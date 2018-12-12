20 Holiday 2018 Gifts For Kids Under $10 From Amazon Prime, That Are Stocking Stuffer Gold
With Christmas just two weeks away, it's time to get serious about finding gifts for everyone on your list. Whether you're shopping for a family Secret Santa exchange, or are in need of some cute, cheap stocking stuffers, you're probably hunting for gifts for kids are under $10 on Amazon Prime right now. I know I am! That's why I rounded up 20 totally adorable, affordable gifts for kids of all ages that you can order today and have on your doorstep in just two days (or less), thanks to the powers of Prime.
Every year my family does a holiday gift exchange with all my cousins, aunts, uncles, etc. Around Thanksgiving, we all draw a name out of a hat and that's who we're shopping for that year. And since I have cousins of all ages, this can sometimes be a challenging task. The gift needs to be cheap but not look cheap, it needs to be age-appropriate yet still engaging, and most importantly, it needs to be in the running for earning the coveted title of "Best Gift." You know, that one present that everyone wants to see and play with, and everyone secretly wishes was theirs.
That's why the gift round-up below includes gifts for toddlers through teenagers, and hits every interest, from sports to science and from cards to crafts. These gifts are definitely "Best Gift" material.
1"Mess-Free" Paint
Kwik Stix Solid Tempera Paint 12-Pack
This totally mess-free paint set is a gift for kids and parents alike. There's no need for smocks, brushes or water (yay!). Plus, these easy-to-use paint sticks can be used on many surfaces — paper, canvas, even wood.
2Spot It
This fast-paced card game is designed for kids ages 4+. Two to six players can play at once, so it's great for opening and playing at a holiday gathering.
3Stamp Set
Never underestimate the power of stamps for bringing the fun. They may be simple, but kids love 'em. This cool vehicle-themed set features 10 wooden stamps, a 2-color pad and 5 colored pencils.
4Play-Doh Fun
There's a reason that Play-Doh has been around for decades. This doughy toy is all about letting your imagination take over.
5Roll The Dice
Your child can learn critical math skills while playing this addicting dice game. For ages 6+.
6Reindeer Games
Inflatable Reindeer Ring Toss Game
This is one game that is guaranteed to see immediate use on Christmas morning. It comes with two inflatable antler hats, and eight inflatable rings.
7Go Fish
This cute Christmas card deck actually contains four games in one: Go Fish, Old Maid, Slap Jack, and Find Christmas Matches. Your littles will love the fun holiday illustrations on the cards too.
8Speed Racer
This nine-pack of metal micro-cars will keep your little racer entertained for hours.
9Sticker Fun
With over 500 stickers to be used on 10 different themed pages, this is the perfect holiday gift if you're traveling this season. It's great to pull out on an airplane or even at a restaurant to keep your kiddo occupied.
10Secret Notes
Scratch Art Rainbow Mini Notes
These magical rainbow notes are fun for kids for all ages. You use the wooden stylus to reveal the bright colors hidden beneath the matte coating. Write funny messages, draw pictures, or even use them for chore boards.
11Scented Colored Pencils
These festive colored pencils smell just like the holidays. With scents like Hot Cinnamon, Sugar Plum, Candy Cane, Holiday Cheer, and Gingerbread, your kiddo will have a blast with them. The best part is that their scents last for 2 years.
12Hoop It Up!
These squishy foam balls are perfect for dunking in an indoor mini hoop. Parents will appreciate how "quiet" this ball is compared to other similarly sized rubber balls.
13Lip Smackers
Lip Smackers Frozen Party Pack
If you grew up in the '90s, you know how fabulous it can be to get a brand new pack of Lip Smackers. With this 'Frozen'-themed 8-pack, your little lady can enjoy all that berry-licious fun too.
14Fingerling Fun
Fingerlings Light Up Unicorn Jojo (Pink)
It's pretty incredible that you can score this adorable finger-clinger for just $10.
15Go Buggy
Assorted Insect Finger Puppets
These 12 buggy puppets are perfect for indoor play during the cold winter months. The set includes ladybugs, bumble bees, butterflies, and more.
16Science Experiments
The Everything Kids' Science Experiment Book
For ages 7-12, this book will turn your house into a laboratory. There are tons of kid-tested science experiments inside that are fun, educational, and STEM-approved.
17Seeing Unicorns
A book that can keep your kiddo entertained for hours — that's like finding a unicorn!
18I Can Show You The World
Take your kid around the world with this next-level map. It includes color-coded continents, and loads of interesting illustrations of native plants, animals, landmarks, cultural icons, and more.
19Emoji Fun
Funster 101 Emoji Search Puzzles
This word search game uses only emojis, which means it's addicting for kids (and adults) of all ages. It features 101 absorbing puzzles, so *insert heart emoji face*.
20I Spy
Designed for children ages 2-4, this entertaining book ask fun questions like, "Can you spot the food that begins with E?" or "How about the furniture that begins with T?" Your little learner will love to show your their finds.
After experiencing a traumatic c-section, this mother sought out a doula to support her through her second child’s delivery. Watch as that doula helps this mom reclaim the birth she felt robbed of with her first child, in Episode Three of Romper's Doula Diaries, Season Two, below. Visit Bustle Digital Group's YouTube page for more episodes, launching Mondays in December.