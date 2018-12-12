With Christmas just two weeks away, it's time to get serious about finding gifts for everyone on your list. Whether you're shopping for a family Secret Santa exchange, or are in need of some cute, cheap stocking stuffers, you're probably hunting for gifts for kids are under $10 on Amazon Prime right now. I know I am! That's why I rounded up 20 totally adorable, affordable gifts for kids of all ages that you can order today and have on your doorstep in just two days (or less), thanks to the powers of Prime.

Every year my family does a holiday gift exchange with all my cousins, aunts, uncles, etc. Around Thanksgiving, we all draw a name out of a hat and that's who we're shopping for that year. And since I have cousins of all ages, this can sometimes be a challenging task. The gift needs to be cheap but not look cheap, it needs to be age-appropriate yet still engaging, and most importantly, it needs to be in the running for earning the coveted title of "Best Gift." You know, that one present that everyone wants to see and play with, and everyone secretly wishes was theirs.

That's why the gift round-up below includes gifts for toddlers through teenagers, and hits every interest, from sports to science and from cards to crafts. These gifts are definitely "Best Gift" material.

2 Spot It Spot It Jr.! Animals $10 Asmodee This fast-paced card game is designed for kids ages 4+. Two to six players can play at once, so it's great for opening and playing at a holiday gathering. See on Amazon

3 Stamp Set Wooden Stamp Set $10 Melissa & Doug Never underestimate the power of stamps for bringing the fun. They may be simple, but kids love 'em. This cool vehicle-themed set features 10 wooden stamps, a 2-color pad and 5 colored pencils. See on Amazon

9 Sticker Fun Sticker Collection $5 Melissa & Doug With over 500 stickers to be used on 10 different themed pages, this is the perfect holiday gift if you're traveling this season. It's great to pull out on an airplane or even at a restaurant to keep your kiddo occupied. SEE ON AMAZON

10 Secret Notes Scratch Art Rainbow Mini Notes $8 Melissa & Doug These magical rainbow notes are fun for kids for all ages. You use the wooden stylus to reveal the bright colors hidden beneath the matte coating. Write funny messages, draw pictures, or even use them for chore boards. See on Amazon

11 Scented Colored Pencils Holiday Smencils 5-Pack $7 Scentco These festive colored pencils smell just like the holidays. With scents like Hot Cinnamon, Sugar Plum, Candy Cane, Holiday Cheer, and Gingerbread, your kiddo will have a blast with them. The best part is that their scents last for 2 years. See on Amazon

12 Hoop It Up! Pro Mini Squish Foam Ball $6 SKLZ These squishy foam balls are perfect for dunking in an indoor mini hoop. Parents will appreciate how "quiet" this ball is compared to other similarly sized rubber balls. SEE ON AMAZON

13 Lip Smackers Lip Smackers Frozen Party Pack $9 Lip Smackers If you grew up in the '90s, you know how fabulous it can be to get a brand new pack of Lip Smackers. With this 'Frozen'-themed 8-pack, your little lady can enjoy all that berry-licious fun too. See on Amazon

18 I Can Show You The World Kids' World Map $9 Rand McNally Take your kid around the world with this next-level map. It includes color-coded continents, and loads of interesting illustrations of native plants, animals, landmarks, cultural icons, and more. See on Amazon

20 I Spy I Spy Everything $8 Books For Little Ones Designed for children ages 2-4, this entertaining book ask fun questions like, "Can you spot the food that begins with E?" or "How about the furniture that begins with T?" Your little learner will love to show your their finds. SEE ON AMAZON