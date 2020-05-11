The Happiest Place on Earth is opening its doors once again, at least in one location. On Monday, Shanghai Disneyland reopened following a months-long closure caused by the coronavirus pandemic, but with a few important changes. Along with a grand reopening ceremony, the park is also utilizing social distancing markers, temperature checks, and more measures to help keep guests safe amid the ongoing outbreak.

Shanghai is the first Disney theme park to reopen following the worldwide lockdowns due to the COVID-19 outbreak. On May 11, crowds of guests wearing mandatory face masks and children dressed in costumes rushed into the park as Disney’s signature song “When You Wish Upon a Star” played over the loudspeakers.

Along with utilizing social distancing markers, park officials are taking extra precautions to avoid the spread of the virus, which has infected more than 4 million people around the world. Masks, temperature checks, and the use of a government app that tracks guests' health and contacts with anyone who may have been exposed are required, Shanghai Disneyland said last week. Guests must also display their government issued ID and make reservations before visiting.

"We hope that today’s reopening serves as a beacon of light across the globe, providing hope and inspiration to everyone," Joe Schott, the president of Shanghai Disney Resort, told reporters at the park's reopening, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Photos of the reopening show how the park has adapted these new policies, as well as the excited families experiencing that Disney magic once again.

Disney Characters Welcomed Guests Into The Park China News Service/China News Service/Getty Images Mickey, Minnie, Goofty, and more Disney characters were on site to welcome guests back.

Guests Still Got Decked Out In Disney Gear HECTOR RETAMAL/AFP/Getty Images Although face masks are required in the park, guests still wore their most festive Disney attire.

Social Distancing Markers Were Placed In Lines HECTOR RETAMAL/AFP/Getty Images Guests stood in between social distancing markers to avoid coming into close contact with one another.

Yes, There Are Still Lines Hu Chengwei/Getty Images News/Getty Images According to Shanghai Disneyland, the park is "opening with limited attendance" and even with limited numbers of guests, there were still lines at the entrance and rides.

Guidelines Showed Guests Where Not To Stand Hu Chengwei/Getty Images News/Getty Images Rather than tell guests where to stand, social distancing markers told them where not to stand in order to keep proper space between people.

Guests Had To Have Their Temperatures Checked Barcroft Media/Barcroft Media/Getty Images Guests had to have their temperatures taken before entering the park to ensure that they are healthy.

There Were Still Crowds Hu Chengwei/Getty Images News/Getty Images Despite social distancing guidelines, photos show there were still crowds of people standing close together.

Staff Held Signage Explaining Social Distancing Measures Hu Chengwei/Getty Images News/Getty Images "Please maintain a respectful social distance from other guests," the sign in the photo reads.

Children Got Dressed Up HECTOR RETAMAL/AFP/Getty Images Children wore face masks and princess gowns.

There Were A Few Princesses Wearing Masks HECTOR RETAMAL/AFP/Getty Images Another princess in a mask hung out in front of Walt Disney himself.

Guests Happily Wore Disney-Themed Masks HECTOR RETAMAL/AFP/Getty Images Some guests took their mandatory accessory a stop further by getting it in a festive print.

But Not Everyone Wore A Mask Hu Chengwei/Getty Images News/Getty Images Despite the guidelines and requirement to wear a mask in the park, photos from reopening day show not everyone complied.

Security Guards Were Ready Hu Chengwei/Getty Images News/Getty Images Security guards on-site were also seen wearing masks around the park.

Guests Practiced Social Distancing While Dining, Too Hu Chengwei/Getty Images News/Getty Images Guests in the park's dining facility were instructed to sit with empty tables between them in order to practice social distancing.

Guests Went On Rides Hu Chengwei/Getty Images News/Getty Images Guests enjoyed rides at the now-open park with their masks pulled down.

And Danced While Social Distancing Hu Chengwei/Getty Images News/Getty Images Tape on the floor maps out dance spaces for those enjoying music at the park.

Gondola Rides Were Available Hu Chengwei/Getty Images News/Getty Images The few changes made at the park haven't stopped guests from enjoying all that it has to offer — including gondola rides.

Guests Rode On Rollercoasters Hu Chengwei/Getty Images News/Getty Images Rollercoasters were also open to ride on reopening day.

The Park Stayed Opened Until Dark Hu Chengwei/Getty Images News/Getty Images The reopening celebration lasted well into the night with guests still exploring the park after dark.