It may be early in the holiday shopping season, but I've already logged some hours on Amazon, hunting for just the right gifts for my own tots, as well as their similarly aged cousins. But before any toy can make its way into my cart, I ask the question, "How long will they really play with this thing?" That's because no matter how bright and shiny a toy is, if it doesn't have staying power, it's not getting Primed. So, if you're looking for Amazon Prime toys that'll keep kids occupied for hours, then this round-up is for you.

I'm a proud mama of both a toddler and a preschooler, and if there's one thing I've learned up to this point, it's that most toys are going to get discarded as fast as you can say, "What's next?" But the toys that really hold a kid's attention, oh, those are worth their weight in gold. The funny thing is, these toys aren't always the ones you'd expect, and often are the ones you'd least expect.

So, if you're shopping for a toddler or preschooler this holiday season, it's good to know what toys have been field-tested. Below you'll find 21 toys that all get the kid (and parent) stamp of approval.

2 Building Time DUPLO Creative Play $24 Lego on Amazon Legos are a timeless gift with universal kid appeal. This DUPLO starter kit is perfect for introducing your little one to the magical world of building. See on Amazon

3 Roll the Dice Roll and Play Game $20 Think Fun on Amazon This game may look simple but it can entertain for hours. It comes with a plush cube and 48 game cards that challenge you and your kiddo to do different activities, like "Roar like a lion," or "Find something red." See on Amazon

5 Squigz! Squigz Limited Edition 24-Piece Set $25 Fat Brain Toys My toddler first encountered this toy at the library, and not only was she transfixed, but so was I. These colorful suction cups are totally addicting. You stick them together to build all kinds of wobbly creations, and you can even take them in the bath. See on Amazon

6 Let's Ride Kids Kick Scooter $80 6KU A scooter with LED-flashing wheels is guaranteed to keep your kiddo content for hours. Plus, this one comes completely built, ready to ride out of the box, so there's no last-minute assembly on Christmas Eve. See on Amazon

8 Picnic Time 125 Piece Play Food Set $25 Mommy Please I bought this play food set for my daughter two years ago and it remains one of the most played-with toys in our house. It's great for playing "picnic", "grocery store" or "restaurant." The only down side is that there are so many pieces, it takes a while to clean-up! See on Amazon

11 Clean Up, Clean Up Let's Play House Cleaning Set $24 Melissa & Doug This toy set might not look like *tons* of fun, but both my kids love it. Every time they see me sweeping, they rush to grab their own broom and mop. Start them young!

13 Puzzle Jumble Rainbow Puzzle Ball Bundle $12 Coogam This brain-teaser toy is designed for kids 6 months and up, but it will have even adults entertained. The goal is to move all of the rainbow-colored balls back to their proper place. See on Amazon

14 What a Hoot Hoot Owl Hoot! Board Game $0 Peaceable Kingdom Designed for ages 4+, this unique board game is all about collaborative, rather than competitive, play. You work together to bring the owls back to their nest, before the sun rises. I can speak from personal experience that it's a hootin' good time! See on Amazon

15 Ka-Ching! Pretend & Play Teaching Cash Register $37 Learning Resources With a built-in scanner, scale, lights, sounds, voice messages, and coin slot, this cash register feels pretty much like the real thing. It even comes with a credit card and coupons. Just note that it's designed for ages 5+ because some of the coins are quite small. See on Amazon

18 Stamp It Wooden Stamp Set $10 Melissa & Doug Never underestimate the power of stamps for bringing the fun. They may be simple, but kids love 'em. This cool vehicle-themed set features 10 wooden stamps, a 2-color pad and 5 colored pencils. See on Amazon

20 Drop It Like It's Hot Crayola Color Bath Dropz $8 Crayola These colorful bath drops are great because they truly don't make a mess. They'll change the water color without leaving any residue behind to scrub off later, and it doesn't stain your toddler's skin either. See on Amazon

21 Art Project Time Inspiration Art Case $18 Crayola For the budding the artist, this 140-piece coloring set is a dream come true. It comes with everything you need to create the ultimate masterpiece — 64 Crayola crayons, 20 short colored pencils, 40 washable markers, and 15 large sheets of paper. See on Amazon