If you're still looking gift for the moms in your life, you might be feeling the heat right about now. It's getting down to the wire, especially if you factor in shipping time. But, fret not, because this gift guide includes 20 gifts for mom under $20 that are original, affordable, shippable, and totally smile-inducing.

I'm hosting an early family Christmas on Sunday, and I found myself in a panic yesterday trying to find something for my dear mother. She's the hardest person in my family to buy for because she always says, "I don't need anything." That's very sweet but also completely not helpful when it comes time to for accomplishing my last-minute holiday shopping. Fortunately, there's tons of cute items this year (is it me, or did the stores really up their affordable gift game this season?). I found plenty of stuff that I think will delight my wonderful mom, and many other mamas too.

Anthropologie, a store I love but can rarely afford, is running a 30- percent-off-everything sale now through Sunday. It's amazing, and several of the gifts included below will satisfy your Anthro addiction. Other stores like J.Crew and Madewell are running equally awesome "gifting finale" sales. So, for those who say that it doesn't pay to procrastinate, it may be time to re-evaluate that stance. Take it from me, there's some serious savings to be had right about now!

4 Shine Bright Nail Polish "No. 96" $18 côte Not only is this shimmering statement nail polish vegan and cruelty-free, it's also free of the nasty stuff commonly found in nail polishes (i.e. formaldehyde). It's the perfect polish for the organic-minded mama. See On Côte

7 Daily Hoops Chunky Small Hoops $20 Madewell Available in vintage gold, these are the perfect everyday earring. They go with literally everything and are comfortable too. See On Madewell

8 Zodiac Bling Zodiac Coin Necklace $19 Anthropologie These charming zodiac pendants are ideal for mamas. You can buy her sign, or the signs of her child(ren).They look sweet layered. See On Anthroplogie

9 J.Crew Scents X Illume® mini tin candle $14 J. Crew A candle that not only smells great, but looks chic — that's a winning gift idea. Designed to burn for up to 32 hours, this line of candles come in five unique J. Crew attire-inspired scents like Chambray & Denim and Stripes & Chinos. See On J.Crew

10 NYC Love Humans Of New York $16 Amazon Whether the mama you're shopping for lives in NY or just has an affinity for the wildly popular blog/Instagram account that spawned this book, they'll love this heart-warming collection of photographs. It showcases the wonderful humanity of the city. Aee On Amazon

11 A.M. Scrub Majestic Pure Coffee Scrub $15 Amazon There's nothing like waking up your skin with some coffee in the morning! That's because this caffeine-packed face and body scrub is believed to stimulate blood flow and reduce the appearance of cellulite, eczema, stretch marks, and age spots. See On Amazon

16 Fem Footwear Les Femmes Modernes Ankle Socks $11 Madewell Calling all modern women out there, or as they say in French, femme moderne. These feminist socks are cute and comfy — and also happen to be the perfect shade of millennial pink. See on Madewell