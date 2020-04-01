2020's Most Innovative Baby Products Include Plant-Based Sippy Cups & More

The votes have been tallied and the results are finally in: the winners of the Juvenile Products Manufacturers Association (JPMA)'s Innovation Awards were announced Wednesday. From a hands-free baby gate to an eco-friendly hip seat carrier and a sippy cup made from plant-based plastics, 2020's most innovative baby products highlight a number of emerging trends in baby products.

"The 2020 Innovation Awards highlight several noteworthy emerging trends in the marketplace," JPMA Executive Director Kelly Mariotti said in a statement. "This year we saw more products that focus on ease and convenience, as well as some new unexpected advancements in technology and safety. We are really excited to see companies evolving with the changing times and taking things up a notch in addition to their core business."

Leading experts from Romper, Parents Magazine, Good Housekeeping, What to Expect, Safe Kids Worldwide, and other parenting publications voted on baby and children's products to determine the winners of JPMA's 2020 Innovation Awards. More than 5,000 parents from across the United States also cast their votes to determine JPMA's Parent's Pick Award recipient. Winners in all 15 categories were announced April 1 during the JPMA Show: Best in Baby, which was hosted virtually in light of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

Best in Show — Fisher Price Click™ Hands-Free Baby Gate

Fisher Price

Any one who doesn't get excited at the thought of a baby gate that allows adults to pass through without having to reach down and wrestle with the actual gate have not yet tripped over one. According to JPMA, Fisher Price's Click is the first electric, auto-unlock, and hands-free baby gate. A wall-mounted button (which adults can tap with their elbow) works as an easy-release mechanism that's both childproof and ingenious. The Fisher Price Click Hands-Free Baby Gate is expected to hit the market March 2021.

Best Product Under $25 — bökee

The bökee makes bottle prep easier, by giving parents or caregivers the ability to prepare bottles with just one hand. Whether you're preparing formula or pumped breast milk, the bökee holds a bottle securely upright and in place during opening, filling, and closing. Made from food-grade silicone, the bökee is dishwasher safe and easy to take on the go.

Child Restraint Systems — CYBEX Sirona S

CYBEX

CYBEX's new Sirona S model won Best Child Restraint System thanks to its innovative 360 degree rotatable seat, which makes switching from rear-facing and forward-facing positions faster and easier as there's no need for removing and then reinstalling the car seat. The Sirona S also features advanced safety features, including an EasyLock bar for quick and secure installation and SensorSafe technology to alert drivers if a child unbuckles themselves, becomes too hot or too cold, or is left unattended in the seat after the car has been turned off. CYBEX's Sirona S convertible car seat is expected to hit the market in spring of 2020.

Green/Environmentally Friendly — Green Sprouts® Sprout Ware® Straw Cup

Green Sprouts

Green Sprout's Sprout Ware Straw Cup is made from Sprout Ware plant-plastics, a 100% plant-based material. Since it's made from plants, the Sprout Ware Straw Cup keeps the potentially harmful chemicals and additives found in petroleum plastics out of kids' hands and mouths. A soft, silicone drip-free straw spout and straw helps to support health oral development. Available now in four fun colors from Green Sprouts for $14.99.

Nursery — Fisher-Price Lumalou Bedtime Routine System

Fisher-Price

Set to hit shelves in November, the Fisher Price Lumalou Bedtime Routine System helps to guide toddlers through the various steps of their bedtime routine. When toddlers complete a bedtime task like changing into pajamas or brushing their teeth, they can press a child-activated remote to unlock music and light "rewards" that help keep them motivated to finishing their bedtime routine.

Feeding/Bathing/Changing — The First Years Super Pooper Plus Potty

While it's up to parents and caregivers to find innovative ways to make potty training fun, the First Years Super Pooper Plus Potty will at least ensure your toddler sits in the correct position. With an adjustable foot lift, the Super Pooper Plus Potty raises toddler's legs slightly above their hips for a more natural squatting position to better help during bowel movements. The potty also features a "flush" button to help children train for their transition to adult toilets.

Infant/Parent Care — Safety 1st Stay Clean Humidifier

According to JPMA, the Safety 1st Stay Clean Humidifier is the only humidifier with patented LED technology capable of killing 99.99% of bacteria and preventing mold growth. The Safety 1st Stay Clean Humidifier is expected to hit the market in September.

On The Go — MONIT America Inc. Bebefit Light Folding Hip-Seat

MONIT America Inc.

Made from a hypo-allergenic and eco-friendly material, the Bebefit Light Folding Hip-Seat is a compact hip-seat waistband that helps take some of the weight off parents and caregivers, literally. The waistband hip seat features a foldable mechanism that has been tested to support up to 110 pounds. The Bebefit Light Folding Hip-Seat can be purchased online from Bebefit for $89.

Play/Entertainment —Lamaze 3-in-1 Airtivity Center

With the Lamaze 3-in-1 Airtivity Center, babies age 6 months to 36 months can experience 360 degrees of air-powered play. The one-of-a-kind table provides more than eight activities centered on exploration, problem solving, developing fine motor skills, and learning through game play. Parents and caregivers can expect the Lamaze 3-in-1 Airtivity Center to hit store shelves this summer.

Safety — Yun Yun AI Baby Monitor Corporation Cubo AI Baby Monitor

Yun Yun Al Baby Monitor Corporation

As a smart baby monitor, the Cubo AI is designed to grow with baby. The monitor offers a number of innovative features, including Cry-Detection, Rollover Alert, Danger Zone Alert, and the ability to detect, and alert parents, when baby's face has become covered. The smart monitor also features a night light, temperature and humidity detection, two-way audio, and an HD camera capable of capturing photos in both daylight and night vision.

Strollers — Dream On Me INC Coast Rider Stroller with Canopy

The Dream On Me Coast Rider Stroller won Best Stroller thanks to its ability to fold down compactly and its variety of available conversions and features, such as a removable seat back safety harness with adjustable handles and push bars. What's more, the Dream On Me Coast Rider Stroller can be connected, or plugged into, any stroller to form a dual ride for older siblings.

Technology — TotTech ForgetMeNot

Compatible with any car seat, TotTech's ForgetMeNot sensor alerts parents and caregivers to a child left in the car seat should they venture too far from the vehicle. The ForgetMeNot sensor connects to the TotTech app, which should be downloaded on to the caregiver's phone, to track both the child in the car seat and whether the caregiver may be leaving them unattended in the car.

Parent’s Pick — DetraPel® Baby Gear & Fabric Protector

DetraPel

Parents picked DetraPel, a liquid and stain repellent free of toxic chemicals, making it safe for use on items babies touch daily. According to JPMA, DetraPel's revolutionary safe nano-coating bonds to fabric fibers to repel moisture while still maintaining the fabric's breathability.

Up & Comer — Strollerwagons Pronto One

Strollerwagons

JPMA judges deemed Strollerwagons' Pronto One an innovative Up & Comer product thanks to its ability to handle like a stroller while having a bassinet body. As a result, the Pronto One can be used as a bassinet, cart, double stroller, picnic table, and even a travel nap system.

Tried and True Awards

This year, five winners took home JPMA's Tried and True Award, including Fisher Price Deluxe Kick 'n Play Piano Gym, Fisher Price Jumperoo, the MAM 6+ Night Pacifier, Mommy's Helper Juice Box Buddies, and the BubbleBum Travel Booster Seat.