20 Last Minute 2018 Gifts For Moms Under $20, That'll Make Their Holiday
If you're still looking gift for the moms in your life, you might be feeling the heat right about now. It's getting down to the wire, especially if you factor in shipping time. But, fret not, because this gift guide includes 20 gifts for mom under $20 that are original, affordable, shippable, and totally smile-inducing.
I'm hosting an early family Christmas on Sunday, and I found myself in a panic yesterday trying to find something for my dear mother. She's the hardest person in my family to buy for because she always says, "I don't need anything." That's very sweet but also completely not helpful when it comes time to for accomplishing my last-minute holiday shopping. Fortunately, there's tons of cute items this year (is it me, or did the stores really up their affordable gift game this season?). I found plenty of stuff that I think will delight my wonderful mom, and many other mamas too.
Anthropologie, a store I love but can rarely afford, is running a 30- percent-off-everything sale now through Sunday. It's amazing, and several of the gifts included below will satisfy your Anthro addiction. Other stores like J.Crew and Madewell are running equally awesome "gifting finale" sales. So, for those who say that it doesn't pay to procrastinate, it may be time to re-evaluate that stance. Take it from me, there's some serious savings to be had right about now!
1Soak Session
Pink Himalayan Lavender and Chamomile Bath Salts
These luxurious-smelling bath salts will pamper the busy mom in your life. The pink Himalayan salts detoxify and lavender-chamomile aroma is super soothing.
2K. Beauty
Peach & Lily Dream Sheet Mask Set
Want to introduce the mama you're shopping for to the Korean beauty trend? These antioxidant-packed masks are the perfect foray into K-beauty.
3Custom Coasters
These beautiful coasters are hand-carved from natural agate stone and feel perfectly personal and unique.
4Shine Bright
Not only is this shimmering statement nail polish vegan and cruelty-free, it's also free of the nasty stuff commonly found in nail polishes (i.e. formaldehyde). It's the perfect polish for the organic-minded mama.
5Touch of Marble
If you're shopping for the hostess with the mostess, this lazy susan is a practical way to add some elegance to the table. It can be used for appetizers, spices, desserts, and more.
6Scarf Season
Flannel Blanket Scarf for Women
This flannel blanket scarf feels festive for the holiday season, but can be worn all winter long. It's available in multiple shades of plaid too, like yellow, blue, and cream.
7Daily Hoops
Available in vintage gold, these are the perfect everyday earring. They go with literally everything and are comfortable too.
8Zodiac Bling
These charming zodiac pendants are ideal for mamas. You can buy her sign, or the signs of her child(ren).They look sweet layered.
9J.Crew Scents
A candle that not only smells great, but looks chic — that's a winning gift idea. Designed to burn for up to 32 hours, this line of candles come in five unique J. Crew attire-inspired scents like Chambray & Denim and Stripes & Chinos.
10NYC Love
Whether the mama you're shopping for lives in NY or just has an affinity for the wildly popular blog/Instagram account that spawned this book, they'll love this heart-warming collection of photographs. It showcases the wonderful humanity of the city.
11A.M. Scrub
There's nothing like waking up your skin with some coffee in the morning! That's because this caffeine-packed face and body scrub is believed to stimulate blood flow and reduce the appearance of cellulite, eczema, stretch marks, and age spots.
12Coffee Time
This assortment of coffees will delight any caffeine lover. It includes both flavored and unflavored grounds.
13Tea Time
Tea Tree Hair And Scalp Treatment
This deep conditioner invigorates and nourishes the scalp. It's ideal for winter use, when skin can get flaky. The best part is that it doesn't leave hair greasy.
14Velvet Throw
North Pole Trading Co Crushed Velvet Throw
A crushed velvet throw adds warmth to any room. You can choose from three different colors: pink, navy, and gray.
15Merry Soap
These holiday-inspired mini soaps not only smell festive, but also are luxuriously hydrating, thanks to the cocoa butter, shea butter, and olive oil used to make them.
16Fem Footwear
Les Femmes Modernes Ankle Socks
Calling all modern women out there, or as they say in French, femme moderne. These feminist socks are cute and comfy — and also happen to be the perfect shade of millennial pink.
17Champagne Highlights
Tarte Hamptons Weekender Contour Palette
If you're hoping to spread the sunshine this holiday season, this travel-size Amazon clay-formulated kit is the way to go. It includes dazzling contour, blush, and highlight shades.
18Hollywood Red
Every women needs a classic red lipstick in her beauty arsenal, and this one definitely screams Hollywood siren.
19Stila Shadows
Stila 3D Dazzle Mini Glitter & Glow Liquid Shadow Set
For those who love shimmering lids, this Stila set is a total score. It includes three lovely and long-wearing shadows.
20A Really Good Read
Bookworm mamas will love this riveting tale that's sparking lively book club discussions around the country.
