21 Cute Newborn Halloween 2018 Costumes, That Will Make You Want To Squeal
Babies might be way too young for Halloween candy, but they're not too young to rock an adorable costume. If you've got a baby celebrating their first Halloween this year, get ready to drool over some of the cutest Halloween costumes for newborns — they've got just as many amazing options as the big kids.
Halloween really is a day for kids of all ages. It doesn't matter if your baby is so young that they're doing nothing but eating, sleeping, and pooping. These costumes will still work just fine, with no walking, crawling, or even holding their heads up required.
Whether you're planning to trick-or-treat or just staying home and snapping a million pictures for your Instagram, baby costumes are seriously just the best. I'm honestly finding it hard to pick just one outfit apiece for my kids this year, because there are just so many irresistably cute ones to choose from. By the time Halloween is actually here they just might end up with a full week's worth of costume changes. But hey, at least they can be re-used for dress-up play time.
Here are 21 super cute costume ideas for the littlest trick-or-treaters. And don't feel guilty if you end up snagging more than one.
1Pea In A Pod
Baby Pea In A Pod Bunting Costume
$20
Not sitting up yet? No problem. This pea pod costume is a great option for babies who'll be spending most of their Halloween chilling on their backs and watching all the action.
2Pineapple
Little Pineapple Halloween Costume
$21
This cute little pineapple costume will give new meaning to the term "fresh-squeezed." Just look how the costume frames those chubby baby cheeks.
3Pumpkin
Baby Plush Pumpkin Vest Halloween Costume
$20
You can't go wrong with a classic pumpkin costume. Being photographed in one is basically a Halloween rite of passage.
4Superman
Superman Baby Boys' Coveralls With Cape
$19
Look, up in the sky! It's a bird, it's a plane, it's... your little Superbaby!
5Wonder Woman
Baby Girls Wonder Woman Onesie With Cape
$17
Little Wonder Women were everywhere last year, and I have a feeling we'll still be seeing tons of them again this Halloween, including one in your arms.
6Dorothy
Dorothy Ruffled Baby Girl Romper
$28
'Wizard of Oz' lovers will drool over this incredible Dorothy romper. The gorgeous gingham outfit is cute enough to wear year-round.
7StayPuft Marshmallow Man
$20
'The Ghostbusters' movie may be a few decades old, but it's still inspiring adorable costumes. This Stay Puft Marshmallow Man is just as cute now as it was back in the '80s.
8Minnie Mouse
$25
You can't go wrong with Disney when it comes to Halloween. This sweet Minnie Mouse costume also comes in classic red with white polka dots.
9Donald Duck
$25
This Donald Duck costume really quacks me up. The little duck foot slippers are really just the cutest finishing touch ever.
10Snow White
$25
My favorite thing about this gorgeous Snow White dress might be the potential for matching sibling costumes. Snow White needs her little dwarfs, after all.
11Dopey Dwarf
$30
Whether you've got a little Snow White to trick-or-treat with or not, this Dopey Halloween costume is more than cute enough to stand alone.
12Tootsie Roll
$14
This costume is sweet enough to give you a toothache. The bunting style also makes it a great choice for keeping baby warm on a chilly Halloween night.
$21
Channel your baby's inner hipster with this hilarious avocado costume. Sorry, toast not included.
14Puppy Dog
$55
Outrageously cute and ridiculously cuddly — that's a combo that makes this splurge buy pretty hard to resist.
15Astronaut
$23
Your baby will be the cutest thing on the planet or off in this astronaut costume. This one's a great options for boys or girls.
16Butterfly
$17
Your baby might not be able to hold their head up yet, but they'll still be able to spread their wings in this colorful and cute butterfly look.
17Wolf
$20
No one's going to be afraid of this not so big and bad wolf. It's way more snuggly than scary.
18Bear
$35
This ridiculously cute baby bear suit will make you wish Halloween came more than once a year. No judgment here if you decide this outfit isn't just for trick-or-treating.
19Shark
$22
Fair warning: you absolutely will get the "Baby Shark" song stuck in your head if you buy this costume. "Doo doo doo doo doo doo doo doo."
20Hotdog
$28
Your baby will look good enough to eat in this straight up silly hot dog costume.
21Rainbow
$60
This amazing rainbow costume is definitely a bit of a splurge, but the extreme cuteness goes a long way toward justifying the higher price.