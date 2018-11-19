20 Practical Holiday 2018 Gifts For Dads Who Never Ask For What They Want
The feeling of giving a perfect gift is unlike any other. It's a true high to see someone's eyes light up when you surprise them with something they really want, and it's even better when they didn't even know they really wanted it. Of course, getting to that moment can be a struggle, and I have the hardest time picking out gifts for the wonderful and oh-so-practical men in my life. If you're in the same boat, here are 20 practical holiday gifts for dad that he'll both love and actually use.
Don't bother asking your dad what he wants for the holidays, because nine times out of 10 he'll respond, "Oh, I really don't need anything." Helpful! However, he definitely does need something, even if he doesn't realize it yet. All of these gifts on this list will make his life a bit easier in some way, and he'll surely be impressed with your gift-giving prowess. Shopping for the sensible and down-to-earth can be a difficult task, but don't fret. Use the items on this list as inspiration to get you started, or make things even easier and shop straight from this list. Your dad is your favorite person, and it's only right to get him what will inevitably be his favorite gift.
1Hard Working Man's Hygiene Kit
This hygiene kit from Uncommon Goods is a brilliant gift for a man who works with his hands. Created by a mechanic, this kit comes with a scrub, soap, hand salve, deodorant, hand lotion, foot salve, and lip balm.
2Cologne Sampler
I love giving cologne, perhaps for selfish reasons since I also get to enjoy the scent, but it's hard to know which scent your dad will love. With this sampler box, your dad can try them all and choose his favorite.
3Ultimate Shaving Kit Set
This shaving kit is a great gift for the immaculately groomed dad. This high-quality kit by Maison Lambert comes with a double edge safety razor, brush, organic shaving soap, organic aftershave, and organic body soap.
4Three-Pack Cotton Boxer Briefs
Technically, these are a gift I'd buy my husband (but I'd just say they're from the kids). Why do so many men insist on wearing their underwear until they're hanging by a thread? They refuse to buy new ones, and they'd never buy *nice* new ones. Treat them to this three-pack, and they'll get worn until they're rags.
5Stainless Steel Water Bottle/Travel Coffee Mug
Everyone needs a high quality water bottle and travel mug, and this is both things in one. Your dad can use this for water while he's at the gym or mowing the lawn, and coffee on his morning commute. The stainless steel keeps cold things cold and hot things hot.
6Monogram Leather Mens Toiletry Bag
My husband throws all of his toiletries in a gallon-size ziplock bag when we travel. If your dad is also in need of an upgrade, this full grain leather toiletries bag is the perfect gift.
7Couch Bowls (Set of 2)
My stepdad loves ending his day with a bowl of ice cream in front of whatever show my parents are currently binging. These ergonomic ceramic bowls are designed for "maximum couch-eating comfort and convenience," and your dad will think of you every time he kicks back with a bowl of something tasty.
819-Piece Grill Tools Set
Everyone already knows your dad as the informal grill master, but this impressive briefcase full of tools will make it a formal title. These tools are great for grilling as well at kitchen cooking, so he can break them in before it's summer cookout season.
9Slim Sleeve Leather Wallet
Does anyone else's dad use their wallet until it's disintegrating, or was that just mine? Gift your dad this super-slim wallet made from top-grain leather, that fits up to 12 cards and bills but eliminates the excess material that can make a wallet seem bulky.
10Packing Cubes (4 Pack)
Is your dad a regular traveler? Make his packing easier (and much more organized) with these handy packing cubes, made from high-quality nylon to handle the most aggressive baggage handlers.
116-Bottle Beer Caddy With Integrated Bottle Opener
My husband got my father-in-law hooked on craft beer, and now he loves to bring his newest discoveries to any and every family outing. This cool beer caddy has an adjustable shoulder strap and keeps beers cool and insulated.
12Foot Massager Machine
If you really want to spoil your dad this holiday, you're looking at the right gift. This foot massager machine is one of those items he'd never buy for himself, but absolutely use. The deep-kneading Shiatsu massage nodes massage the feet while the warming function makes them nice and toasty.
13Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker
Give your dad the gift of caffeine with this uber-affordable cold brew coffee maker. This one has 4.5 stars out of 5 on Amazon based on a whopping 2,316 customer reviews.
14Power Scrubber Cleaning Kit
If your dad is a clean freak, he'll love these power brushes that attach to his cordless drill. Consider them cleaning brushes on steroids.
15Orthopedic Seat Cushion
This memory foam seat cushion turns virtually any seat into a cushy, comfortable throne. This is perfect for dads who spend a lot of time working at their desk or sitting on airplanes.
16Collapsible Chipping Net
Available in 23-inch and 30-inch sizes, this collapsible chipping net lets your dad hone his skills off the golf course. Three chipping baskets provide a challenge, and can also turn this net into a friendly competition.
17Portable Bluetooth Speaker
This portable Bose speaker is ideal for working in the garage, grilling on the deck, relaxing by the pool, and much more. Give your dad the gift of music, anywhere and everywhere!
18Mens Wood Valet Tray
Whether your dad is already super organized or you want to help him get there, this wooden valet tray is the gift for him. With room for his wallet, keys, watches, jewelry, pens, and a place to charge his phone, he'll never waste time looking for his belongings again.
19Orbit Basic Turntable
For an affordable turntable for a vinyl-loving dad, look no further than the Orbit Basic Turntable. Plus, it comes in five different colors and has a two year warranty.
20Men's Memory Foam Slippers
Everyone needs a high-quality pair of slippers, especially during the winter months. These memory foam slippers will keep dad's foot cozy and cushioned indoors, while the rubber sole makes them wearable outdoors, as well.