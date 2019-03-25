The Chinese zodiac says that 2018 was the year of the dog and 2019 is the year of the pig, but ask any small child (or their parents) and they'll boldly tell you that we're living in the year of the shark (doo doo doo doo doo doo). Even if your sweet little one is still in utero, it's never too early to join the craze. These shark-themed nursery and kids room ideas are perfect for a nautical nursery that is interesting and fun, yet still appropriately calming and peaceful.

The thing that I love most about a good nursery theme is that it's totally open for interpretation — take it as literally or figuratively as you wish — and it will get things moving. I'm in the process of designing my first baby's nursery, and picking an overall theme has helped guide all of my purchases. You can certainly go pedal to the metal with your theme and collect shark lamps, rugs, pictures, blankets, and stuffed animals to fill a room covered in shark wallpaper. But you can also pick just a few fun shark-themed pieces and stick to a cool, marine-inspired color palette for the rest of the room.

Just remember, your baby's nursery is your masterpiece, and you're going to be spending a lot of time in there. Make sure you're filling that room with pieces that will make you happy.

1. Wall "Bubbles" A Pretty Life In The Suburbs When A Pretty Life In The Suburbs blogger gave her boys' room a shark makeover, she limited the sharks to the bedding. She tied the blank walls into the theme with "sea bubbles" and anchor wall art – which is (luckily!) pretty easy to recreate. Deck out a crib with some shark sheets, and you've got a fabulous underwater nursery.

2. Shark Canopy Bed Alibaba.com OK, how amazing is this shark canopy ($28, Alibaba)? For a baby nursery, it would look great in a little toy corner or reading nook. Once your child transitions to a toddler bed, you can suspend it over the head of the bed.

3. Shark Vinyl Wall Decals Amazon I didn't know if there was a way to decorate a nursery wall with sharks without it being very in-your-face, but these simple vinyl shark decals ($20, Amazon) fit the bill. Each pack comes with 21 sharks, and they're peel and stick so it really doesn't get any easier.

4. Shark Nursery Art Etsy I adore two-piece shark print set ($27-$248, Etsy) from Etsy vendor MiaoMiaoDesign, which features a bright shark symbol surrounded by blue bubbles. It comes in a variety of sizes (hence the large price discrepancy) and you can choose to order just the prints or have them framed.

5. Shark Snow Globe Aquariums Delia Creates Blogger Delia Creates created these snow globe aquariums for her son's birthday party, but they'll work just as wonderfully in a shark-themed nursery. Prop them on a bookshelf or a windowsill, and you've got some affordable DIY decor.

6. Weathered Wood Shark Wall Hanging CraftKlatch on YouTube If you'd rather DIY your wall art, this craft is perfect. YouTube crafter CraftKlatch created these weathered wall hangings cheaply and easily, and she's got easy-to-follow instructions in her video above. A major perk of painting your decor yourself is being able to play with colors that are perfect for the rest of the room. If you're not as skilled with a saw, you can buy pre-cut wooden shark silhouettes on Etsy for about a buck.

7. Shark Piggy Bank Etsy There might not be much money going into this piggy bank ($40, Etsy) at first, but it makes a pretty darn cute piece of decoration for a shark-themed nursery. Etsy vendor SAshleeImpressions hand paints each one and adds beautiful soft blue accents.

8. DIY Shark Wreath Kara's Party Ideas You may not have imagined yourself gluing sharks onto a wreath in preparation for a new baby but hey, life is unpredictable. This DIY shark wreath created by blogger Love and Lion and featured on Kara's Party Ideas would look darling on an empty wall or even on the nursery door.

9. Shark Hamper Amazon You're going to be dealing with a lot of dirtied clothes in those first few years, and you might as well have somewhere cute to put them (read: hide them). This cotton, shark-patterned hamper ($12, Amazon) has a waterproof lining and folds down for easy storage.

10. Shark Lamp Target Let there be (precious, shark-themed) light! This column table lamp by Pillowfort ($40, Target) was pretty much made for an underwater nursery. The base is ceramic and it comes with a classic lamp shade.

11. Shark Sun Catcher Pink Stripey Socks So technically blogger Pink Stripey Socks featured these colorful shark sun catchers as a craft idea to do with kids, but hear me out – wouldn't these make an excellent baby shower craft? Every shower needs activities, and this way your guests could put their special touch on your sweet baby's room. (I'd pick a few of my favorites to hang up... they don't have to know if theirs made the cut!)

12. Shark Head Wall Decor Target Not only is this shark wall decor piece by Pillowfort ($30, Target) really freaking adorable, it's practical, too. The two hooks that extend from the bottom are great for hanging hats, blankets, or basically whatever else you've got laying around the nursery.

13. Nautical Furniture Makeover Paint Yourself A Smile There are certain necessities you'll need in your nursery, and you'll be hard-pressed to find a shark-themed changing table or storage for sale somewhere. Jenny from blog Paint Yourself a Smile took an old dresser and nightstand she already owned and gave them a total nautical makeover that make them perfect for a shark-themed room — just swap the bed with a crib (outfitted with shark sheets ($34, Carousel Designs) of course). You can find full instructions over on her blog, and you'll find a lot more underwater inspiration over there, too.

14. Shark Mobile Etsy No nursery is complete without a mobile, and this completely handmade shark mobile ($79, Etsy) from Etsy vendor NestingMarketplace is obviously a winner. Each shark is hand-stitched and constructed from Merino wool felt, and customers can even choose custom colors to match their specific nursery palette.

15. Repainted "Underwater" Crib Brylan and Lisa on YouTube Tie your baby's crib into the shark theme by painting it in a deep shade of navy or a soft blue. You could certainly find a blue crib for purchase somewhere, but it'll be a whole lot cheaper to repaint one yourself. This video above by Youtubers Brylan and Lisa is super helpful for parents hoping to paint a crib safely and on a budget.

16. Fish'n Sharks Super Jumbo Appliqué Wall Decal Set Wayfair This Fish'n Sharks Decal Set ($38, Wayfair) comes with a whopping 57 pieces, so you can go hog wild (shark wild?) with your nursery decorations. They'll adhere to any surface and are easily removable and re-positionable, so you aren't making any longterm commitments.

17. Nautical Crib Bedding Bed Bath & Beyond This nursery isn't specifically shark-themed, but nautical elements will tie into a shark nursery seamlessly. This three-piece crib bedding set ($44, Bed Bath & Beyond) comes with a reversible whale print and striped comforter, anchor print fitted crib sheet, and two-tone crib skirt.

18. Shark Blackout Curtains Society6 Available in either single or double panel options, these shark print blackout curtains ($79-$129, Society6) would work beautifully in a shark-themed nursery. Not only are they fun without being obnoxious, the fact that they're dense and light-blocking means your little one can snooze through the sunniest parts of the day. Well, hopefully.

19. Splashy Rug Wayfair This blue, hand-tufted wave rug ($59, Wayfair) is giving major ocean vibes, and it definitely belongs in an underwater, shark-themed nursery. It comes in both rectangle and round versions, and would look pretty ideal in front of baby's crib.