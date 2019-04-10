20 Movies Coming Out In 2020 That Are Perfect For You & Your Family

Major things are happening next year. In 2020, there will be a new presidential election, a new Olympic Games in Tokyo, and plenty of exciting movie releases. In fact, these 20 family-friendly movies coming out in 2020 are not only perfect for you to see with your kids, but they'll definitely be worth the wait.

Going to the movies with your family next year will probably some of the most fun you've had at the theater. From animation to adventures, there will be something for every single member of the family to love and enjoy with a bucket of popcorn. These movies range from completely original films for your kids to fall in love with, or sequels to remind them why they loved some of their favorite characters in the first place.

From new Disney flicks, to rebooted classics, to completely new films altogether, there really is something for everyone. Of course, some movies are suited for certain audiences, so parents will be the best judge of what's appropriate for their kiddos.

But, don't get too excited just yet. As a reminder, these movies won't come out for at least one more year. And because a lot of them are still in pre-production, there aren't many details available right now. Though release dates may change, you should still mark your calendars for these 20 films coming out in 2020. You're welcome.

1. Mulan Giphy The live-action version of Disney's Mulan will be just a bit different from the 1998 animated classic. For starters, the film won't include Mulan's love interest, Li Shang, and it won't be a musical. But it will have a bevy of new characters, according to Variety. But, at its core, the film will still be about the titular character, who disguises herself as a soldier so her elderly father doesn't have to join the army. Look out for Mulan in theaters in March 2020.

2. Peter Rabbit 2 Giphy Peter Rabbit 2, the sequel to 2018's Peter Rabbit, will debut in theaters in February 2020, according to Variety. The film will be about the titular character (voiced by James Corden) in a "battle with the heir to Mr. McGregor's garden." David Olyeowo is a new addition to the cast in an unknown, live-action role.

3. Sing 2 Giphy In 2016's Sing, viewers watched as a cast of animated animals, voiced by huge celebrities like Reese Witherspoon and Scarlett Johansson, came together to compete in a singing competition and save a struggling theater. Not much is known about Sing 2, but it's expected that the same star-studded cast will reunite for the sequel, USA Today reported, and is slated to hit theaters on Christmas Day 2020.

4. Minions 2 Giphy The adorable yellow minions from Despicable Me are returning to theaters with their own adventure in July 2020.

5. The Spongebob SquarePants Movie: It's A Wonderful Sponge Giphy The new animated Spongebob film will hit theaters in Summer 2020, according to Deadline. The film will reportedly not only pay tribute to the film, It's A Wonderful Life, but will also be an origin story for the sponge who lives in a pineapple under the sea, according to Cartoon Brew. Mirelle Soria, president of Paramount Animation, revealed quite a bit about the film at the VIEW Conference in October 2018. "For the first time ever, we're going to get the origin of how little Spongebob met the rest of the Bikini Bottom gang at summer camp," Soria said. "The film's opening will take place at Camp Coral when all our favorite characters meet for the first time."

6. Trolls World Tour Giphy In the Trolls movie sequel, the trolls will discover that there are different troll towns, other than their own, with their own genre of music. Poppy and her friends will have to create harmony among the troll worlds to save them from doom. This means that there will be even more catchy songs in the new film, as well as new characters played by Chance the Rapper, Sam Rockwell, and Kelly Clarkson (who is the mayor of the Country Troll town), according to Animation Magazine. Trolls World Tour will debut April 17, 2020, according to Universal.

7. Avatar 2 Giphy The sequel to the 2009 film, Avatar, has been a long time coming. The new film will take audience members back to the world of Pandora, the home of the Na'vi people. Although little is known about the film, it's expected to "raise the bar for CGI and 3d effects" — especially since the film's director, James Cameron, spent years developing new technology for shooting the movie, according to ScreenRant. Expect to see Avatar 2 in theaters on Dec. 18, 2020.

8. Scoob Giphy The new Scooby Doo film, Scoob, will focus on the mystery solving friends (and their dog pal, Scooby Doo), attempting to save the world from the evil Dick Dastardly, according to Variety. Zac Efron, Amanda Seyfried, and Gina Rodriguez will voice characters in the film slated to hit theaters on May 15, 2020.

9. The Voyage Of Doctor Doolittle Giphy The film, based on the 1920s children book, the film stars Robert Downey Jr. as Dr. Doolittle, a doctor with the ability to talk to animals. See Robert Downey Jr. talking to these animals come January 2020.

10. The Mitchells vs. The Machines Giphy The Mitchells vs. The Machines is one animated original film that sounds like such a fun concept. The film is about a family, the Mitchells, who go on a road trip that is disrupted when technology turns on humanity, according to Deadline. With the help of two robots and an overweight pug, the Mitchells overcome their differences to save the world. The film will arrive in theaters on Jan. 10, 2020, according to Animation World Network.

11. Nimona The adaptation of the graphic novel, Nimona by Noelle Stevenson, will be an animated feature about a shapeshifter who is a sidekick to a villain, Lord Ballister Blackheart. Together, they get into shenanigans and fight against Blackheart's nemesis, Sir Ambrosious Goldenloin (it's supposed to sound silly). Nimona will hit theaters on Valentine's Day 2020.

12. Legally Blonde 3 Giphy Reese Witherspoon is set to step back in to the pink high heels of Elle Woods in the untitled third Legally Blonde installment, according to Deadline. Although not much about the plot is known, it doesn't matter. Elle Woods is back and returning to the big screen on Valentine's Day 2020.

14. Fantastic Beasts & Where To Find Them 3 Giphy The third installment in the Fantastic Beasts & Where To Find Them series is expected to reach theaters by November 2020, according to Digital Spy. This comes as excellent news for Harry Potter fans, who get another chapter in the origin story of Dumbledore, and the evil wizard, Grindelwald.

15. Clifford The Big Red Dog Movie Giphy Clifford The Big Red Dog will make his big screen debut in November 2020, after spending years on PBS, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The animated film will focus on Clifford, the 25-foot tall dog and his owner, Emily, as they navigate the world together.

16. Ron's Gone Wrong Giphy In the original animated film, Ron's Gone Wrong, an 11-year-old boy will find that his talking robot companion doesn't quite work, in spite of robots becoming companions to children, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Families can head to theaters and watch the film, hitting theaters on Nov. 6, 2020.

17. Croods 2 Giphy The sequel to the 2013 film about a prehistoric family will make its way to theaters on Sept. 18, 2020, according to Universal Pictures.

18. Ghostbusters Giphy A new sequel to the original Ghostbusters film from 1984 will make its way to theaters more than 30 years after the original one debuted in Summer 2020. Stranger Things' Finn Wolfhard is rumored to be joining the movie, according to Entertainment Weekly.

19. Wonder Woman 1984 Giphy The next Wonder Woman installment will return to theaters on June 5, 2020, according to The Hollywood Reporter. In the film, Wonder Woman, played by Gal Gadot, will get to experience life in the 1980s and face a brand new villain, The Cheetah, according to Entertainment Weekly.