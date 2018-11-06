Hosting Thanksgiving is not an easy feat. People look forward to their Thanksgiving feast all year long, and expectations can run high. Cooking the perfect turkey is hard enough, but add appetizers, side dishes, desserts, and drinks, and you officially have a Herculean task on your hands. As a guest, it's important to show your hostess how much you truly appreciate everything they've done, and these 20 hostess gifts under $25 are an excellent way to do that, especially on Thanksgiving. Whatever you do, don't show up empty-handed.

If there is one thing I'm good at, it's showing appreciation to people who are willing and able to cook the Thanksgiving meal. A little background: after my dad passed away when I was in high school, my family's Thanksgivings became... pitiful, to say the least. My mom, brother, and I are all culinarily-challenged, and one year we mismanaged our time so poorly that our turkey wasn't ready until midnight. It was a disaster. When my brother brought home a new girlfriend studying to become a chef and I began dating a man much more talented in the kitchen than I, Thanksgiving took a turn for the better. Years later, my brother and I are both married to our Thanksgiving saviors, and since we clearly can't handle the cooking on our own, we've become experts in the thanking department. This year, these are my top choices for saying, "Thank you, thank you, thank you!"

1 Monogram Candle Monogram Candle $24 Anthropologie There's nothing better than a fresh candle in the fall. (Personally, I always have scented candles on hand for last-minute gifts.) This monogram option is even better, though, because the hostess will know it was chosen specifically for them.

2 Metallic Dots Stemless Wine Metallic Dots Stemless Wine $4 Crate & Barrel These stemless wine glasses are currently on sale (originally $5), and a set of four is an excellent gift for your welcoming hostess. You'll get bonus points if you throw in a bottle of their favorite wine.

4 A&G Vintage Cube Bath Bomb Collection A&G Vintage Cube Bath Bomb Collection $10 World Market When the guests are gone and the dishes are cleared, your hostess deserves to relax. Pamper them with this bath bomb set, complete with peppermint, lavender, and sweet orange bombs.

5 Eres Measuring Spoons Eres Measuring Spoons $18 Nordstrom These stoneware measuring spoons are a wonderful gift for a colorful hostess that loves to cook and bake. They're attached with a tasseled tie, and the amounts are painted on the bottom.

6 Ferrero Rocher Diamond Gift Box- 48ct Ferrero Rocher Diamond Gift Box - 48ct $18 Target Does your Thanksgiving hostess have a sweet tooth? Treat them to a box of 48 Ferrero Rocher Hazelnut Chocolates. They can share it with their guests, or do what I would do... hide it until everyone leaves so there's more for me.

8 Buffalo Check Apron Red Buffalo Check Apron $15 Target Help your hostess cook in style with this sweet red buffalo plaid apron. They'll say an extra thank you when they inevitably spill something on it and you've saved their Thanksgiving Day best.

9 Branch & Twig Pie Server Branch & Twig Pie Server $18 Anthropologie Serving up Thanksgiving pie is more fun with this brass and stainless steel pie server. Your hostess will love Anthropologie's Branch & Twig pie server – especially if it comes along with their favorite pie.

11 Cards Against Humanity Cards Against Humanity $25 Amazon Have a laugh after Thanksgiving dinner with a game of Cards Against Humanity. Coined "a party game for horrible people," this game is best with unfiltered people with a crude sense of humor. In other words, maybe save it for Friendsgiving, rather than dinner with the extended family.

12 Better Homes & Gardens Sentimental Collection Appetizer Plates Better Homes & Gardens Sentimental Collection Appetizer Plates $20 Walmart Six plates for $20 is not too shabby, and these "Thankful," "Gather," and "Blessed" appetizer plates are perfect for Thanksgiving get-togethers. The only thing that can make this gift better? Helping your hostess wash dishes afterwards, too.

13 Fall Hostess Gift Set Fall Hostess Gift Set $22 Etsy This adorable fall-themed gift set is a super thoughtful way to thank your hostess for their hospitality. Grab the 8 oz. candle and 8 oz. sugar scrub for $22, or throw in the box (complete with a customized thank you note for your hostess) for $26. Select your scent from the 18 delicious options available.

14 Wood And Metal Hairpin Votive Candleholder Wood And Metal Hairpin Votive Candleholder $22 World Market Give your hostess a gorgeous centerpiece for the special occasion. This votive candleholder has a wooden platform that holds five glass votive cups and brass hairpin legs.

15 Personalized Tea Towels Personalized Tea Towels $9 Etsy Personalized gifts go a long way when it comes to making the recipient feel special. These custom tea towels from Etsy are not only lovely, but a perfect way to show your hostess how much you appreciate them opening up their house on Thanksgiving.

16 Woven Grass Vase Woven Grass Vase $24 Anthropologie Flowers are always a lovely gift, but don't burden your hostess with finding a vase. Instead, gift them this rattan-wrapped white vase filled with their favorite blooms. Plus, the vase lasts a lot longer than the flowers will.

17 Custom Cork Trivet Custom Cork Trivet $13 Etsy Yes, I'm clearly a sucker for customized gifts. This custom cork trivet can be customized with names and wedding dates – and it makes a perfect gift for a newly married couple hosting their first Thanksgiving.

18 Conversion Spoon Rest Conversion Spoon Rest $10 Crate & Barrel I've spent a ridiculous amount of time standing in my kitchen and Googling measurement conversions. Save your hostess from this time-wasting scene with this conversion spoon rest. With a $25 budget, you can buy two and save yourself some time, as well!

19 White Marble And Wood Cheese Board And Knife Set White Marble And Wood Cheese Board And Knife Set $25 World Market Nothing says professional hostess like whipping out your own cheeseboard and matching knife. This cheeseboard and knife set from World Market is made from white marble and natural wood with gold detailing, and any cheese-loving hostess will love it.