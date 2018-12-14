20 Holiday 2018 Gifts From Amazon Prime To Order Up Until The Last Minute
You know those people who had all of their gifts purchased and wrapped two weeks ago, and proudly shared a photo on Instagram to prove it? Yeah, can't relate. If you're like me, you're spending the last couple of weeks before Christmas scrambling to finish your shopping and frantically checking online package trackers in hopes that your online orders arrive in time. Per usual, however, Amazon Prime will always have your back. These 20 last minute gifts from Amazon Prime will not only wow you recipients, but they'll be delivered to your doorstep in time to be wrapped and tucked under the tree.
Honestly, what did people do before Amazon Prime? I'm guessing they did their holiday shopping in a timely fashion, but I really can't fathom that. Not only does Amazon Prime save procrastinators on a daily basis, but there is virtually nothing that you can't find on that website. Gifts for your kids? Check. Gifts for your spouse? Check. Gifts for your co-worker's sister's boyfriend's cousin? Check. Not finding something that will work is never a concern for me. Amazon has the same effect on me that Target does: Yes, I found everything I needed today, as well as 38 things I really didn't. Oops.
If you'd rather not play with fire and peruse the Amazon website aimlessly, one of these 20 presents will certainly fit the bill for those last few people on your shopping list. And even if you don't know your gift recipient well, a gift receipt ensures that they can swap their present for something they really do want or need. Everybody wins.
1Candle Making Kit
Candle junkies will always get new scented candles for holidays and birthdays (speaking from experience). Break the mold and get them something more unique: a kit that will allow them to make their own candles from scratch!
2Fitbit Charge 3
Fitbit Charge 3 Fitness Activity Tracker
Whether the recipient is a fitness guru or a novice with new goals for 2019, they'll love counting their steps, tracking exercise, and measuring their calorie burn with the Fitbit Charge 3.
3Instant Pot
Instant Pot Smart WiFi 6 Quart Electric Pressure Cooker
The Instant Pot is the perfect gift for the chef in your life – or really anyone who you know who cooks, because it's seriously that easy to use. And it's $60 off which is quite a steal.
4Bailey Ceramic Tea Infuser Cup
Bailey Ceramic Tea Infuser Cup
Any tea drinker in your life will love this gift, but a busy or scatterbrained tea drinker will love it even more. As the tea steeps, they can simply pop on the lid to keep the drink hot until they have time to enjoy it.
5Hatchimals Mystery
It's no secret: kids go crazy for Hatchimals. This one is particularly fun, because it's a mystery which Hatchimal is inside!
6Echo (2nd Generation) - Smart Speaker with Alexa
Echo (2nd Generation) - Smart Speaker with Alexa
Catch your loved ones up to 2018 with the Amazon Echo, which connects to Alexa to play music, read the news, set alarms, and much more.
7The Art of Shaving 4 Piece Starter Kit
The Art of Shaving 4 Piece Starter Kit
Help the gentleman in your life feel pampered with this high quality shaving kit, which includes their pre-shave oil, shaving cream, after-shave balm, trial size badger shaving brush, and gray canvas zip bag.
8What Do You Meme? Party Game
Sure, this is a gift for the recipient, but it's a treat for every Christmas guest in attendance as well. Laugh the night away pairing Internet memes with hilarious captions. Keep in mind, this isn't intended for children!
9Home Spa Gift Basket
I'm such a fan of gift baskets, simply because the recipient is bound to fall in love with something. This spa gift basket is good for women and men who love a little extra TLC, and includes a lavender shower gel, bubble bath, body lotion, bath salt, body scrub, massage bath oil, and loofah.
10Crayola Inspiration Art Case
If you've got a budding Picasso in the family, look no further. This Crayola set comes with everything they could want to hone their craft, including 64 crayons, 20 colored pencils, 40 washable markers, 15 large sheets of paper, and a storage case to keep it all organized.
11Becoming by Michelle Obama
Unless you've been living under a rock, you've been hearing about this book since it was released in November. This powerful memoir by former First Lady will make an excellent Christmas gift for the powerful women (or men) in your life.
12Spontuneous - The Song Game
This is the ideal holiday game because it's a blast for all ages. Players will get a word, and the race is on to sing a song using that word. The worst your voice is, the funnier the game is.
13Electric Indoor Grill
Grilling doesn't have to be an exclusively warm weather activity. This indoor appliance has an impressive 4.4 average rating from 1,586 customer reviews.
14L.O.L. Surprise! Glam Glitter Series Doll with 7 Surprises
L.O.L. Surprise! Glam Glitter Series Doll with 7 Surprises
This tiny toy actually contains seven surprises in one: a secret message sticker, collectible stickers, water bottle, shoes, outfit, fashion accessory, and an L.O.L. Surprise! glam glitter doll.
15Faux Fur Throw Blanket
There is nothing better than a super soft and cozy blanket in the dead of winter. This one comes in tons of different colors, and has an astounding 4.6 star rating with 4,440 customer reviews!
16Wearable Nail Polish Bottle Holder
Wearable Nail Polish Bottle Holder
An ingenious stocking stuffer for any at-home manicurist, this wearable nail polish holder by Tweexy will prevent spills and make painting their fingernails easier than ever.
17Acupressure Mat
If you've got a loved one dealing with back and neck pain, insomnia, or general aches, this acupressure mat set is the ideal Christmas gift. It comes with a regular size mat, a travel-size mat, and a massage "Grove Ball."
18Sleep Headphones
Here's is a brilliant gift for anyone in your life who likes to drift off to sleep with music or podcasts playing in their ear. No more uncomfortable headphones that fall off when they toss and turn – this headband stays perfectly in place no matter how rough of a sleeper they are.
19Changable Felt Letter Board
These things are *all* over my Instagram feed, but for good reason. Your recipient will have fun displaying funny or inspirational quotes, marking special events, or sharing countdowns via their board.
20Foam Pogo Jumper for Kids
This is basically a pogo stick with training wheels for younger kids, and it'll supply hours of bouncy fun this holiday. Plus, it's perfect for indoor use and a great way to tire out your kiddos when it's too cold to play outside!
After experiencing a traumatic c-section, this mother sought out a doula to support her through her second child’s delivery. Watch as that doula helps this mom reclaim the birth she felt robbed of with her first child, in Episode Three of Romper's Doula Diaries, Season Two, below. Visit Bustle Digital Group's YouTube page for more episodes, launching Mondays in December.