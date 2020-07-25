Kate Middleton has become something of a fashion icon throughout her years in Kensington Palace. But along with putting together beautiful looks for herself, the Duchess of Cambridge has also been on a mission to pass the fashion bug on to her daughter. In fact, there are at least 20 times Princess Charlotte and Kate Middleton have matched over the years. Whether it's matching shades of their favorite colors, or coordinated colors from the same family, the mother-daughter duo clearly has a beautifully stocked wardrobe.

Operating within the framework of royal fashion protocol, both mother and daughter are most often photographed wearing dresses while out in public together. And for the years when Princess Charlotte was just learning to walk on her own and gain the independence to do so, Middleton was often holding her when photos were taken. The close proximity and colorful dresses make it easy to see when they made an effort to sync up their styles before going out.

So, without further ado, let's take a look at some of the times when Middleton and her daughter Princess Charlotte dressed to match one another. I dare you to make it to the end of this slideshow without forcing your own kids to match you.