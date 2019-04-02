Romper
Hope & Henry, Target, Carter's

21 Easter 2019 Dresses For Toddlers & Kids, That Are Cuter Than The Fluffiest Bunny

By
Share

Spring is finally here, and if the weather where you live doesn't prove it yet, a trip to the mall certainly will. Stores are rolling out their spring and summer offerings, and that includes tons of beautiful Easter 2019 dresses for kids. No matter what your budget is, or whether you're going to a fancy brunch or simply hanging out at home, you can find a sweet dress that'll look totally adorable in all your Easter pics.

My 3-year-old is the kind of tot who's constantly running, jumping, and climbing, so I don't squeeze her into big poofy dresses all that often. Easter, however, is definitely an exception. I simply can't resist all the gorgeous pastel colors, sweet floral patterns, and cute silhouettes when I hit up a store's dress section. I'm thankful she's still young enough to wear what I buy without complaint, because I'm seriously going to be so bummed when she's old enough to start picking out her own outfits.

Here are 20 gorgeous dresses perfect for Easter Sunday, and I apologize in advance that none of them come in grown up sizes — you're definitely going to be jealous of your little one's fab Easter look if you snag one of these.

1. Pretty In Pink

Eyelet Scallop Dress

$18

Cat & Jack

Nothing says springtime to me like a sweet eyelet dress. This adorable number also comes in a sunshine yellow color.

2. Sweet Stripes

Sleeveless Lace And Striped Knit To Woven Dress

$30

$12

The Children's Place

The pastel rainbow stripes on this dress are beyond cute, and they also make it easy to add just about any color cardigan you want to complete the look and keep your kiddo warm.

3. Bold Colors

Striped Flutter Dress

$14

Carter's

The colors are a little bolder than the typical Easter pastels on this dress, but that only serves to enhance the adorableness. It's dressy enough for church or family dinner, but looks comfy enough to wear again and again.

4. Simple, Sweet, And Cheap

Sleeveless Jersey Dress

$5

H&M

This simple, floral tank dress is perfect if you're keeping it casual on Easter, but that's not even the best part about it. It costs just $5, and for that amazing price, you'll probably want to get more than one. Luckily, there are more than 15 different designs to choose from.

5. Blue Stripes And Bows

Girls Swing Dress

$27

Hope & Henry

Everything about this dress, from the color to the cut to the cute bow detail at the shoulder, is just perfection.

6. Perfect Pastels

A-Line Dress

$17

Cat & Jack

This dress reminds me of rainbow sorbet with its sweet mix of soft colors. The ruffle shoulder detail is an added touch of cuteness.

7. Go High-Low

Mandarin Collar High-Low Dress

$46

Speechless

With a high-low cut, a Mandarin collar, and a gorgeous pink and blue floral print, this dress is fit for a mini fashionista.

8. Blue Belle

Striped Ribbed Dress

$49

Janie and Jack

The gorgeous cornflower blue stripes on this dress are just too sweet. This is another dress I'd definitely buy in a grown up size.

9. Stunning Stripes

Striped Dress

$22

Just One You

What's black and white and pink all over? This absolutely adorable striped dress with an amazing ombre detail at the bottom.

10. Spring Blooms

Sleeveless Floral Lace Knit To Woven Dress

$30

$12

The Children's Place

Spring is definitely in bloom with this sweet floral dress. It's available in sizes 0-3 months all the way up to girls 16, making it a perfect choice if you're searching for a matching look for multiple little ones.

11. Dress Set

Floral Print Dress

$29

Blueberi Boulevard

This dress could be a perfect choice for baby's first Easter. It's a two-piece set, so the cute cardigan is included.

12. Fabulous Floral

Floral Midi Dress

$36

Carter's

To be perfectly honest, I'm more than a little disappointed that this gorgeous pink and blue floral midi dress doesn't come in my size.

13. Gorgeous Green

TODDLER BABY Girls / Dresses & Jumpsuits From $10 Product 0 Product 1 Product 2 Smocked Floral-Print Fit & Flare Dress

$18

Old Navy

Older kids may nix the idea of wearing "babyish" pastels, but a gorgeous green floral dress like this one still works.

14. Terrific Tulips

Dress and Cardigan Set

$7

Luvable Friends

Tulips just scream spring, making this sweet set a perfect Easter choice.

15. Marvelous Mint

A-Line Dress

$17

Cat & Jack

How cute is the A-line cut of this dress? There's nothing more to me than a big full skirt on a tiny human, and the minty green color is perfect for Easter.

16. Glittery Glam

Tulle Dress with Glitter

$15

H&M

This cute dress has got just a hint of sparkle to it, thanks to the glittery tulle. It also comes in turquoise and neon pink.

17. Black And White And Beautiful

Dot Ponte Dress

$49

Janie and Jack

When everyone else is decked out in pastels, your kiddo will really stand out in a simple, classic black and white dress.

18. Floral Maxi

Girls 3/4 Sleeve Floral Maxi Dress

$13

Dongpai

This pretty floral maxi dress comes with pockets, a perfect place to store all the goodies the Easter bunny drops off. It also comes in three other colors.

19. Sweet Shirt Dress

Linen-Blend Tie-Belt Shirt Dress

$15

Old Navy

A-line dresses and flouncy skirts may rule the day on Easter, but this adorable lilac number will definitely stand out in a crowd.

20. Pretty Plaid

Plaid Fit and Flare Dress

$45

Gap

Plaid isn't just for the winter. The soft colors of this dress make it a perfect spring ensemble.

21. Seersucker Stripes

Seersucker Fit & Flare Cotton Dress

$70

Polo Ralph Lauren

I'm a total sucker for a Peter Pan collar — they just give dresses that little extra something that takes them from cute to irresistible, in my opinion.