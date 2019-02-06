20 Last Minute Valentine's Day 2019 Gifts For Men From Costco
Valentine's Day is quickly approaching, and trust me when I say you're not the only one scrambling for a last minute gift. Luckily, Costco is once again proving that it has pretty much everything you could ever want or need, and then some. These 20 last minute Valentine's Day gifts for men from Costco are perfect presents for the man who always insists that he "seriously doesn't need anything."
I'm a firm believer that Valentine's Day is really not about the gifts at all. That said... my husband and I always spend Christmas traveling to see family, which leaves our bank account during the end of the year and the beginning of the next looking a bit pitiful. We made a pact long ago to never buy each other Christmas gifts, but Valentine's Day falls at the perfect time. Our finances have recovered from the holiday hit, and it's our chance to spoil each other (just a little bit). I like looking at Valentine's Day this way: there is no obligation to buy each other anything, but it's an excellent opportunity to dote on the one you love if you feel so inclined. And you just might feel the most inspired perusing the aisles of Costco.
1Vince Camuto Brown Leather Strap Men's Watch
This classic Vince Camuto watch features stainless steel, genuine leather, is water resistant up to 30 meters, and is a great accessory for those whose personal style can be described as classic.
2Coleman 6 Person Dark Room Fast Pitch Dome Tent
The only thing better than a great gift is a great gift with the promise of fun, family experiences. Give this to an outdoorsy man and get him excited for plenty of camping getaways when the weather is warm.
3Kalorik Stainless Steel Wine Lovers Set with Opener and Preserver
The ideal gift for a wine lover, this Kalorik Wine Lovers Set comes with an electric wine opener, wine preserver, two rubber stoppers, and charging base.
4Sid Wainer & Son The New English Cheese Collection
What's better than a gift you can both enjoy? Treat your cheese-loving Valentine to this impressive spread, and you've also got yourself an easy, at home Valentine's date.
5Adam's Polishes Car Care Wash Bucket Kit
If your partner is, in your opinion, a little too into his car, get them this car care set that comes with 17 different pieces, including car wash shampoo, detail spray, glass cleaner, tire shine, a microfiber towel, and much more. He'll spend *hours* occupied, and depending on how you look at it, that could be a great thing.
6UE Boom Remix Bluetooth Speaker
Let your Valentine take his music anywhere with this portable bluetooth speaker. Featuring 360 degree sound, waterproof protection, and wireless bluetooth streaming, this speaker will allow him to bring the party wherever he goes (even more than he already does, of course).
7AMC 4-pack Movie eTickets
It's the perfect deal: you buy the tickets, he picks the movie. Go on two date nights or take the whole family – it's your Valentine's Day!
8Fila Men’s French Terry Jogger Pant
It's a little known secret that Costco has *the* best loungewear. Grab a pair of these comfy, terry joggers for your Valentine (and pssst, you'll probably want a pair for yourself, too).
9Valentine's Day Belgian Chocolate Covered Strawberries and Cheesecake Combo, 12 pieces
Chocolate is the way to anyone's heart. Treat your man to this combo set, which comes with six chocolate-covered strawberries and six cheesecake pops. Hopefully he'll share!
10HoMedics Quad Action Shiatsu Kneading Neck & Shoulder Massager with Heat
Who says massages are for special occasions? With this HoMedics massager, your Valentine can get a shiatsu massage, soothing vibrations massage, or a combination of both whenever he wants.
11Cuisinart Vertical Belgium Waffle Maker
This genius vertical waffle maker ensures that batter won't spill out over the edges while you're cooking. Make sure to give it to your Valentine with a hint that you'd love breakfast in bed....
12Popcornopolis 3.5 Gallon Valentine's Day Popcorn Party Tin
It's a party in a bucket. This 3.5 gallon popcorn party tin comes with caramel corn, cheddar cheese, and "zebra" popcorn, which has caramel and chocolate drizzle. Just try not to eat it all in one sitting.
13Champion Men's Boxer Brief 6-pack
OK, so this isn't the most exciting gift... but why do men insist on wearing their underwear until it's falling apart?! Give them a new set for Valentine's Day (and throw those old pairs away whenever they aren't looking).
14Puma Men’s Active Short
Maybe my hubby is a weirdo, but he refuses to buy clothing for himself. Valentine's Day is the perfect opportunity to stock up on some staples, like these Puma active shorts. Plus, the price is right!
15Kelvin.23 Super Tool
Sure, your man has his trusty toolbox, but he's not always going to have that on hand when he needs it. This "super tool" has 23 tools in one, and can be kept in the trunk of his car. It'll ensure that he keeps his reputation as Mr. Fix-It wherever he goes.
16The North Face Men's Venture Jacket
You can't beat the price on this North Face windbreaker. Waterproof and windproof, this will be your Valentine's favorite transition piece as you move from winter to spring.
17Bric's USA My Torino Backpack
Backpacks are super convenient for a guy on-the-go, and this one is sophisticated enough that it doesn't look like a high school throwback. With two types of leather and padded back support, this one will be your Valentine's new favorite accessory.
18Fanatics Two $50 eGift Cards
If your significant other is a sports fan but you aren't quite sure what to get him, these Fanatics gift cards are a good bet. Fanatics sells officially licensed fan gear that includes the NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, NASCAR, NCAA, and hundreds of professional and collegiate teams.
19Philips Norelco 5675 Shaver
Whether your partner is an avid manscaper or you're gifting him this as a hint, he'll appreciate the MultiPrecision blades and heads that flex in five directions.
20Hydroflask Stainless Steel 32oz Wide Mouth Water Bottle
Everyone needs a high-quality water bottle. This stainless steel option from Hydroflask is vacuum insulated so it'll keep hot beverages hot and cold beverages cold, and it's wide mouth means he can actually get his hand inside to clean it without having to buy a separate bottle brush.