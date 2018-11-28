Romper
20 Funniest Holiday 2018 Cards On Etsy, Because The Greatest Gift Is Laughter

Opening holiday cards is one of the underrated joys of the season. I love getting cards in the mail every year and seeing which ones everybody picked out. They tend to vary between sweet, scenic landscapes with sentimental messages, or photo cards with the latest family portraits. I can say for sure that I've never received a card quite like any of the ones on this list, but I'd definitely love to. There are tons of absolutely hilarious holiday cards from Etsy that will totally crack you up, and maybe even make you blush.

Sending holiday cards is a lot of work, and you'll definitely get a hand cramp from addressing all those envelopes and signing your name over and over again. If you're anything like me, you'll find yourself rushing to get them to the post office at the last possible minute. But connecting with someone you maybe haven't spoken to in a while and putting a smile on their face is a pretty good holiday reward. And if you send one of these cards, that smile just might turn into a belly laugh.

Here are 20 holiday cards that will make even the Grinches and Scrooges on your mailing list giggle.

1Poor Batman

'Batman Smells' Card

$4

Etsy

I literally LOL'd at this one, and immediately began to sing 'Jingle Bells' in my head.

2All Of The Lights

'Nailed It' Card

$5

Etsy

Anyone who's ever put up a Christmas tree has been there. No matter how carefully you wind up your lights to store them away for the year, they mysteriously end up like this.

3He Sees You When You're Sleeping

'Santa Knows' Card

$5

Etsy

Did your Target run land you on the naughty list this year?

412 Days Of.... Terrible Presents

'Turtle Doves' Card

$5

Etsy

Does anyone actually know what a turtle dove is? Or what they would do with six geese a-laying? That whole song is a mess.

5The Reason For The Season

'Party Like It's My Birthday' Card

$4

Etsy

This might not be the right card for your super religious grandma, but it's hard not get a kick out of that adorably irreverent cartoon Jesus.

6How Do You Spell That?

'Hanukkah' Card

$5

Etsy

No spell check required for this card.

7Or Does He?

'Santa Hates You' Card

$5

Etsy

I promise this card isn't nearly as mean as it looks at first glance, and Santa does *not* hate anyone.

8You Smell Like Beef And Cheese

'Throne of Lies' Card

$4

Etsy

Is 'Elf' one of the greatest Christmas movies of all time? Yes, yes it is.

9Happy Festivus

'Airing of Grievances' Card

$4

Etsy

'Seinfeld' fans will get a kick out of this card. It's Festivus, for the rest of us.

10Cookies For Santa

'Put Out' Card

$5

Etsy

I didn't realize that Christmas double entendres existed, and yet here we are.

11Lighting The Menorah

'Seems Dangerous' Card

$4

Etsy

Eight crazy nights, indeed.

12Holiday Spirits

'Christmas Cheer' Card

$5

Etsy

Well, that's one way to get in the Christmas spirit.

13Santa, Baby

'Sugar Daddy' Card

$5

Etsy

I never thought of Santa that way before, but if the boot fits...

14Die Hard

'Yipee-Ki-Yay' Card

$4

Etsy

Apparently some people have some pretty strong feelings about whether 'Die Hard' is a Christmas movie or not. Either way, it makes a pretty funny card.

15One Size Fits All Card

Check the Box Card

$3

Etsy

It's like the 'Choose Your Own Adventure' of holiday cards.

16Dreidel, Dreidel, Dreidel

'Get Turnt' Card

$4

Etsy

Who doesn't love a good pun?

17Happy Whichever

'Whichever' Card

$4

Etsy

The safest option you'll find when it comes to holiday cards.

18Whatever

'Happy Whatever' Card

$5

Etsy

This seems like the perfect card for 2018 — I'll just leave it at that.

19A Merry Meme

'Doge' Card

$4

Etsy

Memes come and go, but Doge is and always will be a classic.

20For Literally Anyone

'Acquaintance' Card

$5

Etsy

For anyone you're *obligated* to give a holiday card to (and hopefully has a good sense of humor).

