner This bunny butt cake by Julie Blanner looks as delicious as it does adorable. If you follow her instructions, it will take you some time to make.... but you'll learn how to make mouth-watering marshmallow frosting.

3. Banana Coconut Cream Cupcakes Willow Bird Baking If you enjoy decorating cupcakes, or want to make something fun for your kids, then try these Banana Coconut Cream Easter Cupcakes by Julie at Willow Bird Baking. The cupcakes are made of banana cake, filled with coconut pastry cream, and topped with Swiss meringue buttercream frosting (and cute chick faces).

4. Easter Bunny Dirt Cake Cookies & Cups It's safe to say this Easter Bunny Dirt Cake tastes like anything but dirt. Shelly, from Cookies & Cups, makes this with a cream cheese, white chocolate pudding, and Cool Whip filling and crushed up Oreos for the crust and garnish on top.

5. Decorated Egg Cookies Hummingbird High Making and decorating homemade sugar cookies can be tough, which is why Michelle at Hummingbird High says she's always avoided it. Still, she caved and made these Small Batch Easter Cookies for her readers, which are actually not small at all, but huge egg-shaped cookies. Her secret for making these a little easier is decorating with simple lines and dots (but feel free to get as creative as you want with yours).

6. Chocolate Peanut Butter Eggs Brown Eyed Baker Michelle from Brown Eyed Baker knows the best Easter candy is chocolate-covered peanut butter eggs, so she came up with her own homemade version. They only take six ingredients to make, but the entire process is about an hour and a half (or more depending on how long you let them set).

7. Marshmallow Easter Eggs Jelly Toast The "cooking" process of these marshmallow Easter eggs is quick and easy, but it's the intricate decorating that takes a while. Emily, from Jelly Toast, dipped pre-made swirled marshmallow eggs into candy coating, let them sit, and then decorated them with her leftover candy coating. They're simple but delightful.

8. Baby Chick Cake Bakerella If you've ever been interested in cake decorating, Angie at Bakerella has you covered with her how-to for this Sweet Baby Chick Cake. It's two layers of basic chocolate cake (which you can bake from a box mix or from scratch) with homemade yellow buttercream frosting between them as well as covering them on the outside. From there, you can follow Angie's directions to replicate her cake or use as inspiration for your own design.

9. Saltine Toffee Julie Blanner Julie Blanner's recipe for Saltine Toffee Easter Treats includes saltine crackers, melted white chocolate, and miniature candy eggs. From start to finish, this recipe won't take you much time, but it requires a lot of attention, quick action, and technique that you'll need to master.

10. Bunny Ears Cupcakes Confessions of a Cookbook Queen Kristan from Confessions of a Cookbook Queen came up with these adorable Easter Bunny Cupcakes that are topped with frosting (yup, even the bunny ears) and jelly beans. You can make your cupcakes whatever flavor you want, and then use Kristan's buttercream frosting recipe and follow her step-by-step instructions for decorating them.

11. Raspberry Fudge Pint Sized Baker Raspberry fudge may sound strange but this recipe from Pint Sized Baker is delightful and perfect for Easter. All it takes is some white chocolate, raspberry frosting, and some Easter candy (whatever type sounds best to you). Fair warning, the fudge needs to cool for about three hours before you can cut it up and enjoy.

12. Easter Bunny Bark Princess Pinky Girl Jenn from Princess Pinky Girl came up with this delightful recipe for Easter Bunny Bark that's made from chocolate, Easter candy, and marshmallows. Most of your time will be spent melting the chocolate, spreading it, and decorating it because once it's cooled in the refrigerator for 10 minutes, it's ready to be broken up to eat.

13. Marshmallow Treat Cupcakes My Baking Addiction If you love marshmallow, then this marshmallow treat cupcake from My Baking Addiction is the dessert for you. It's basic Rice Krispie treats (shaped into cupcakes) topped with buttercream frosting, a marshmallow egg, and sprinkles. You can get as creative as you want in decorating them, but once you start eating them they probably won't last long.

14. Decked Out Carrot Cake Hummingbird High There's a good chance that Michelle at Hummingbird High made the most beautiful carrot cake, ever. It's three layers of cake with buttercream frosting between each, covered with more buttercream frosting, and topped with shimmery candy eggs. Note: as pretty as the eggs are, consider just adding them to the top of the cake because Michelle says they were a struggle to cut into.

15. Strawberry Shortcake Cake Pops Bake Love Give If you've been wanting to try your hand at cake pops, this recipe from Bake Love Give is for strawberry shortcake cake pops and sounds absolutely delicious. You can make the cake portion from scratch or from a store-bought box, but either way there's a bit of a learning curve to get the right shape and dipping them in candy coating.

16. Ice Cream Cone Cupcakes Cookies & Cups Shelly from the blog, Cookies & Cups came up with these fun and tasty Easter Ice Cream Cone Cupcakes that are actually pretty easy to make. Simply fill the cones with cake batter, bake them like you would a cupcake, and top them off with your favorite frosting. Shelly got creative with her garnishes, so feel free to follow suit.

17. Bunny Cupcakes Bakerella These bunny cupcakes from Bakerella may look difficult, but are actually fairly simple (and a great introduction to fondant). You can choose any flavor for your cupcakes (Angie chose a yellow cake recipe) and top them homemade buttercream frosting. The time consuming part is decorating them. The bunny ears and faces are cut from fondant and the whiskers are actually dried noodles.

18. Decadent Brownies Confessions of a Cookbook Queen Just looking at these Easter Overload Brownies from Confessions of a Cookbook Queen will make your mouth water. They're fudge brownies with double-stuffed Oreos inside, a layer of caramel, and topped with marshmallow bunnies. The brownies are made from scratch, and the rest of the ingredients are store bought (though a couple require some modifications).

19. Fluffy Bunny Tail Cupcakes Julie Blanner These bunny tail cupcakes encompass all things delicious, cake, buttercream frosting, and cotton candy. Julie Blanner provides step-by-step instructions to make these little cuties from scratch (except for the cotton candy topping) and even includes tips for how to display them.