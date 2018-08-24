20 Things From Walmart.com To Help First-Time Moms Prep For A New Baby

I'm going to level with you here, okay? There is no real way to prepare for the feeling of becoming a mom. You'll hold your baby in your arms, and your life will be forever changed. Nothing on Earth can prepare you for the special bond between you two — it just happens, and it's nothing short of pure magic. But fortunately, there are plenty of ways to prepare for being a new mother, and 20 of them come right from Walmart.com.

Sure, there are things on the list that you've always day-dreamed about, from the teeny outfits to the itty bitty socks, bottles, and heartbreakingly cute hooded towels. And then there are the things you've never even heard of, let alone knew you needed after delivery. Like...the best nursing pads for leaks? And cooling pads. (Yes, seriously.) Prepping for a new baby means taking good care of yourself as a new mom, too.

When it comes to knowing what to buy for a new baby, we've created the ultimate new baby checklist to keep your expanding family covered. Get to Walmart.com, get stocked up, and get ready for the adventure to begin.

1 Plenty of Wear-Anywhere Onesies Walmart Gerber Organic Cotton Short Sleeve Onesies Bodysuits, 8pk, $16, Walmart A super-soft onesie is an absolute staple in any newborn's wardrobe, and this organic option is our favorite one. Worn as-is or as a layering piece from season to season, you can never have too many of these essential baby classics.

2 Something Sweet to Sleep In Walmart Luvable Friends Baby Unisex Gowns, 3-Pack, $13, Walmart Anything that encourages a sound night's sleep in those first few months is an absolute must-have. Stock up on these baby sleep gowns, snug enough to stay put but with a stretchy opening at the bottom for nighttime diaper changes.

3 Hats for Newborn Heads Walmart Gerber Newborn Assorted Caps, 3-Pack, $6, Walmart Keep your new addition comfortable, cozy, and protected from sudden drafts by keeping these newborn hats on-hand. Soft and super cute, this is an easy way to ensure your baby is snug as a bug at home or on the go.

4 Snug and Cozy Socks Walmart Garanimals Newborn Baby Ankle Socks, 10 Pack, $6, Walmart Tiny toes get chilly quickly, so keep them covered with these snuggly soft and versatile ankle socks. An easy choice to wash, wear, and repeat, day after day.

5 Must-Have Scratch Mittens Walmart Little Star Organic Scratch Mittens, 3-pack, $5, Walmart You'll be surprised how fast newborn nails grow, and you'll want to keep their soft and sensitive skin protected from scratches. Slide on these ultra-soft mittens to keep their skin silky smooth and scratch-free.

6 Bundle-Worthy Blankets Walmart Gerber Newborn Flannel Receiving Blankets 5-pk, $13, Walmart Wrap them up in 100 percent cotton flannel at bedtime, or any old time they need a snuggle [read: all the time!]. Our favorite newborn blankets are adorably printed and easily washed. They're also great for laying down at playtime.

7 Irritation-Free Detergent Walmart Dreft Stage 1: Newborn Liquid Laundry Detergent, $16, Walmart Your new addition's skin is incredibly sensitive, so their detergent has got to be, too. This option is made especially for newborns. Bonus points for a subtle, heavenly scent!

8 Bright, Absorbent Bibs Walmart Tommee Tippee Reversible Comfi-Neck Bib, 2 CT, $8, Walmart Dribbles and spills are bound to happen, but you can keep clothing and sensitive skin protected in this cozy and cute reversible bib.

9 Brightly-Colored Burp Clothes Walmart Luvable Friends Flannel Burp Cloths, 4-Pack, $9, Walmart From spills to spit-ups and beyond, it's important to have plenty of burp cloths on-hand. They'll come in handy wherever you go, and are soft, snuggly, and super handy for your new addition.

10 Some Good Support for Mom Walmart Playtex Maternity Shaping Foam Wirefree Nursing Bra, $17, Walmart This bra has coverage, stability, and more, and it even adjusts as your size does. Wire-free means ultra-comfortable, giving you one less thing to worry about in those early days.

11 A Feeding-Time Favorite Walmart Original Boppy Nursing Pillow and Positioner, $40, Walmart.com This puppy offers the most comfortable feeding time positioning for you and your baby, making it an easy favorite for every new parent. It's machine-washable, and best yet, it grows with your baby, eventually coming in handy for tummy time and sitting, too (but we won't rush things!).

12 Some Serious Leak Control Walmart Medela Disposable Nursing Pads, 120 Count, $9, Walmart When you're lactating, leaks happen. They just do. Protect your clothing and yourself from accidents by keeping these nursing pads on-hand. They're so comfortable, you'll forget they're even there (but you'll be glad they are).

12 The Very Best Bottles Walmart Dr. Brown's Natural Flow Wide-Neck Baby Bottle, $12, Walmart Newborns can be prone to digestive issues, but this bottle has a vent system that is designed to be easy on new little tummies and reduce colic, spit-up, and burping. Grab these bottles for happy feedings wherever you go.

13 Don't Forget the Diapers Walmart Pampers Swaddlers Diapers Size, 140 Count, $40, Walmart You'll be changing a lot of diapers, so don't make more work for yourself by choosing a brand that won't hold up against your newborn's worst. These are snug, soft, and super-absorbent, so trust them every time.

14 A Don't-Miss Diaper Pail Walmart Playtex Diaper Genie Expressions Diaper Pail, $24, Walmart Don't underestimate the power of the proper diaper receptacle to lock out odors and hold diaper after dirty diaper with ease. This one is our favorite for its sleek, discreet look and unbeatable functionality, making diaper changes a cinch.

15 All-In-One Baby Wipes Walmart Pampers Baby Wipes, Sensitive, 168 Count, $6, Walmart Without a doubt, you'll need more wipes than you ever thought possible. This option is gentle on your baby's most sensitive skin, but tough on messes in the making. An easy favorite to stock up on!

16 Tear-Free Bathtime Soap Walmart Aveeno Baby Calming Comfort Tear-Free Bath, Hypoallergenic, $9, Walmart You'll never want to see your little one cry, and bath time is no exception. This great option makes tub time tear-free, while calming and cleaning your little cherub. It's one of the most gentle and moisturizing options out there.

17 A Too-Cute Bath Towel Walmart Luvable Friends Cotton Terry Animal Hooded Towel, $12, Walmart This is the stuff that new moms dream of — wrapping their precious bundle, fresh out of a bubble bath, in the softest and cutest little hooded towel out there. This duck option does not disappoint, made of 100 percent cotton and designed for comfort and absorbance.

18 Back-Up Postpartum Protection Walmart Poise Incontinence Pads, 90 count, $36, Walmart There's nothing glamorous about it, but you're going to need really good coverage no matter how you deliver, so it's time to find your favorite go-to option. A comfortable, contour fit will make your postpartum pad the least of your worries. You've got bigger things to think about now!

19 A Go-To Tank Top (or Two) Walmart Loving Moments by Leading Lady Maternity Babydoll Nursing Tank, 2-Pack, $18, Walmart Comfort is key in those first motherhood moments, and these nursing tanks are as cozy as it gets. Welcome soft, fashionable, and flexible into your wardrobe, whether you're at home or on the go with your new little love.