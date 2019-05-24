Romper
20 Funny Father's Day 2019 Cards From Etsy Guaranteed to Make Him Belly Laugh

By Kelly Hoover Greenway
Father's Day is coming at us as fast as those bad reviews of the Game of Thrones finale hit Facebook. And while I think we can probably all agree that men tend to need a bit more help finding a gift for Mother's Day than we do for Father's Day; if you're anything like me, you've yet to check his gift off your never-ending to-do list. It all starts with the card, and though you can certainly go the sentimental route, they don't call 'em "dad jokes" for nothing, so I suggest first finding a hilarious Father's Day card to get ready for June 16.

Whether you need one for your own dad, your partner, or another father-figure in your life, Etsy is a great place to score the perfect funny card without having to scour the aisles of your local store, elbowing for space while trying to keep your toddler from pulling out every. single. envelope. within arm's reach.

Etsy is chock-full of handmade and unique Father's Day cards, many of which ship for free. And not only will they bring a smile to dad's face, they'll also remind you just how important it is to laugh along with him because let's face it: Parenting requires laughter, especially as you brace yourself for summer break.

1. Ask Him Anything

Google Card

$6

SpadeStationery

For the dad who knows it all, or at least thinks he does.

2. Sibling Rivalry That Never Dies

Least Disappointing Child Card

$4

grapestreetgreetings

Father's Day is a great time to remind him who his favorite child is, don't you think? Just make sure your siblings are there when he opens this one.

3. Honor The Dad Uniform

New Balance Gift For Dad

$5

NineTwoDesign

Moms may have yoga pants, but when it comes to white sneakers for all occasions, dads have that look on lock. Poke a little fun at his kicks with this card.

4. And Another One...

DJ Khaled You the Best Dad Card

$6

GREETYOSELF

If DJ Khaled says it, you know it must be true.

5. Potty Humor Still Applies

Dad You're the ... - Happy Father's Day Card

$4

SurfariStudios

Thanks to everyone's favorite emoji, dad can still enjoy some poop humor without having to see what a potty mouth you actually have now.

6. We're Gonna Be Late!

Funny Father's Day Card

$4

BettieConfetti

Long before there was TSA Precheck, there was dad. Send this to your pops for all the hours spent running up and down the airport hallways. Just make sure it gets to him early.

7. Not Fake News

Trump Father

$6

snarkiepanda

Love him or hate him, Trump's tweets make for great greeting card lines. Grab this one before he tries to grab another... oh never mind.

8. Birds & The Bee's Knees

Funny Father's Day Card - Knocked Up

$6

witandwhistle

It may not be sentimental but there's a good chance it'll bring a tear to dad's eye nonetheless.

9. The Good Old Days

Life Before Kids Card

$6

SpadeStationery

This one's gonna sting a little, but after a day with his favorite people dad will forget all about his pre-child glory days. I mean, what could be better than changing diapers and hauling a toddler football-style out of Target during a meltdown?

10. Ready, Set, In Utero

Soon to be Dad, Father's Day Card

$4

InkDelights

Don't forget about the dads-to-be this year. You know darn well what happens when they forget about the moms-to-be on Mother's Day!

11. Play Ball!

Funny Father's Day Card - Fatherhood Takes Balls

$6

witandwhistle

So many balls.

12. We All Know Who Dealt It

Jumbo Funny Father's Day Card: Dad Gased Again

$10

TheBestCardCompany

What's Father's Day without calling out dad for his, um, trademark smell. This jumbo card is guaranteed to bring big-time laughs.

13. Show Me The Money

Funny Father's Day Card/ Inheritance/ Father's Day

$3

PackAPunchDesigns

Nothing says love like joking about your inheritance on Father's Day. Just make sure you take a peek at his will first.

14. How Long Has He Been In There?

Funny Father's Day Card - The Real Man Cave

$5

YellowDaisyPaperCo

There are all kinds of dads out there, and they all love to spend a long time in the bathroom. Send him to his happy place with this card.

15. Ain't Nuthin' But A Dad Thang

Straight Outta Fatherhood Card

$4

HighstreetCoShop

This one goes out to all the dads who blast old-school hip hop after the kids get out of the car. You know who you you are.

16. Save This For After Bedtime

Funny Fathers Day Card For Husband From Wife

$4

InANutshellStudio

And they say romance is dead.

17. How Dare You

Funny Father's Day Card | Hogwarts | Harry Potter Card

$3

PackAPunchDesigns

This seems almost unforgivable, but whatever. I guess it's possible I never got in.

18. Honesty Is The Best Policy

Literally the first Father's Day card I saw

$4

yousaiditcards

Why beat around the bush? Dad will get a kick out of this card's brutal honesty... but maybe get him a nice gift to go along with it.

19. He'll Never Forget His First Time

Funny Fathers Day Card - Learning To Drive

$4

SixElevenCreations

Not all heroes wear capes.

20. Why Is It So Hot?

Thermostat Card

$5

comradecards

Make dad happy this Father's Day and just leave the temperature alone. It's his love language for real.