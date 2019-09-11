One of the most popular and memorable sitcoms of the late ‘80s was The Golden Girls, and now that all seven seasons are available to stream on Hulu, viewers are finding their way back to the series. The show was ahead of its time, managing to tackle important social issues in the funniest of ways. There are so many to choose from, but here are some of the best Golden Girl moments of all time.

I watched a lot of sitcoms as a kid growing up in the ‘80s, but The Golden Girls was one of my favorites. The show may have been about four golden-aged ladies — Blanche (Rue McClanahan), Rose (Betty White), Dorothy (Beatrice Arthur), and Sophia (Estelle Getty) — living their best lives together, but its wit, strong female dynamic, and social messages transcended age, and could keep a kid like me entertained for hours.

Along with winning over generations of viewers, the show received critical acclaim and numerous accolades — 68 Emmy nominations, 11 Emmy wins, and four Golden Globe wins. After a successful seven-year run, the series ended in 1992, but now through the golden age of streaming (pun intended), The Golden Girls is back on the menu, and here are some of the best moments to get you started.