21 Father’s Day Gifts From Amazon That He'll Actually Use & Appreciate
If you're racking your brain for a Father's Day gift as you do each year, you're not alone. Luckily Amazon has loads of Father's Day gifts you can order with a touch of a button, saving all forgetful shoppers from the formidable dad side-eye you'll get if you give him a tie for the fifth year in a row.
Honestly, it's no surprise Amazon is booming with choice Father's Day content. You order from them at least twice a week as it is, stocking up on house supplies or new toys for the kids, and they have pretty much everything you need at all times, so of course they're going to come through for the hardest holiday to shop for. They've made honoring dad a snap with their Father's Day page, which has hundreds of products any papa bear would love. Plus, a lot of the items are available for same-day delivery depending on your location, so you can wow your partner or your dad even if you forgot to buy them a gift until the morning of.
It can be a bit overwhelming to look at the virtual Father's Day shop, though, because Amazon has so many options, so here are some of the best ones to get you started.
1. Tick Tock
2. Grill Master
18-Piece Stainless-Steel Barbecue Set with Storage Case
$35
$20
Mr. Bar-B-Q
An artist is only as good as his tools, and a dad is only as good as his grill set. This set comes with 18 tools he can use as grill master, with wood handles that give the whole thing an elevated feel. All of the tools also have hanging loops, making them easy for him to store on the grill itself.
3. Smart Gift
Echo Dot
$50
Amazon
Snagging your partner an Echo Dot for Father's Day is kind of a sneaky way to get yourself a present too, since you'll both benefit from the myriad of functions the smart device has. Alexa has over 50,000 skills that can make your life easier and more fun, so dad won't run out of ways to enjoy this gift any time soon.
4. Decor For Dad
5. Desk Aesthetic
6. Snip Snip
All-In-1 Trimmer
$21
ConairMAN
Help dad take his beard game up a notch with this trimmer from ConairMAN, which has precise blades that are made to help him get the exact level of scruff he wants. Plus, he won't have to fuss with a cord or batteries, helping you keep the bathroom less cluttered. Wins all around.
7. Golf Guy
Leather Bound Golf Log Journal
$50
GiftTree
Golf fanatics will love this personalized leather bound log journal. It'll make him look like a boss every time he steps onto a course, and you can personalize it with his name to make him feel extra special. The journal has enough paper for 48 games, which should last him a whole year of weekly par practices.
8. Wake Up Call
9. Pocket Pal
Handmade High Quality Leather Front Pocket Simple Card Pack
$11
YAN TA HANDMADE
My dad's wallet is always overstuffed and cumbersome for him to put in his pocket, leading my stepmom to have to carry it for him. This slim wallet will actually fit in his pocket and can hold up to eight cards, which is enough room for all the necessities.
10. Beach Livin'
11. Grilled To Perfection
iGrill 2 Thermometer
$100
$65
Weber
Grill gifts just make sense for Father's Day, both because of stereotypes about dad's loving grilling and because the holiday falls in the summer. This smart thermometer will turn any griller into a pro, thanks to the LED temperature display that will ensure everything is cooked perfectly. Plus, it comes with an accompanying app he can download on his phone so he can keep tabs on his steak remotely.
12. Strike A Pose
10 Inch WiFi Cloud Digital Picture Frame
$160
PhotoSpring
This smart picture frame is a bit of a splurge, but it's an investment because dad will be able to use it for years to come, updating the photos that play on it as the kids age. Your entire family can send pictures to the frame from their smart devices, and it can sit on a desk like a frame or be held like a photo album.
13. Beauty Set
14. The Breakfast Club
15. Cup Of You
16. Game Time
17. Fan Gear
18. Musical Book
19. Sunnies
20. Dad Fit
New Dad Tool Belt
$40
Baby Rainbow Gifts
New dads or dads-to-be will love this half gag/half practical gift, as it can help them transition into fatherhood. The apron comes with a myriad of products to help dad with diaper changing, including wipes and a travel pacifier, and you know it'll be an Insta-worthy moment when he puts it on.
21. All Zipped Up
Vintage Multifunction Canvas Shoulder Bag
$21
Kenox
Any dad will be struttin' in style with this messenger bag. The compact size makes it less cumbersome to carry than similar options, but it's still got plenty of room for the essentials. They can take it to work, or if they're a new dad, as a diaper bag.