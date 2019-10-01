Over the past near decade or so, the Duchess of Cambridge has made a place for herself in the hearts of people around the world. From her diplomatic demeanor to her classic dress and superb parenting skills, she's the quintessential picture of grace, and it's partially why she's become a royal icon. In fact, these Kate Middleton's quotes over the years define her legacy and character as a caring, charismatic and down-to-earth mother of three.

Though she's a member of the royal family, Middleton hasn't lost touch with who she really is. In fact, she's once said that she's "still very much Kate," according to CBS News, despite having to adapt to life in the royal family. On top of that, she's been candid about the highs and lows of being a parent — and especially a new parent — as well as why she believes it's so important to give back to the community as a whole, and do as much charity work as she can.

Of course, Middleton has very much proven herself over the years. She's become a media darling, a beloved figure in the eyes of many across the globe, and one of the most followed and photographed women in the world. On top of it all, she's never lost that humble charm that made her so endearing in the first place.

Here are some of her very best quotes that prove why she's so beloved.

On Staying True To Herself WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Despite marrying the future King of England and devoting her life to charity as a working royal, Middleton hasn't lost her own identity. In fact, in one of her most famous quotes, according to ABC News, she said in 2011: "I'm still very much Kate," referencing how much of her life has changed, and yet, how much of her personality has remained. It also spoke to how she sees herself versus how the world does, given that most people formally know her as Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, whereas she still references herself by her childhood nickname.

On Meeting Prince William Though she's one of the most public figures in the world, it seems that Middleton has always been shy at heart. When she recalled meeting her future husband, according to The Telegraph, she said: "Well I actually think I went bright red when I met you and sort of scuttled off, feeling very shy about meeting you."

On Missing Princess Diana Middleton never got to meet her very famous late mother-in-law, the late Princess Diana, a fact she regrets. Nonetheless, Middleton still finds inspiration from her. According to the "Obviously I would have loved to have met her and she's obviously she's an inspirational woman to look up to," she said in 2010, according to the BBC, just after she and Prince William got engaged.

On Getting Support As A Parent WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Despite having access to all the help they could want, Middleton has noted that raising kids gets a little more challenging as they get older, because fewer people are hands-on once they are no longer babies. "You get a lot of support with the baby years...particularly in the early days up to the age of about one, but after that there isn't a huge amount — lots of books to read," she shared at a charity event in January 2019, according to E! News.

On Knowing Her Worth Though many likely perceive Middleton as one of the luckiest women in the world — she did, after all, marry a literal prince — Middleton knows that really, it's Prnice William who lucked out. "He's so lucky to be going out with me," she reportedly said about their relationship, according to The Guardian, affirming once again that she knows her worth.

On Leaving Her Legacy Through the fashion, photo ops, and near cultural obsession with her and her family, Middleton still knows her objective, which is to impact the world. "Yes, well I really hope I can make a difference, even in the smallest way. I am looking forward to helping as much as I can," she once said of the legacy she hopes to leave, according to ABC News.

On Relationship Ups & Downs Despite being royalty, there's no doubt that Prince William and Middleton are still human, and their relationship — like any other — has both good and bad times. Middleton described this well, sharing how long-term relationships often go. Following news of their engagement, during an interview with ITV News, Middleton shared: "I think if you do go out with someone for quite a long time you do get to know each other very, very well... You go through the good times, you go through the bad times, both personally and within a relationship as well."

On Learning How To Be Royal Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images Though Prince William had grown up in the royal family, for Middleton, there was a bit of a learning curve, she shared in an interview after she got engaged. "It's obviously nerve-wracking, because I don't know what I'm sort of… I don't know the ropes," she said in 2010 of being a new royal, according to CBS News. "William is obviously used to it, but no I'm willing to learn quickly and work hard."

On Trusting Your Own Opinion Middleton has to deal with a lot of people's opinions, and she's explained that she stays clear on her objectives by being "true" to herself, and listening to those she values most. "I think, the people around home are very supportive to us and those are the people who really matter to us, our close friends and close family and I think if they feel you are doing the right thing you can only be true to yourself and you sort of have to ignore a lot of what's said, obviously take it on board, but you have to be yourself really and that's how I have stuck by it really," Middleton once said.

On Pulling Her Own Weight Middleton is no stranger to a demanding schedule and late nights of work. However, she values being able to pull her own weight, and contribute to her family. "I think I know I’ve been working very hard for the family business, sometimes those days are long days and I think if I know I’m working hard and pulling my weight, both working and playing hard at the same time, I think everyone who I work with can see I am there pulling my weight," she said during her interview with ITV News.

On Dreaming Of A Happy Family Middleton always knew she wanted to be a mother, and dreamed of having a family with Prince William. "I hope we will be able to have a happy family ourselves," she said in 2010, according to Us Weekly.

On Back-To-School Advice WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images This year, as her daughter, 4-year-old Princess Charlotte, began school, Middleton was seen offering her a few words of advice, according to Harper's Bazaar. "George will help lead the way," she leaned over and reportedly told her daughter, encouraging her to follow her older brother's lead.

On Admitting Her Weaknesses Though Her Royal Highness has few evident flaws, she's not afraid to admit when she's messed up. In fact, while at an event, she admired a little girl's braided hair and admitted she's not much of a stylist herself. "I love your plaits!" she said in June 2019. "I tried to do a plait on Charlotte this morning, and it didn't really work very well."

On Breaking Up With William Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images Prior to their engagement, the couple actually split for some time. During an interview after her engagement, Middleton shared why she thinks it was important for them at the time. "I think I, at the time, wasn't very happy about it, but actually it made me a stronger person, you find out things about yourself that maybe you hadn't realized, or I think you can get quite consumed by a relationship when you are younger and I really valued that time for me as well although I didn't think it at the time. Looking back on it," she said, according to ABC News.

On Prioritizing Mental Health While attending the Royal Foundation's "Mental Health in Education" conference earlier this year, Middleton spoke eloquently on the importance of prioritizing mental health, according to Hello! Magazine. "Over the last eight years working with charities, I’ve met some of our leading experts in mental health, addiction, family breakdown, homelessness and education," she said, according to Hello! Magazine. "They have taught me over and over again that the root cause of so many of today’s social problems can be traced right back to the very earliest years of a person’s life and often over generations."

On Disliking Public Speaking Despite how poised and eloquent she is, Middleton actually doesn't care for giving speeches. “I find speeches nerve wracking," she once shared, according to Vogue.

On Helping Those Who Need It Most Middleton is clear that she wants her legacy to be one of helpfulness and dedication to bettering the lives of others. As "Nothing brings me more happiness than trying to help the most vulnerable people in society," she once said, according to The Daily Express. "It is a goal and an essential part of my life."

On Being Brave Enough To Ask For Help WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Though the world may be watching, Middleton shared at the Global Academy in 2017 that parenting can still be "lonely," and that you have to be brave enough to reach out to others and ask for help. “It is lonely at times and you do feel quite isolated, but actually so many other mothers are going through exactly what you are going through,” she said, according to The Washington Post. “It is being brave enough... to reach out to those around you.”

On Telling Her Family She Was Engaged It was the news heard around the world, but for the Middletons, it was a secret at first. "I think as any mother would be she was absolutely over the moon. And actually we had quite an awkward situation because I knew and I knew that William had asked my father but I didn't know if my mother knew," Middleton said about telling her family she was engaged to Prince William.