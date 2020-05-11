20 Photos From Shanghai Disneyland's Reopening Following Coronavirus Shutdown
The Happiest Place on Earth is opening its doors once again, at least in one location. On Monday, Shanghai Disneyland reopened following a months-long closure caused by the coronavirus pandemic, but with a few important changes. Along with a grand reopening ceremony, the park is also utilizing social distancing markers, temperature checks, and more measures to help keep guests safe amid the ongoing outbreak.
Shanghai is the first Disney theme park to reopen following the worldwide lockdowns due to the COVID-19 outbreak. On May 11, crowds of guests wearing mandatory face masks and children dressed in costumes rushed into the park as Disney’s signature song “When You Wish Upon a Star” played over the loudspeakers.
Along with utilizing social distancing markers, park officials are taking extra precautions to avoid the spread of the virus, which has infected more than 4 million people around the world. Masks, temperature checks, and the use of a government app that tracks guests' health and contacts with anyone who may have been exposed are required, Shanghai Disneyland said last week. Guests must also display their government issued ID and make reservations before visiting.
"We hope that today’s reopening serves as a beacon of light across the globe, providing hope and inspiration to everyone," Joe Schott, the president of Shanghai Disney Resort, told reporters at the park's reopening, the Los Angeles Times reported.
Photos of the reopening show how the park has adapted these new policies, as well as the excited families experiencing that Disney magic once again.
Disney Characters Welcomed Guests Into The Park
Mickey, Minnie, Goofty, and more Disney characters were on site to welcome guests back.
Guests Still Got Decked Out In Disney Gear
Although face masks are required in the park, guests still wore their most festive Disney attire.
Social Distancing Markers Were Placed In Lines
Guests stood in between social distancing markers to avoid coming into close contact with one another.
Yes, There Are Still Lines
According to Shanghai Disneyland, the park is "opening with limited attendance" and even with limited numbers of guests, there were still lines at the entrance and rides.
Guidelines Showed Guests Where Not To Stand
Rather than tell guests where to stand, social distancing markers told them where not to stand in order to keep proper space between people.
Guests Had To Have Their Temperatures Checked
Guests had to have their temperatures taken before entering the park to ensure that they are healthy.
There Were Still Crowds
Despite social distancing guidelines, photos show there were still crowds of people standing close together.
Staff Held Signage Explaining Social Distancing Measures
"Please maintain a respectful social distance from other guests," the sign in the photo reads.
Children Got Dressed Up
Children wore face masks and princess gowns.
There Were A Few Princesses Wearing Masks
Another princess in a mask hung out in front of Walt Disney himself.
Guests Happily Wore Disney-Themed Masks
Some guests took their mandatory accessory a stop further by getting it in a festive print.
But Not Everyone Wore A Mask
Despite the guidelines and requirement to wear a mask in the park, photos from reopening day show not everyone complied.
Security Guards Were Ready
Security guards on-site were also seen wearing masks around the park.
Guests Practiced Social Distancing While Dining, Too
Guests in the park's dining facility were instructed to sit with empty tables between them in order to practice social distancing.
Guests Went On Rides
Guests enjoyed rides at the now-open park with their masks pulled down.
And Danced While Social Distancing
Tape on the floor maps out dance spaces for those enjoying music at the park.
Gondola Rides Were Available
The few changes made at the park haven't stopped guests from enjoying all that it has to offer — including gondola rides.
Guests Rode On Rollercoasters
Rollercoasters were also open to ride on reopening day.
The Park Stayed Opened Until Dark
The reopening celebration lasted well into the night with guests still exploring the park after dark.
The Enchanted Storybook Castle Was Lit Up
Selfies look a little different with masks, but the magic of the park wasn't dimmed by the new safety precautions.
As for when Disney fans will see something similar in the United Sates, Bob Chapek, CEO of the Walt Disney Company, said on CNBC's Squawk Alley that while they are "very encouraged by what we see in Shanghai," only time will tell if other theme parks will follow Shanghai Disneyland's lead.
