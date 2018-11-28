Opening holiday cards is one of the underrated joys of the season. I love getting cards in the mail every year and seeing which ones everybody picked out. They tend to vary between sweet, scenic landscapes with sentimental messages, or photo cards with the latest family portraits. I can say for sure that I've never received a card quite like any of the ones on this list, but I'd definitely love to. There are tons of absolutely hilarious holiday cards from Etsy that will totally crack you up, and maybe even make you blush.

Sending holiday cards is a lot of work, and you'll definitely get a hand cramp from addressing all those envelopes and signing your name over and over again. If you're anything like me, you'll find yourself rushing to get them to the post office at the last possible minute. But connecting with someone you maybe haven't spoken to in a while and putting a smile on their face is a pretty good holiday reward. And if you send one of these cards, that smile just might turn into a belly laugh.

Here are 20 holiday cards that will make even the Grinches and Scrooges on your mailing list giggle.

1 Poor Batman $4 Etsy I literally LOL'd at this one, and immediately began to sing 'Jingle Bells' in my head. SEE ON ETSY

2 All Of The Lights $5 Etsy Anyone who's ever put up a Christmas tree has been there. No matter how carefully you wind up your lights to store them away for the year, they mysteriously end up like this. SEE ON ETSY

3 He Sees You When You're Sleeping $5 Etsy Did your Target run land you on the naughty list this year? SEE ON ETSY

4 12 Days Of.... Terrible Presents $5 Etsy Does anyone actually know what a turtle dove is? Or what they would do with six geese a-laying? That whole song is a mess. SEE ON ETSY

5 The Reason For The Season $4 Etsy This might not be the right card for your super religious grandma, but it's hard not get a kick out of that adorably irreverent cartoon Jesus. SEE ON ETSY

6 How Do You Spell That? $5 Etsy No spell check required for this card. SEE ON ETSY

7 Or Does He? $5 Etsy I promise this card isn't nearly as mean as it looks at first glance, and Santa does *not* hate anyone. SEE ON ETSY

8 You Smell Like Beef And Cheese $4 Etsy Is 'Elf' one of the greatest Christmas movies of all time? Yes, yes it is. SEE ON ETSY

9 Happy Festivus $4 Etsy 'Seinfeld' fans will get a kick out of this card. It's Festivus, for the rest of us. SEE ON ETSY

10 Cookies For Santa $5 Etsy I didn't realize that Christmas double entendres existed, and yet here we are. SEE ON ETSY

12 Holiday Spirits $5 Etsy Well, that's one way to get in the Christmas spirit. SEE ON ETSY

13 Santa, Baby $5 Etsy I never thought of Santa that way before, but if the boot fits... SEE ON ETSY

14 Die Hard $4 Etsy Apparently some people have some pretty strong feelings about whether 'Die Hard' is a Christmas movie or not. Either way, it makes a pretty funny card. SEE ON ETSY

15 One Size Fits All Card $3 Etsy It's like the 'Choose Your Own Adventure' of holiday cards. SEE ON ETSY

17 Happy Whichever $4 Etsy The safest option you'll find when it comes to holiday cards. SEE ON ETSY

18 Whatever $5 Etsy This seems like the perfect card for 2018 — I'll just leave it at that. SEE ON ETSY

19 A Merry Meme $4 Etsy Memes come and go, but Doge is and always will be a classic. SEE ON ETSY

20 For Literally Anyone $5 Etsy For anyone you're *obligated* to give a holiday card to (and hopefully has a good sense of humor). SEE ON ETSY