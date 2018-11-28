20 Funniest Holiday 2018 Cards On Etsy, Because The Greatest Gift Is Laughter
Opening holiday cards is one of the underrated joys of the season. I love getting cards in the mail every year and seeing which ones everybody picked out. They tend to vary between sweet, scenic landscapes with sentimental messages, or photo cards with the latest family portraits. I can say for sure that I've never received a card quite like any of the ones on this list, but I'd definitely love to. There are tons of absolutely hilarious holiday cards from Etsy that will totally crack you up, and maybe even make you blush.
Sending holiday cards is a lot of work, and you'll definitely get a hand cramp from addressing all those envelopes and signing your name over and over again. If you're anything like me, you'll find yourself rushing to get them to the post office at the last possible minute. But connecting with someone you maybe haven't spoken to in a while and putting a smile on their face is a pretty good holiday reward. And if you send one of these cards, that smile just might turn into a belly laugh.
Here are 20 holiday cards that will make even the Grinches and Scrooges on your mailing list giggle.
1Poor Batman
I literally LOL'd at this one, and immediately began to sing 'Jingle Bells' in my head.
2All Of The Lights
Anyone who's ever put up a Christmas tree has been there. No matter how carefully you wind up your lights to store them away for the year, they mysteriously end up like this.
3He Sees You When You're Sleeping
412 Days Of.... Terrible Presents
Does anyone actually know what a turtle dove is? Or what they would do with six geese a-laying? That whole song is a mess.
5The Reason For The Season
'Party Like It's My Birthday' Card
This might not be the right card for your super religious grandma, but it's hard not get a kick out of that adorably irreverent cartoon Jesus.
6How Do You Spell That?
7Or Does He?
I promise this card isn't nearly as mean as it looks at first glance, and Santa does *not* hate anyone.
8You Smell Like Beef And Cheese
Is 'Elf' one of the greatest Christmas movies of all time? Yes, yes it is.
9Happy Festivus
'Seinfeld' fans will get a kick out of this card. It's Festivus, for the rest of us.
10Cookies For Santa
11Lighting The Menorah
12Holiday Spirits
13Santa, Baby
14Die Hard
Apparently some people have some pretty strong feelings about whether 'Die Hard' is a Christmas movie or not. Either way, it makes a pretty funny card.
15One Size Fits All Card
16Dreidel, Dreidel, Dreidel
17Happy Whichever
18Whatever
19A Merry Meme
20For Literally Anyone
For anyone you're *obligated* to give a holiday card to (and hopefully has a good sense of humor).
