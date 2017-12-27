20 Unique Baby Names That Deserve A Comeback In 2018

Growing up, my mom always said she "just knew" the name she had chosen, Caroline, suited me. "You were definitely a Caroline," she says about the moment she first saw me. So, when I became pregnant with my daughter, I just assumed I would have some sort of all-knowing moment about her name. But when faced with the responsibility, I panicked that I would make the wrong choice. Feeling similar about naming your bundle of joy? Don't worry: I've got you covered with some unique baby names that deserve a comeback in 2018.

I have always loved classic baby names, like Charlotte, Mary, Edward, and Henry — all of which we've seen make a comeback over the last several years. But what ever happened to the Clementines, Theodores, Florences, and Ruperts? Turns out, the names are just a few vintage-y names that are waiting to be bestowed upon your soon-to-be little one.

Check out the names below for some inspiration, and consider also picking up a favorite book or watching an old movie to help you discover name possibilities for your kiddo. When it came to naming our daughter, it wasn't until I chilled out and looked back at old journals that I realized "Claire" had been the name of every main character I had named in the many fictional books I have started throughout the years. Clearly, it was a name I loved and, like my mom, when I saw my daughter's face I "just knew" she was a Claire.

1 Clementine Giphy According to Nameberry.com, Clementine has once again become a top name choice after more than half a century off the list. Meaning peace and happiness, Clementine will have you singing, "Oh, My Darlin ..." each night before bed.

2 Florence Giphy If you have a feeling your little one might have a little rock 'n' roll in her, then you might want to go with a bad*ss name like Florence. (Think Florence Welch of Florence + The Machine or nursing pioneer Florence Nightingale.) The name means prosperous or flourishing, according to Behind The Name.

3 Augustus Giphy If you fell in love with Augustus Waters in John Green's The Fault In Our Stars, there's a reason why: Augustus means venerable or majestic, according to MummyPages.

4 Harriet Giphy Think your little girl might be especially strong minded? You might want to opt for Harriet, which means "ruler of the home."

5 Felix Giphy Popular in London, Germany, and Australia, Felix means "happy" and "fortunate," according to Nameberry.com. Plus, if you're like me, then you can't help but think of the adorable Felix the Cat with his ear-to-ear grin.

6 Theodore Giphy From the Greek name Theodoros, which meant "gift of god," Theodore was a common name in classical Greece, according to Behind The Name. Plus, the nickname Teddy is oh-so-cute, right?

8 William Giphy If our daughter had been a boy, then William was our first and only choice for a name. One part because it's my dad's middle name and the other part because I adore Prince William, the name was also a top pick because I love the meaning: "Strong-willed warrior," according to Baby Center.

9 Ira Giphy Meaning "Watchman," the name Ira tends to be bestowed upon people who are natural born leaders, according to SheKnows.com.

10 Winnie Giphy Derived from vintage names like Winifred, Edwina, and Gwendolyn, Winnie packs the vintage charm. Jimmy Fallon named his daughter Winnie, which means "holy peacemaking, gentle friend," according to Nameberry.com.

12 Adelaide Giphy According to Nameberry.com, Adelaide is close to joining its popular sisters Ava, Audrey, and Ada. The name means "noble" or "nobility."

13 Eben Giphy OK, so this one is my husband's middle name and I've always loved it. In Hebrew the meaning of the name Eben is "stone," and people who have this name tend to "obtain great power and wealth," according to SheKnows.com.

14 Grace Giphy Grace means "goodness and generosity," according to Baby Center. If you love quirky Grace Adler on Will & Grace or think your little one might have a little princess in her à la Grace Kelly, actress and princess of Monaco, then this is the name for you.

15 Pearl Giphy Pearl "has begun to be polished up for a new generation of fashionable children after a century of jewelry box storage," according to Nameberry.com. And the meaning of Pearl is simply its name, making it just as precious and rare as the gemstones discovered in the depths of the ocean.

16 Jarvis Giphy Meaning "with honor," Jarvis can also be spelled Jervis, Jervois, Jervoise, Gervis, and Jarvie, according to Baby Name Wizard.

17 Gwendolyn Giphy Meaning "fair" or "blessed," Gwendolyns can be called Gwen, Lyn, or Genny for short. "People with this name have a deep inner desire to inspire others in a higher cause," according to SheKnows.com.

18 Morris Giphy A derivative of the name Maurice, people with the name Morris "have a deep inner desire for a stable, loving family or community, and a need to work with others and to be appreciated," according to SheKnows.com. Nicknames include "Mo" and "Morrie."

19 Effie Giphy I'm kind of obsessed with the eccentric Effie from The Hunger Games series. But it turns out the name is the old-fashioned short form for Euphemia, which means "fair speech," according to Nameberry.com. Kind of ironic given that Effie's job was to deliver speeches that were anything but fair.