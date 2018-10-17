For as long as I can remember, my mom has been offering one major piece of pregnancy advice: get pregnant in the fall so you can avoid being pregnant in the summer. She had May and June babies, so clearly she followed her own advice. While avoiding the hottest days of summer is a plus, there are two other big pluses of being pregnant in the fall and winter: warm dresses and leggings. These 20 fall maternity dresses are perfect options for soon-to-be moms this season, because who doesn't want to look polished and put together while avoiding those denim prisons known as pants?

I'm a firm believer in creating a wardrobe that mixes high-quality, pricier items with fun, cheap items. After all, unless you're Michelle Duggar and planning on really getting your money's worth in maternity clothes, there's no point in filling your closet with expensive items you can only wear for a few months. The following list of maternity dresses has a nice assortment of both: affordable, everyday pieces that won't break the bank, as well as pricier dresses to splurge on for special occasions.

Websites like Poshmark and ThredUp are perfect for finding name-brand, gently used maternity clothes from women who are all done having their babies, too! And once your bundle of joy has arrived, you can make a little money back by joining in on the fun and selling your maternity dresses. But until then, here are 20 maternity dresses for fall that will keep you comfortable and trendy:

Crochet Overlay Dress Mauve Crochet Overlay Maternity Dress $68 Pink Blush Maternity This adorable crochet dress from Pink Blush comes in three colors, but the mauve is my personal favorite for fall. Dress it up with wedges or dress it down with boots, and you can wear it for plenty of different occasions!

Maternity Boat-Neck Bodycon Dress Maternity Boat-Neck Bodycon Dress $37 Old Navy I'm a sucker for bodycon dresses that show off that beautiful bump. This long sleeve boatneck midi dress comes in three solid colors and a blue striped version. Plus, it feels like a nightgown despite looking fashionable... win-win!

Maternity Floral Print Mix Asymmetrical Hem Dress Maternity Floral Print Mix Asymmetrical Hem Dress $28 Target I know that Miranda Priestly doesn't find florals for spring very groundbreaking, but what about for fall? This boho, asymmetrical hem dress from Target is loose-fitting and comfortable, and will look beautiful on your bump from weeks 4 to 40.

Jessica Simpson Floral Maternity Dress Jessica Simpson Floral Maternity Dress $70 Motherhood Maternity With long sleeves and maxi length, you'll be able to wear this floral dress by Jessica Simpson even when the temperature drops. A sash under the bust accentuates your growing belly, and allows you to adjust the size as your body changes.

Valentina Ponté Knit Maternity/Nursing Dress Valentina Ponté Knit Maternity/Nursing Dress $128 Nordstrom Do you have a more formal event coming up? This elegant knit dress comes in a basic black as well as this chic color-block pattern. It beautifully covers a growing bump, and the lift-up nursing access will make your life easier once baby arrives.

Motherhood Maternity Flutter-Sleeve Dress Motherhood Maternity Flutter-Sleeve Dress $25 Macy's I love a good flutter sleeve, and I really could not love this pattern more. This knee-length maternity dress by Motherhood Maternity comes in one other floral print as well as solid gray.

Yellow Solid Long Sleeve Maternity Midi Dress Yellow Solid Long Sleeve Maternity Midi Dress $52 Pink Blush Maternity Deep reds and olive greens get a lot of love in the fall, but I think this golden yellow color is the best hue of the season. This long sleeve midi dress (with pockets!) comes in four different colors, and is the perfect basic to style in a dozen different ways.

Maternity Striped 3/4 Sleeve Shirred T-Shirt Dress Maternity Striped 3/4 Sleeve Shirred T-Shirt Dress $25 Target The side-shirring on this midi T-shirt dress means it's going to be your best friend through pregnancy and postpartum. The three-quarter sleeves will keep you warm, and the cotton blend will keep you comfy and cozy.

Tie Detail Maternity Dress Tie Detail Maternity Dress $40 Motherhood Maternity This tie-detail dress from Motherhood Maternity comes in three different colors (black, olive, and red) and looks effortlessly polished. The collar gives it a preppier feel, and the tie around the waist will help you accentuate your waist and bump.

ASOS DESIGN Maternity Lace Wrap Midi Dress ASOS DESIGN Maternity lace wrap midi dress $95 ASOS This romantic wrap dress is another brilliant option for a fall wedding or formal party. The wide-cut sleeves and loose-fitting wrap design means you'll be comfortable for that event that you may or may not actually want to be at, eight months pregnant.

Maternity Velvet Tie-Waist Crossover Dress Maternity Velvet Tie-Waist Crossover Dress $60 Gap Tis the season for velvet, and this relaxed fit dress from Gap is a winner. The shirred detailing and empire waist means this will grow with your belly, and the tie belt will accentuate your new curves.

Floral Front Twist Long Sleeve Maternity Maxi Dress Burgundy Floral Front Twist Long Sleeve Maternity Maxi Dress $68 Pink Blush Maternity The front twist detail of this floral maxi dress makes it stand apart from all the other floral maxis you'll see this fall. This is an easy, breezy maxi that you can wear throughout your entire pregnancy, as well as pre and post!

Maternity Utility Dress in TENCEL Maternity Utility Dress in TENCEL $70 Gap I love how versatile a good chambray dress is. This one from Gap has all the detailing you could want: a cinched waist, chest pockets, and long sleeves with button cuffs. Wear it with your go-to sneakers for an easy look that takes minimal effort.

Jessica Simpson Wrap Maternity Dress Jessica Simpson Wrap Maternity Dress $30 Destination Maternity I've gotta say, Jessica Simpson really knows how to design a maternity dress. I adore this black & white patterned wrap dress, and love how the model's paired it with simple black booties. Throw on a tailored jacket when the weather gets colder, and this is one of my favorite fall options.

Ingrid & Isabel Off The Shoulder Maxi Dress Off The Shoulder Maxi Dress $118 Ingrid & Isabel This off-the-shoulder maxi dress is a great option for expectant moms living in climates that can't quite decide if it's fall or not. Wear it in warm weather, or throw on a leather jacket or cardigan to transition it to chillier fall weather.