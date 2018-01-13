20 Netflix Movies To Watch High, If That's Your Cup Of Tea

You've had a long day. So what are you going to do with the rest of your night? A little quiet time doesn't come by often, especially if you have kids. Oh, I know! Curl up on the couch with your partner, cat, dog, or plant, and watch a Netflix movie. Nothing is better than zoning out with an entertaining flick after a long day of chasing around the kids, going to work, or whatever it is took up your day. If you're the type to get high to chill out at the end of the night, here are some of the best Netflix movies to watch high.

Whether it is Planet Earth, which is always a solid move, or a classic stoner film like Superbad or Super High Me, you want to pick something that is going to be enhanced the viewing experience while you're high. Disclaimer: Some of the movies on this are anything but stellar, but sometimes the best movie to watch when you're stoned is a terrible one.

So, grab your vape pen, bong, blunt, edibles, or whatever it is you like the most. Order some food to get delivered (because you're going to need it — munchies, anyone?) and queue up one of these perfect movies to watch while high that will make you so glad you stayed in.

1 Willy Wonka And The Chocolate Factory Giphy Whether you go with the classic Willy Wonka starring Gene Wilder, or you watch the new creepy one with Johnny Depp, both versions will take you on a magical, extremely colorful, journey that you want to be high for.

2 Rent Giphy An adaptation of the Broadway musical Rent, this film version is a great movie to watch stoned — the dancing, the singing, the fantastic costumes. Yes ,you might be crying in the end, but this musical will take your soul to a whole new level.

3 Bring It On Giphy This movie is so fun and campy, you got to try it high. Overall a great movie but come on, cheerleading choreography stoned? You will be in a trance.

4 Planet Earth Giphy If you haven't watched a Planet Earth stoned, you are missing out.

5 BackStreet Boys: Show Them What You're Made Of Giphy Admit it: You loved The Backstreet Boys. Now they're back. In this documentary, we get to watch the boys as they try to make their big comeback. We get to hear classic songs we loved, and we get to see Brian cry a lot — and I mean a lot. So roll a joint and fangirl like you are back in middle school.

6 WaterBoy Giphy Almost any Adam Sander movie is a great stoner movie, but Waterboy has to be number one on that list. With a stellar cast of Kathy Bates and Henry Winker, you won't be disappointed even if you aren't under the influence.

7 SharkNado Giphy Thank you to whoever is responsible for bringing us this fantastic film about tornados and sharks. The storyline is so ridiculous, you've got to watch it high.

8 Trolls Giphy If you are looking for a kid-friendly film that's more colorful than anything you could've imagined, this is the way to go. The fun characters (voiced by celebs like Justin Timberlake) and happy plot will bring you nothing but good vibes.

9 Zombeaver Giphy The title says it all. Zombeaver is about zombie beavers. Yup, that's what I said: zombie beavers. When a toxic chemical rolls into a river, it ends up poisoning some beavers, turning them into zombies. If this hasn't sold you yet, I don't know what will.

10 Micheal Bolton's Big, Sexy Valentine's Day Special Giphy I know, why is Micheal Bolton on this list? Well, because he is your mom's favorite! Yes, the Bolt-man was before most of our times, but I bet you didn't know he has a great sense of humor. Bolton teamed up with The Loney Island (a comedy trio staring Andy Samberg, Akiva Schaffer, and Jorma Taccone aka the guys who brought you "Dick in a Box") to bring you this hilariously funny Valentine's Day special. If love is in the air, curl up on your couch with your S.O., a bowl, and enjoy this wacky special.

11 Homeward Bound Giphy This childhood favorite makes the list because of the talking animals. You may also tear up while watching it, but it will be worth it.

12 Pee-Wee Big Adventure Giphy This is a classic film by Tim Burton and if there is anything we know about Burton, it's that his movies are perfect for high people. With his psychedelic direction and the ever so weird Pee-Wee Herman, it makes this probably one of the most epic movies to watch stoned.

13 Sausage party Giphy If you love dirty humor, cartoons, talking produce, and Seth Rogan, this is the film for you.

14 Alice Through The Looking Glass Giphy I'm starting to notice a trend with these Johhny Depp movies. Basically, any movie the combines Johnny + Tim Burton, watch high, especially Alice Through The Looking Glass. The classic Alice in Wonderland has a trippy storyline that makes it ideal for any stoner flick.

15 Super High Me Giphy Documentaries while stoned is always a solid choice. But why not watch a documentary about being stoned while stoned. Watch Doug Benson discover the actual effects of being high, and you'll probably learn a thing or two yourself.

16 Wet Hot American Summer Giphy Camp movies are always great, and with the remake of Wet Hot American Summer streaming on Netflix, you got to check it out. Also, did we mention the cast is to die for?

17 Magic Mike Giphy Male strippers? Yes, please. Now that everyone else is in bed, this film is for you and only you.

18 Step Up: The Streets Giphy What I'm saying is, dance movies while high is the way to go, and that includes any of the Step Up movies. It will make you want to get off your couch and dance, and TBH, it'll probably be one of the best dance parties you've ever been to, even if it's just you and a plant.

19 Superbad Giphy I mean Superbad is a classic coming of age film. Not only is this movie hilarious, but it is the perfect movie to watch high. It might even make you wish you were back in high school. Ok, maybe not.