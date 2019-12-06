I can't lie — my husband is fantastic at taking care of almost everything when I am sick. But there are a few things that man is just not cut out to do. So I thought I'd find a bunch of memes for when mom gets sick to send him as I convalesce. Will it make him less stressed? Absolutely not, but it will entertain me from my perch on the living room sofa.

It's nothing big that he forgets or has trouble handling, it's always the little things: permission slips, remembering the Grubhub password, making sure the kids are wearing matching socks — those sorts of things. He's actually better at homework than I am, and better at limiting their screen time. That doesn't mean that he looks like he has it all together. When he has full parental duty, he is a hot mess. It's hard to tell who is the sick parent, and who is the healthy parent, because he gets so harried.

But these memes are all in good fun, and they reflect my stress at missing out and not being in control more than anything. These memes are perfect for when you're feeling the same, or perhaps, when your spouse is ill.

1. You're Finally The Favorite It only took getting the swine flu — or whatever cold this is — for me to finally be the favorite. Suck it, Trebek.

2. That Lasted Only A Minute imgur Someone forgot the permission slip to go to the Natural History museum, and of course it's your fault.

3. It's The Truth Lucy knew what was up. Please pass the Vitametavegamin. (It's so tasty, too.)

4. Yet, Here We Are I've only been sick for three days. Why does it look like the whole cast of The Lord of The Flies has taken over the house for a month?

5. Guilty Depending on the channel, it could be downright educational.

7. Even If You're On Hour 17 of Food Poisoning Why don't they ever do this to my husband?

8. Every Time. Imgur You can't breathe, you can't see straight because of your headache, and your partner is right there. And yet...

9. Sink Or Swim, Kid "Rub a little dirt on it." — My husband to my daughter at soccer.

10. A New Education Could be worse. Could be a Patriots game.

11. Timely I'm actually down for this. It's pretty funny.

12. At Least It's A Cute Photo Opportunity It's a pretty great uniform. Very sturdy and biodegradable.

13. Am I Doing This Right? This tracks.

14. Bring Me Back A Smothered & Covered There are worse fates.

15. And Your Partner Encouraged It At least they have to clean it up.

16. Listen, I'm Trying Seriously. That pile of crap cost hundreds. Figure it out.

17. Help Me Help You Help me help you. Please.

18. Where Is The Lie I was normal the first few times, but I'm sick, and I just can't.

19. Every Time Just give him some pudding. He'll be fine.