21 Fun Toys From Amazon Prime That'll Keep Kids Occupied For Hours This Holiday 2018
It may be early in the holiday shopping season, but I've already logged some hours on Amazon, hunting for just the right gifts for my own tots, as well as their similarly aged cousins. But before any toy can make its way into my cart, I ask the question, "How long will they really play with this thing?" That's because no matter how bright and shiny a toy is, if it doesn't have staying power, it's not getting Primed. So, if you're looking for Amazon Prime toys that'll keep kids occupied for hours, then this round-up is for you.
I'm a proud mama of both a toddler and a preschooler, and if there's one thing I've learned up to this point, it's that most toys are going to get discarded as fast as you can say, "What's next?" But the toys that really hold a kid's attention, oh, those are worth their weight in gold. The funny thing is, these toys aren't always the ones you'd expect, and often are the ones you'd least expect.
So, if you're shopping for a toddler or preschooler this holiday season, it's good to know what toys have been field-tested. Below you'll find 21 toys that all get the kid (and parent) stamp of approval.
1Jump, Jump Around
Little Tikes 3' Trampoline (3+)
This tiny trampoline is great for burning off all that toddler energy, especially when it's too cold to go outside.
2Building Time
Legos are a timeless gift with universal kid appeal. This DUPLO starter kit is perfect for introducing your little one to the magical world of building.
3Roll the Dice
This game may look simple but it can entertain for hours. It comes with a plush cube and 48 game cards that challenge you and your kiddo to do different activities, like "Roar like a lion," or "Find something red."
4STEM-Approved
Magna-Tiles 48-Piece Deluxe Set
These STEM-approved tiles are a bit pricey, but they will basically pay for themselves with how much your kiddo will play with them. It's no coincidence that many preschools are stocked with these magnetic building sets.
5Squigz!
Squigz Limited Edition 24-Piece Set
My toddler first encountered this toy at the library, and not only was she transfixed, but so was I. These colorful suction cups are totally addicting. You stick them together to build all kinds of wobbly creations, and you can even take them in the bath.
6Let's Ride
A scooter with LED-flashing wheels is guaranteed to keep your kiddo content for hours. Plus, this one comes completely built, ready to ride out of the box, so there's no last-minute assembly on Christmas Eve.
7Play-Doh Time
There's a reason that Play-Doh has been around for decades. This doughy toy is all about letting your imagination take over.
8Picnic Time
I bought this play food set for my daughter two years ago and it remains one of the most played-with toys in our house. It's great for playing "picnic", "grocery store" or "restaurant." The only down side is that there are so many pieces, it takes a while to clean-up!
9Get Slimed
Barrel O Slime Mud Sludge Putty (24 Pack)
Every kid on earth is obsessed with slime right now, and this kit comes with 24 awesome, metallic colors. Plus, these double as great stress relief tools for adults!
10Tunnel Vision
Sunny Patch Happy Giddy Crawl-Through Tunnel
Toddlers and preschoolers alike will love crawling, wiggling and racing through this bug tunnel. And don't worry, it can be easily collapsed and stored!
11Clean Up, Clean Up
This toy set might not look like *tons* of fun, but both my kids love it. Every time they see me sweeping, they rush to grab their own broom and mop. Start them young!
12Stepping Stones
Rocksteady Balance Stepping Stones
These fun stepping stones vary in steepness and are perfect for a game of "Hot Lava". They'll help kids with balance, coordination, not to mention, imagination.
13Puzzle Jumble
This brain-teaser toy is designed for kids 6 months and up, but it will have even adults entertained. The goal is to move all of the rainbow-colored balls back to their proper place.
14What a Hoot
Designed for ages 4+, this unique board game is all about collaborative, rather than competitive, play. You work together to bring the owls back to their nest, before the sun rises. I can speak from personal experience that it's a hootin' good time!
15Ka-Ching!
Pretend & Play Teaching Cash Register
With a built-in scanner, scale, lights, sounds, voice messages, and coin slot, this cash register feels pretty much like the real thing. It even comes with a credit card and coupons. Just note that it's designed for ages 5+ because some of the coins are quite small.
16Dress Up!
Maggie Leigh Magnetic Wooden Dress-Up Doll Pretend Play Set
With 27 pieces to dress up Maggie Leigh, this magnet game is like the modern take on paper dolls.
17Dress Up, Take 2
Joey Magnetic Wooden Dress-Up Pretend Play Set
This dress-up game, featuring more than 25 pieces, let's your kid turn Joey into a firefighter, superhero, knight, and more.
18Stamp It
Never underestimate the power of stamps for bringing the fun. They may be simple, but kids love 'em. This cool vehicle-themed set features 10 wooden stamps, a 2-color pad and 5 colored pencils.
19Go Nuts
The Sneaky, Sneaky Squirrel Game
Designed for ages 3+, this award-winning toddler game is easy to play, and clean-up. The goal is to help the sneaky squirrel find his acorns, and along the way, you'll teach your kiddo colors.
20Drop It Like It's Hot
These colorful bath drops are great because they truly don't make a mess. They'll change the water color without leaving any residue behind to scrub off later, and it doesn't stain your toddler's skin either.
21Art Project Time
For the budding the artist, this 140-piece coloring set is a dream come true. It comes with everything you need to create the ultimate masterpiece — 64 Crayola crayons, 20 short colored pencils, 40 washable markers, and 15 large sheets of paper.
