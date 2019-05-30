Romper
21 Father’s Day Gifts From Amazon That He'll Actually Use & Appreciate

By Samantha Grindell
If you're racking your brain for a Father's Day gift as you do each year, you're not alone. Luckily Amazon has loads of Father's Day gifts you can order with a touch of a button, saving all forgetful shoppers from the formidable dad side-eye you'll get if you give him a tie for the fifth year in a row.

Honestly, it's no surprise Amazon is booming with choice Father's Day content. You order from them at least twice a week as it is, stocking up on house supplies or new toys for the kids, and they have pretty much everything you need at all times, so of course they're going to come through for the hardest holiday to shop for. They've made honoring dad a snap with their Father's Day page, which has hundreds of products any papa bear would love. Plus, a lot of the items are available for same-day delivery depending on your location, so you can wow your partner or your dad even if you forgot to buy them a gift until the morning of.

It can be a bit overwhelming to look at the virtual Father's Day shop, though, because Amazon has so many options, so here are some of the best ones to get you started.

1. Tick Tock

Southview 41mm Multifunction Leather Strap Watch

$47

$40

TIMEX

This watch is just like dad: classic, stylish, and great at his job. It shows the date and 24-hour time, comes with a genuine leather strap, and is water resistant for up to 100 feet. It's the everyday accessory of his dreams.

2. Grill Master

18-Piece Stainless-Steel Barbecue Set with Storage Case

$35

$20

Mr. Bar-B-Q

An artist is only as good as his tools, and a dad is only as good as his grill set. This set comes with 18 tools he can use as grill master, with wood handles that give the whole thing an elevated feel. All of the tools also have hanging loops, making them easy for him to store on the grill itself.

3. Smart Gift

Echo Dot

$50

Amazon

Snagging your partner an Echo Dot for Father's Day is kind of a sneaky way to get yourself a present too, since you'll both benefit from the myriad of functions the smart device has. Alexa has over 50,000 skills that can make your life easier and more fun, so dad won't run out of ways to enjoy this gift any time soon.

4. Decor For Dad

Whiskey Glass Man Cave Vintage Wall Art

$13

Vintage Book Art

How about something for dad's man cave? He'll love this 8x10-inch print on recycled dictionary paper from the 1900s, especially if his drink of choice resembles the one within the frame.

5. Desk Aesthetic

Vintage Gray Wood 5-Piece Desk Set

$20

MyGift

Spruce up dad's desk with this gray-wood finish five piece set. It'll organize all the junk he accumulates, and you could even pair it with a matching picture frame featuring a photo of the kids. It's practical and pretty.

6. Snip Snip

All-In-1 Trimmer

$21

ConairMAN

Help dad take his beard game up a notch with this trimmer from ConairMAN, which has precise blades that are made to help him get the exact level of scruff he wants. Plus, he won't have to fuss with a cord or batteries, helping you keep the bathroom less cluttered. Wins all around.

7. Golf Guy

Leather Bound Golf Log Journal

$50

GiftTree

Golf fanatics will love this personalized leather bound log journal. It'll make him look like a boss every time he steps onto a course, and you can personalize it with his name to make him feel extra special. The journal has enough paper for 48 games, which should last him a whole year of weekly par practices.

8. Wake Up Call

BREW Conical Burr Coffee Grinder

$100

OXO

The sleep-deprived dad will love this coffee maker, which is designed to ensure all of the grinds are consistent. Reviews of the product also say it's remarkably quiet, so he can make coffee without waking up the whole house.

9. Pocket Pal

Handmade High Quality Leather Front Pocket Simple Card Pack

$11

YAN TA HANDMADE

My dad's wallet is always overstuffed and cumbersome for him to put in his pocket, leading my stepmom to have to carry it for him. This slim wallet will actually fit in his pocket and can hold up to eight cards, which is enough room for all the necessities.

10. Beach Livin'

Beach Tent

$20

AmazonBasics

Got a beach bum for a dad? Then he'll love this pop up beach tent that combines sun protection and ventilation. It pops open for easy set up, and it comes with sandbag anchors and ground stakes to keep it in place.

11. Grilled To Perfection

iGrill 2 Thermometer

$100

$65

Weber

Grill gifts just make sense for Father's Day, both because of stereotypes about dad's loving grilling and because the holiday falls in the summer. This smart thermometer will turn any griller into a pro, thanks to the LED temperature display that will ensure everything is cooked perfectly. Plus, it comes with an accompanying app he can download on his phone so he can keep tabs on his steak remotely.

12. Strike A Pose

10 Inch WiFi Cloud Digital Picture Frame

$160

PhotoSpring

This smart picture frame is a bit of a splurge, but it's an investment because dad will be able to use it for years to come, updating the photos that play on it as the kids age. Your entire family can send pictures to the frame from their smart devices, and it can sit on a desk like a frame or be held like a photo album.

13. Beauty Set

Jack of All Trades Set

$49

Jack Black

Dad's deserve some self-care too, and this beauty product set will definitely make him feel the love. It comes with shampoo, charcoal body soap, lotion, facial cleanser, and a moisturizer with SPF 20.

14. The Breakfast Club

Smiley Face Pancake Pan

$36

$22

Nordic Ware

Does dad have breakfast duty in your house? Then he'll love this happy pancake pan, which will make breakfast adorable in addition to delicious. (True story, I bought my dad this a few Father's Days back, and he's still obsessed.)

15. Cup Of You

Personalized Mug

$19

Hat Shark

Combine dad's greatest loves, coffee and his adoring family, with this personalized mug. You can have a photo of you and the kids put onto it, so he can take you with him wherever he goes.

16. Game Time

Pro Mini Basketball Hoop with Ball

$30

$25

SKLZ

This basketball hoop attaches to doors, so dads can have fun wherever they want. He can put it in his office or "man cave," bringing the joys of the game to your home. (Maybe get some earplugs for yourself if you get him this one.)

17. Fan Gear

NFL Adult Men's NFL Men's Slub Tee

$30

OTS

Show your love for dad by helping him show his love for his favorite team with these NFL t-shirts. They're available for almost every pro team.

18. Musical Book

"1000 Record Covers" by Michael Ochs

$18

Taschen

Music loving fathers will love this coffee table book, as it showcases the best rock and roll album covers from the '60s to the '90s. He can relive his musical glory days as he flips through the book, and listen to some tunes while he does it.

19. Sunnies

Polarized Wooden Sunglasses

$40

CloudField

These sunglasses are stylish thanks to the wood frames, but they're not as expensive as some of the other brands out there. Plus, the polarized lens will make sure he can see no matter what's happening with the weather.

20. Dad Fit

New Dad Tool Belt

$40

Baby Rainbow Gifts

New dads or dads-to-be will love this half gag/half practical gift, as it can help them transition into fatherhood. The apron comes with a myriad of products to help dad with diaper changing, including wipes and a travel pacifier, and you know it'll be an Insta-worthy moment when he puts it on.

21. All Zipped Up

Vintage Multifunction Canvas Shoulder Bag

$21

Kenox

Any dad will be struttin' in style with this messenger bag. The compact size makes it less cumbersome to carry than similar options, but it's still got plenty of room for the essentials. They can take it to work, or if they're a new dad, as a diaper bag.