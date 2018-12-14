You know those people who had all of their gifts purchased and wrapped two weeks ago, and proudly shared a photo on Instagram to prove it? Yeah, can't relate. If you're like me, you're spending the last couple of weeks before Christmas scrambling to finish your shopping and frantically checking online package trackers in hopes that your online orders arrive in time. Per usual, however, Amazon Prime will always have your back. These 20 last minute gifts from Amazon Prime will not only wow you recipients, but they'll be delivered to your doorstep in time to be wrapped and tucked under the tree.

Honestly, what did people do before Amazon Prime? I'm guessing they did their holiday shopping in a timely fashion, but I really can't fathom that. Not only does Amazon Prime save procrastinators on a daily basis, but there is virtually nothing that you can't find on that website. Gifts for your kids? Check. Gifts for your spouse? Check. Gifts for your co-worker's sister's boyfriend's cousin? Check. Not finding something that will work is never a concern for me. Amazon has the same effect on me that Target does: Yes, I found everything I needed today, as well as 38 things I really didn't. Oops.

If you'd rather not play with fire and peruse the Amazon website aimlessly, one of these 20 presents will certainly fit the bill for those last few people on your shopping list. And even if you don't know your gift recipient well, a gift receipt ensures that they can swap their present for something they really do want or need. Everybody wins.

1 Candle Making Kit Candle Making Kit $60 $49 Nature's Blossom Candle junkies will always get new scented candles for holidays and birthdays (speaking from experience). Break the mold and get them something more unique: a kit that will allow them to make their own candles from scratch! See On Amazon

4 Bailey Ceramic Tea Infuser Cup Bailey Ceramic Tea Infuser Cup $20 $18 Pinky Up Any tea drinker in your life will love this gift, but a busy or scatterbrained tea drinker will love it even more. As the tea steeps, they can simply pop on the lid to keep the drink hot until they have time to enjoy it. See On Amazon

8 What Do You Meme? Party Game What Do You Meme? Party Game $30 Amazon Sure, this is a gift for the recipient, but it's a treat for every Christmas guest in attendance as well. Laugh the night away pairing Internet memes with hilarious captions. Keep in mind, this isn't intended for children! See On Amazon

9 Home Spa Gift Basket Home Spa Gift Basket $28 JAF Products I'm such a fan of gift baskets, simply because the recipient is bound to fall in love with something. This spa gift basket is good for women and men who love a little extra TLC, and includes a lavender shower gel, bubble bath, body lotion, bath salt, body scrub, massage bath oil, and loofah. See On Amazon

10 Crayola Inspiration Art Case Crayola Inspiration Art Case $25 $18 Crayola If you've got a budding Picasso in the family, look no further. This Crayola set comes with everything they could want to hone their craft, including 64 crayons, 20 colored pencils, 40 washable markers, 15 large sheets of paper, and a storage case to keep it all organized. See On Amazon

11 Becoming by Michelle Obama "Becoming" by Michelle Obama $20 Amazon Unless you've been living under a rock, you've been hearing about this book since it was released in November. This powerful memoir by former First Lady will make an excellent Christmas gift for the powerful women (or men) in your life. See On Amazon

12 Spontuneous - The Song Game Spontuneous - The Song Game $35 $30 Spontuneous This is the ideal holiday game because it's a blast for all ages. Players will get a word, and the race is on to sing a song using that word. The worst your voice is, the funnier the game is. See On Amazon

15 Faux Fur Throw Blanket Faux Fur Throw Blanket $29 Chanasya There is nothing better than a super soft and cozy blanket in the dead of winter. This one comes in tons of different colors, and has an astounding 4.6 star rating with 4,440 customer reviews! See On Amazon

16 Wearable Nail Polish Bottle Holder Wearable Nail Polish Bottle Holder $9 Tweexy An ingenious stocking stuffer for any at-home manicurist, this wearable nail polish holder by Tweexy will prevent spills and make painting their fingernails easier than ever. See On Amazon

17 Acupressure Mat Acupressure Mat $50 Spoonk If you've got a loved one dealing with back and neck pain, insomnia, or general aches, this acupressure mat set is the ideal Christmas gift. It comes with a regular size mat, a travel-size mat, and a massage "Grove Ball." See On Amazon

18 Sleep Headphones Sleep Headphones $16 CozyPhones Here's is a brilliant gift for anyone in your life who likes to drift off to sleep with music or podcasts playing in their ear. No more uncomfortable headphones that fall off when they toss and turn – this headband stays perfectly in place no matter how rough of a sleeper they are. See On Amazon

19 Changable Felt Letter Board Changable Felt Letter Board $22 AIMIUR These things are *all* over my Instagram feed, but for good reason. Your recipient will have fun displaying funny or inspirational quotes, marking special events, or sharing countdowns via their board. See On Amazon

20 Foam Pogo Jumper for Kids Foam Pogo Jumper for Kids $23 $17 Flybar This is basically a pogo stick with training wheels for younger kids, and it'll supply hours of bouncy fun this holiday. Plus, it's perfect for indoor use and a great way to tire out your kiddos when it's too cold to play outside! See On Amazon