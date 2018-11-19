The feeling of giving a perfect gift is unlike any other. It's a true high to see someone's eyes light up when you surprise them with something they really want, and it's even better when they didn't even know they really wanted it. Of course, getting to that moment can be a struggle, and I have the hardest time picking out gifts for the wonderful and oh-so-practical men in my life. If you're in the same boat, here are 20 practical holiday gifts for dad that he'll both love and actually use.

Don't bother asking your dad what he wants for the holidays, because nine times out of 10 he'll respond, "Oh, I really don't need anything." Helpful! However, he definitely does need something, even if he doesn't realize it yet. All of these gifts on this list will make his life a bit easier in some way, and he'll surely be impressed with your gift-giving prowess. Shopping for the sensible and down-to-earth can be a difficult task, but don't fret. Use the items on this list as inspiration to get you started, or make things even easier and shop straight from this list. Your dad is your favorite person, and it's only right to get him what will inevitably be his favorite gift.

2 Cologne Sampler Cologne Sampler $65 Sephora I love giving cologne, perhaps for selfish reasons since I also get to enjoy the scent, but it's hard to know which scent your dad will love. With this sampler box, your dad can try them all and choose his favorite. See On Sephora

3 Ultimate Shaving Kit Set Ultimate Shaving Kit Set $115 Maison Lambert This shaving kit is a great gift for the immaculately groomed dad. This high-quality kit by Maison Lambert comes with a double edge safety razor, brush, organic shaving soap, organic aftershave, and organic body soap. See On Amazon

4 Three-Pack Cotton Boxer Briefs Three-Pack Cotton Boxer Briefs $40 Calvin Klein Technically, these are a gift I'd buy my husband (but I'd just say they're from the kids). Why do so many men insist on wearing their underwear until they're hanging by a thread? They refuse to buy new ones, and they'd never buy *nice* new ones. Treat them to this three-pack, and they'll get worn until they're rags. See On Saks Fifth Avenue

5 Stainless Steel Water Bottle/Travel Coffee Mug Stainless Steel Water Bottle/Travel Coffee Mug (16oz) $25 Hydro Flask Everyone needs a high quality water bottle and travel mug, and this is both things in one. Your dad can use this for water while he's at the gym or mowing the lawn, and coffee on his morning commute. The stainless steel keeps cold things cold and hot things hot. See On Amazon

6 Monogram Leather Mens Toiletry Bag Monogram Leather Mens Toiletry Bag $35 Etsy My husband throws all of his toiletries in a gallon-size ziplock bag when we travel. If your dad is also in need of an upgrade, this full grain leather toiletries bag is the perfect gift. See On Etsy

7 Couch Bowls (Set of 2) Couch Bowl (Set of 2) $38 Uncommon Goods My stepdad loves ending his day with a bowl of ice cream in front of whatever show my parents are currently binging. These ergonomic ceramic bowls are designed for "maximum couch-eating comfort and convenience," and your dad will think of you every time he kicks back with a bowl of something tasty. See On Uncommon Goods

8 19-Piece Grill Tools Set 19-Piece Grill Tools Set $37 Kacebela Everyone already knows your dad as the informal grill master, but this impressive briefcase full of tools will make it a formal title. These tools are great for grilling as well at kitchen cooking, so he can break them in before it's summer cookout season. See On Amazon

9 Slim Sleeve Leather Wallet Slim Sleeve Leather Wallet $79 Bellroy Does anyone else's dad use their wallet until it's disintegrating, or was that just mine? Gift your dad this super-slim wallet made from top-grain leather, that fits up to 12 cards and bills but eliminates the excess material that can make a wallet seem bulky. See On Amazon

12 Foot Massager Machine Foot Massager Machine $140 Belmint Shiatsu If you really want to spoil your dad this holiday, you're looking at the right gift. This foot massager machine is one of those items he'd never buy for himself, but absolutely use. The deep-kneading Shiatsu massage nodes massage the feet while the warming function makes them nice and toasty. See On Amazon

13 Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker $19 Takeya Give your dad the gift of caffeine with this uber-affordable cold brew coffee maker. This one has 4.5 stars out of 5 on Amazon based on a whopping 2,316 customer reviews. See On Amazon

14 Power Scrubber Cleaning Kit Power Scrubber Cleaning Kit $14 Drillbrush If your dad is a clean freak, he'll love these power brushes that attach to his cordless drill. Consider them cleaning brushes on steroids. See On Amazon

15 Orthopedic Seat Cushion Orthopedic Seat Cushion $19 Ziraki This memory foam seat cushion turns virtually any seat into a cushy, comfortable throne. This is perfect for dads who spend a lot of time working at their desk or sitting on airplanes. See On Amazon

16 Collapsible Chipping Net Collapsible Chipping Net $24 JEF World of Golf Available in 23-inch and 30-inch sizes, this collapsible chipping net lets your dad hone his skills off the golf course. Three chipping baskets provide a challenge, and can also turn this net into a friendly competition. See On Amazon

17 Portable Bluetooth Speaker Portable Bluetooth Speaker $130 Bose This portable Bose speaker is ideal for working in the garage, grilling on the deck, relaxing by the pool, and much more. Give your dad the gift of music, anywhere and everywhere! See On Best Buy

18 Mens Wood Valet Tray Mens Wood Valet Tray $33 Etsy Whether your dad is already super organized or you want to help him get there, this wooden valet tray is the gift for him. With room for his wallet, keys, watches, jewelry, pens, and a place to charge his phone, he'll never waste time looking for his belongings again. See On Etsy