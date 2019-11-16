20 Thanksgiving Hostess Gifts Under $20 That Are Cool & Practical

Even though it's never an expectation, preparing a Thanksgiving hostess gift is a nice way to extend your gratitude to someone for their hospitality. It doesn't take much to put a small thank-you present together, and the gesture doesn't have to cost a fortune for it to be meaningful.

If you're trying to stick to a budget, there are plenty of ways to dress up a small gift. Tying a decorative ribbon or twine with some foliage to the present will increase the presentation without having to raise the overall cost much, if at all. Another option is to get an inexpensive wire basket at the dollar store and spray paint it your favorite metallic shade; add a bow and a card and you've instantly created a gorgeous gift basket.

Anything you choose to give will be appreciated by your host, because they didn't invite you to dinner as a means to be showered with presents. Still, if you're unsure where to start, here's 20 great Thanksgiving host gift ideas to help you out. Even better, each one is $20 or less, so you can rest easy knowing you won't have to dip too much into your holiday present fund.

1. Geo Bottle Stopper Set Geo Bottle Stopper Set West Elm | $50 $20 See on west elm This four-piece bottle stopper set is available in both silver and gold. Each brass and aluminum piece has a silicone bottom that will fit into any wine bottle and create an airtight seal so the contents don't go bad.

2. Funny Tea Towels Funny Kitchen Towel Etsy | $5 see on etsy Jennifer's Closet's decorative kitchen towels are made from 100% cotton flour sacks. The Etsy shop offers a variety of humorous quotes that are applied with a heat transfer material. They are machine washable, but should not be ironed.

3. Gingerbread Muffin Mix Williams Sonoma Gingerbread Muffin Mix Williams Sonoma | $15 see on wiliams sonoma This 1-pound Williams Sonoma muffin mix has everything to make 12 muffins, except the required butter, eggs, and milk. The baked treats deliver a familiar and delicious holiday taste, but be aware that the ingredients are not prepared in a nut-free facility.

4. Throw Blanket With Poms Solid Plush With Faux Fur Poms Throw Blanket by Opalhouse Target | $10 see target Available in 10 gorgeous colors, including blush, pink, gold, grey, teal, cream, red, yellow, green, and navy, this soft throw blanket is made with faux fur and has a large pom at each of its corners. It measures 60 x 50 inches and is safe to wash and tumble dry.

5. Beeswax Soy Candle & Matches Set Candle and Matches Set Etsy | $16 see on etsy Etsy shop, EightHandsFarms came up with this gift set which includes one four-ounce, mini "Autumn Leaves" beeswax soy candle and a 40-count jar of matches. The candle is hand poured at the shop's New Jersey farm and feature essential oils and a cotton wick.

6. Naughty & Nice Shooters Set Naughty & Nice Holiday Shot Glasses (Set of 2) Pottery Barn | $20 see on pottery barn These festive two-ounce shooters come in a set of two (one naughty, one nice) that feature stylish gold foil details. Each shooter is four-inches tall and, because of the detailing, is hand-wash only.

7. Chocolate Pumpkin Gift Box Chocolate Pumpkins Terrain | $12 see on terrain Chocolatiers Lock and Key created this gift box that features four separate pumpkin-shaped chocolates. Each chocolate is made from natural ingredients including sugar, cocoa, cocoa butter, milk, soy lechithin, sunflower oil, and vanilla. Note that these need to be picked up in-store (find locations here).

8. Italian Extra Virgin Olive Oil Nocellara Extra-Virgin Olive Oil Crate & Barrel | $25 $15 see on crate & barrel Perfect for dipping bread in, or cooking with, this extra virgin olive oil is made with Nocellara del Belice olives that are straight from a farm in Sicily. As long as it's stored in a cool, dry place, your host can enjoy this product for up to two years.

9. Leaf Cocktail Stirrers (Set of 3) Leaf Cocktail Stirrers Terrain | $16 see on terrain This set of three stainless steel cocktail stirrers are each topped with a differently designed leaf which adds delicacy to each. Each stirrer is six-inches tall and needs to be hand washed.

10. Tin Jar Candle Set 3oz 3pk Tin Jar Candle Gilded Chiffon/Velvet Vetiver/Tobacco Flower by Opalhouse Target | $10 see on Target This Target Opalhouse gift set includes three, three-ounce scented candles in cylinder-shaped gold tins. Each candle is one of three scents including Tobacco Flower, Gilded Chiffon, and Velvet Vetiver.

11. Cookie Mix In A Jar Let It Snow Layered Cookie Mix Crate & Barrel | $13 See on crate & barrel Rather than baking cookies yourself, gift this cookie mix that's stylishly packaged in a reusable mason jar. It has all the dry ingredients necessary to make a traditional sugar cookie topped with candy-coated chocolates and sprinkles. Note, there is an allergy warning on this product.

12. Gold Stainless Steel Straws Bleecker Stainless Steel Straws, Set of 4 Pottery Barn | $15 see on pottery bar These eco-friendly stainless steel straws, with a gold finish, come in a set of four and includes a small brush for cleaning. Each straw is 8.5 inches long and is reusable (washing by hand is recommended)

13. "The Grinch" Themed Sandwich Cookies The Grinch™ Sandwich Cookies Williams Sonoma | $4 see on williams sonoma The Grinch adds a little holiday fun to this set of nine vanilla-filled chocolate sandwich cookies, which are also hand-dipped in chocolate. Each cookie is individually wrapped in red or green foil before being packaged. Note, there is an allergy warning on this product.

14. Classic Cocktail Set Classic Cocktail Mix Gift Set Terrain | $16 see on terrain Perfect for the craft-cocktail lover, this set comes with a mix for a Moscow Mule, Old Fashioned, and Hot Toddy. Each bottle contains one-ounce of the mixer, enough for two cocktails, so all that needs to be added for a relaxing nightcap is the host's liquor of choice.

15. Snowman Making Kit Build a Snowman Kit by Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Target | $20 see on target Hearth and Hand teamed up with Magnolia to create this 12-piece snowman building kit that comes complete with a scarf, top hat, eyes, buttons, carrot-nose, and a pipe. Each wood piece includes a wood peg for easy construction. Finally, there's a canvas bag to hold all the parts between snow showers.

16. Gold Stemless Champagne Flutes Gold Stemless Champagne Flutes Set of 4 World Market | $24 $15 see on world market This set of four stemless champagne flutes features a gold bottom that mimics a hand-painted design (which means they are hand wash only). Each glass is a little more than six inches high and will hold eight ounces of bubbly.

17. Gold Dotted Honey Pot Dottie Honey Pot Anthropologie | $20 see on anthropologie The Dottie Honey Pot is hand-painted and includes a wood honey dipper for easy use. The stoneware bear measures six inches high and is cute enough that it's worth having to hand wash.

18. Rosemary + Mint Hand Soap & Lotion Set Lightwell x water street Hand Soap + Lotion - Rosemary + Mint West Elm | $22 $18 see on west elm West Elm collaborated with Lightwell Co. to create this soy and coconut wax blend hand soap and lotion set uses 100% premium grade oils to provide a peppermint and rosemary scent. Each glass bottle holds 12 ounces of product and includes a plastic pump.

19. Fizzy Cocktail Recipe Book "Let's Get Fizzical" Book Crate & Barrel | $15 see on crate & barrel Great for anyone who loves bubbly beverages, this book includes more than 50 cocktail recipes that feature prosecco, champagne, and/or other sparkling wines. The book also has bits of history, flavor pairing recommendations, and storage tips for the delicious fizzy drinks.