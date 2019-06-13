Romper

20 Weird Products On Amazon That Are Just... Bizarre

By Kristina Johnson
Share

Amazon has seriously got it all. The site and its super fast shipping have saved me from disaster time and time again, whether by letting me stock up on diapers with same day shipping, or by helping me find the perfect last minute birthday gift for a loved one. But for all of the amazing, useful, high-quality stuff it sells, there are also a ton of odd and totally random products on Amazon that'll make you wonder who could ever possibly need them.

Some of these items are clearly meant to be jokes, something you'd pick up to prank someone or to throw into a White Elephant gift exchange. But some of them seem to be serious products just catering to very specific and unusual tastes. You'll never be able to un-see some of these products again, and fair warning: some of these gag gifts might literally make you gag (I'm looking at you, number 11).

All the products on this list can be yours for roughly 500 dollars (you couldn't pay me to use the vast majority of them in my house though, personally). The next time you need a gift for someone with a great sense of humor (or someone you don't actually like), you'll know just where to look.

1. Star Studded

Nicolas Cage Sequin Pillow

$10

Merrycolor

Every home needs a pillow with the face of Nic Cage on it, doesn't it? If the star of 'National Treasure' doesn't float your boat, you can also get a Jeff Goldblum or Ruth Bader Ginsburg pillow.

2. Slightly Sinister Stickers

Creepy Doll Heads Vinyl Stickers

$15

Retro Planet

I'm not totally sure where you'd stick a bunch of creepy doll head stickers, but I'm sure you could find a place if you put your mind to it.

3. No Hands Necessary

Hands Free Umbrella

$14

Wantis

I've definitely experienced the rainy day struggle of trying to stay dry while holding a baby, a diaper bag, car keys, and an umbrella... and it's still not enough to convince me to stick one of these on my head.

4. Fun For One

Personal Sauna

$48

Radiant Saunas

This woman is chilling out in her own personal sauna, which is cool in theory, but I just have so many questions. How does she get out, for one? She looks like she's taking herself on vacation by packing herself in her own carry on bag.

5. Space Pup

Astronaut Dog Shower Curtain

$20

Artown

I like dogs, and I like space, but I do not like this space dog shower curtain.

6. So Wrong

Cat Butts: A Coloring Book

$6

Val Brains

Why? That's really all I have to say about this.

7. How Is This Legal?

Real Human Finger Bones

$15

Skulls Unlimited International

I really hoped to find some sort of disclaimer on this product page about how it was a replica bone, or something. Nope. Just a real human finger bone for the bargain price of $15.

8. Belly Bag

Dad Bag Fanny Pack

$13

BAMOBY

I don't understand why the belly button is so red on this hairy belly fanny pack. I feel like it's staring at me.

9. For Underwear Emergencies

Instant Underpants

$5

Accoutrements

Just add water, and poof, underpants. As long as you don't mind the fact that they're soaking wet, you're good to go.

10. Bed Of Veggies

Cabbage Blanket

$40

Getime

I'd be curious to meet the person who loved cabbage so much they wanted to sleep underneath it.

11. Pimple Popper

Pimple Popping Toy

$10

CPSYUB

I honesty can't look at this without feeling a little queasy. Apparently you can order pus refills once it runs out, and that's definitely the most disgusting sentence I've ever typed.

12. Golf Cart Grandma And Grandpa

Golf Cart Seniors Wall Decal

$22

Wallmonkeys

I truly cannot figure out where or why someone would hang a giant wall decal of two old folks riding around in a golf cart. I literally can't even begin to guess.

13. Breast Pillow

Breast Support Anti Wrinkle Pillow

$18

Bear boys

This contraption claims to support your breasts while you sleep and fight wrinkles in the process. I had no idea boob wrinkles were a thing ladies are supposed to be worried about these days.

14. Sponge Bed

Clean Dreams Kitchen Sponge Holder

$13

OTOTO

As a kitchen item, it's more than a little out there. But I'd definitely consider snagging one of these to use as dollhouse furniture.

15. Kitty Crafts

Crafting with Cat Hair

$12

Quirk Books

I can feel my allergies flaring up just looking at this book. So itchy.

16. A Year Of Poop

Pooping Pooches Calendar

$17

PoopingPooches.com

Does anybody love dogs enough to hang up pictures of them pooping? I really, really hope not.

17. Beefy Bath Bomb

Roast Beef Sandwich Bath Soak

$16

Gears Out

Not in love with flowery, fruity scents for your soak in the tub? How about a roast beef sandwich bath bomb instead?

18. Ramen Shorts

Ramen Noodle Swim Trunks

$24

SKYRAINBOW

I love ramen noodles as much as anybody, but I still don't think they belong on swimwear.

19. Silly Salt And Pepper

Grandpa on Toilet Salt and Pepper Shaker Set

$13

Pacific Giftware

If you're curious, the grandpa shaker sticks to the toilet shaker through the use of a hidden magnet.

20. Hands Up

Hands Finger Puppets

$6

Accoutrements

These creepy hands finger puppets are the stuff of nightmares.