It's hard to avoid royal baby fever at the moment, with the Duchess of Cambridge due to give birth to her third prince or princess in the next few days. Just like a royal wedding, there's something a little bit magical about a royal baby that captivates you whether you mean to buy into the hype or not. While we can't do much more than refresh the internet looking for news, you can in fact take inspiration for your own progeny from royal babies past while you wait, with this list of timeless baby names that are literally fit for royalty.

Royal baby names are typically more traditional, but they do vary depending on which royal family you pick. Regardless of whether you look to Belgium, Spain, England for royal baby name inspiration, there's something for every taste.

If you're holding out for the latest royal baby to be born before you name your new bundle, keep in mind that there's a definite royal baby name surge that happens after each one. The BBC reported that in 2016, "Charlotte was the 12th most popular name for girls, with 2,596 babies given the name. This is up 13 places on 2015 when Princess Charlotte, now the fourth in line to the throne, was born." Whatever name they pick in the coming days, there's bound to be a whole lot more of them around very soon!

Here are just a royal baby names that are bound to be less trendy, at least in the next few years.

1 Edward Edward is, of course, a popular name for the royal family of England. King Edward and Queen Elizabeth even used the name for her third son. The name means rich guard, according to Behind The Name, which is totally apropos for a royal family name.

2 Mary Kevin Zen/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Mary is a name that crosses royal family lines: There was a British Queen Mary (grandmother to Queen Elizabeth II), and there is also currently a Crown Princess Mary of Denmark, married to Crown Prince Frederik. She might be a commoner who met the prince in Sydney when he was visiting for the Olympics, according to the official website of Denmark, but that only makes the story more romantic.

3 Charlotte Franziska Krug/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Princess Charlotte isn't the only royal to have that name. In fact, if she were to become queen, she would be Queen Charlotte II, because Queen Charlotte I was already taken by King George III's wife, way back in the early 1800's, according to the Independent.

4 George Baby Center reported that Prince George has an even less unique name, with kings sharing his name from Bulgaria to Greece to Denmark.

5 Victoria Queen Victoria ascended to the throne at the young age of 18 when her father died. She and her husband, Prince Albert, had nine children, and they were so devoted to each other that, according to Biography, she went into a 25-year seclusion when he died of typhoid at the age of 42!

6 Jane Mom Junction explained that while Jane may seem uninteresting, it "belonged to two of the most famous queens: Jane Seymore, the third wife of Henry VIII, and Lady Jane Grey, who reigned only for nine days." Cast in that light, it does have a different ring to it.

7 Alexander WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Alexander is one of the three names given to Prince George several years ago, and CNN reported that it means "defender of men."

8 Margaret Michel Porro/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images While there have been many princesses and queens named Margaret, the one you might want to name your kid after is Princess Margaret, Queen Elizabeth II's sister, who, according to Town & Country, is known as a fun-loving member of the royal family.

9 Augustus With a nickname like "Augustus the Strong," you really can't go wrong naming your baby after King Augustus II of Poland. However, you're better off focusing on the meaning of the name itself, which means venerable, according to dictionary.com, as opposed to the promiscuity that the king is actually known for.

10 Filip Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The current King of Belgium and an alternative (and more unique) spelling of Philip, Filip is a much-loved royal name with a little twist.

11 Joachim Chris Jackson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Prince Joachim of Belgium is buds with Prince Harry, wouldn't you know? And his parents, Archduke Lorenz and Princess Astrid also give us a few interesting baby name options.

12 Magnus While Magnus is a popular name in Denmark, it still feels unique her in the States. Nameberry explained that the name means greatest.

13 Eleanore Another different spelling of an otherwise common royal family name that comes to us from Belgium, King Filip's youngest child is named Princess Eleanore.

14 Matilda Not only was Matilda known as Empress Matilda, she was also known as the Queen of Italy, the German Queen, and the Holy Roman Empress. How em-pressive!

15 Edgar Edgar is a royal name that goes way back, all the way to the year 959 when Edgar the Peaceful reigned from the time he was a teenager. He was known for restoring political unity, according to English Monarchs.

16 Hugh England often seems to have the monopoly on the monarchy, but France is full of royal baby name inspiration as well, like French King Hugh Capet. The name also means bright in mind and spirit, according to BabyCenter, which gives it added allure.

17 Rudolph Another lesser used name, Rudolph, comes from the French monarchy and has a meaning full of intrigue: famous wolf, according to Oh Baby Names. That sounds like one cool kid.

18 Leopold Not one but two Belgian kings were marked with the name Leopold yet it remains under the radar, only ranking in the 2000's on BabyCenter's baby name popularity list.

19 Laurent He's the youngest crowned prince of Belgium. Doesn't Laurent just sound posh? You would, however, probably always have to pronounce it with a French accent.