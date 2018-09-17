Babies might be way too young for Halloween candy, but they're not too young to rock an adorable costume. If you've got a baby celebrating their first Halloween this year, get ready to drool over some of the cutest Halloween costumes for newborns — they've got just as many amazing options as the big kids.

Halloween really is a day for kids of all ages. It doesn't matter if your baby is so young that they're doing nothing but eating, sleeping, and pooping. These costumes will still work just fine, with no walking, crawling, or even holding their heads up required.

Whether you're planning to trick-or-treat or just staying home and snapping a million pictures for your Instagram, baby costumes are seriously just the best. I'm honestly finding it hard to pick just one outfit apiece for my kids this year, because there are just so many irresistably cute ones to choose from. By the time Halloween is actually here they just might end up with a full week's worth of costume changes. But hey, at least they can be re-used for dress-up play time.

Here are 21 super cute costume ideas for the littlest trick-or-treaters. And don't feel guilty if you end up snagging more than one.

2 Pineapple Little Pineapple Halloween Costume $21 Carters This cute little pineapple costume will give new meaning to the term "fresh-squeezed." Just look how the costume frames those chubby baby cheeks. Buy Now

7 StayPuft Marshmallow Man Stay Puft Costume Romper $20 Amazon 'The Ghostbusters' movie may be a few decades old, but it's still inspiring adorable costumes. This Stay Puft Marshmallow Man is just as cute now as it was back in the '80s. Buy Now

8 Minnie Mouse Minnie Mouse Bodysuit $25 Disney You can't go wrong with Disney when it comes to Halloween. This sweet Minnie Mouse costume also comes in classic red with white polka dots. Buy Now

9 Donald Duck Donald Duck Bodysuit $25 Disney This Donald Duck costume really quacks me up. The little duck foot slippers are really just the cutest finishing touch ever. Buy Now

10 Snow White Snow White Bodysuit $25 Disney My favorite thing about this gorgeous Snow White dress might be the potential for matching sibling costumes. Snow White needs her little dwarfs, after all. Buy Now

11 Dopey Dwarf Baby Dopey Costume $30 Spirit Halloween Whether you've got a little Snow White to trick-or-treat with or not, this Dopey Halloween costume is more than cute enough to stand alone. Buy Now

12 Tootsie Roll Tootsie Roll Bunting $14 Walmart This costume is sweet enough to give you a toothache. The bunting style also makes it a great choice for keeping baby warm on a chilly Halloween night. Buy Now

15 Astronaut Astronaut Suit $23 Amazon Your baby will be the cutest thing on the planet or off in this astronaut costume. This one's a great options for boys or girls. Buy Now

16 Butterfly Baby Butterfly Bunting $17 Target Your baby might not be able to hold their head up yet, but they'll still be able to spread their wings in this colorful and cute butterfly look. Buy Now

17 Wolf Baby Plush Wolf $20 Target No one's going to be afraid of this not so big and bad wolf. It's way more snuggly than scary. Buy Now

18 Bear Baby Bear Costume $35 HalloweenCostumes.com This ridiculously cute baby bear suit will make you wish Halloween came more than once a year. No judgment here if you decide this outfit isn't just for trick-or-treating. Buy Now

19 Shark Shark Bunting $22 Target Fair warning: you absolutely will get the "Baby Shark" song stuck in your head if you buy this costume. "Doo doo doo doo doo doo doo doo." Buy Now