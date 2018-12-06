Christmas morning can be hectic. Between kids tearing open their presents and the ensuing clean up (not to mention putting all the new toys together, if Santa didn't have the energy for it the night before), you really don't have a ton of time to be standing in front of the stove. A breakfast that you can whip up pretty quickly is key, and that's where a pressure cooker can be a big help. There are tons of yummy Christmas breakfast recipes to make in your Instant Pot that let you stay focused on celebrating the day, instead of bustling around the kitchen.

There are plenty of different ways to cook eggs in a pressure cooker — they're often listed as one of the best and easiest things to cook in the Instant Pot, as Lifehacker reported. But the breakfast options go way beyond eggs. Oatmeal, pancakes, and sweet breakfast treats are all totally doable as well. And while a sugary breakfast might not fly on a regular day in your house, there's no time like the holiday to make an exception. Christmas only comes once a year, after all.

Here are 18 Instant Pot breakfast recipes guaranteed to get Christmas morning off to a merry start.

1. Breakfast Casserole Food Lovin' Family This meaty breakfast casserole from Food Lovin' Family looks yummy and filling, but still manages to be low carb. It calls for breakfast sausage, onions, and peppers, but you can really add in whatever ingredients you'd like.

2. Steel Cut Oats All She Cooks Steel cut oats are a great healthy and filling breakfast. All She Cooks walks you through the process of whipping them up in the Instant Pot in just a few minutes.

3. Meat Lover's Quiche Pressure Cooking Today A quiche is one of those foods that sounds way more intimidating to cook than it actually is, as this recipe for Instant Pot quiche from Pressure Cooking Today proves.

4. Pancake Bites Foodie and Wine Pancakes are delicious, but tediously watching air bubbles to see if it's time to flip them over isn't fun. This Instant Pot pancake recipe from Foodie and Wine makes them quick, easy, and adorably bite-sized.

5. Oatmeal In A Jar Little Blue Plates Even if everyone demands different add-ins with their oats, breakfast can still come together fast. Little Blue Plates shows you how to make Instant Pot oatmeal in individual jars.

6. Egg Bites Eat. Drink. Love. Love the egg bites from Starbucks? This recipe from Eat. Drink. Love. shows you how to make your own egg bites in the Instant Pot so that you don't have to brave the winter chill in your pajamas.

7. Pumpkin Oatmeal The Typical Mom If you've got some cans of pureed pumpkin leftover from your Thanksgiving pie baking adventures, you can use them to make some delicious Instant Pot pumpkin oatmeal with The Typical Mom's recipe.

8. Spinach Egg Bites Recipe Teacher There's more than one way to whip up some delicious Instant Pot egg bites. This version from Recipe Teacher has got an extra dose of veggies.

9. Veggie Quiche Tater Tots and Jello This Instant Pot quiche recipe from Tater Tots and Jello is packed with veggies, and it's great for feeding a crowd since it makes six to eight servings.

10. Bacon And Broccoli Frittata Delicious Obsessions With bacon and broccoli in the mix, this Instant Pot frittata from Delicious Obsessions is packed with protein.

11. Soft Boiled Eggs 365 Days of Crockpot You won't have to worry about under or overcooking your boiled eggs in the Instant Pot thanks to this recipe from 365 Days of Crock Pot. Just throw some bread in the toaster to go with them and you'll have a filling breakfast in minutes.

12. Monkey Bread Foodnservice This sweet treat might only be for those who made the nice list this year. Foodnservice's Instant Pot monkey bread recipe makes a decadent breakfast, and any leftovers can be dessert later in the day.

13. Eggnog Pecan French Toast Margin Making Mom Eggnog and pecan are two flavors that I automatically associate with holiday deliciousness. This recipe for eggnog pecan French toast from Margin Making Mom combines them both into one wonderful breakfast.

14. Cinnamon Rolls Lamberts Lately Store-bought cinnamon rolls are good, but homemade ones are simply amazing. This recipe from Lamberts Lately uses a few different Instant Pot functions to create the perfect cinnamon rolls.

15. Sausage Grits Plain Chicken All the activity of Christmas morning can make you work up quite an appetite. This Instant Pot cheesy sausage grits recipe from Plain Chicken looks like it would definitely fill you up.

16. Breakfast Tacos It's a Mother Thing Can't get enough Mexican food? This recipe for Instant Pot breakfast tacos from It's a Mother Thing will satisfy your craving.

17. Raisin Bread Kara Lydon, The Foodie Dietician To me, the worst part of making bread from scratch is the endless kneading. That's why I love this recipe for raisin bread in your Instant Pot from The Foodie Dietician: No kneading required!

18. Cranberry Cornbread Bells This Old Gal Savory and sweet breakfast treats in a festive holiday shape? These cranberry cornbread bells from This Old Gal tick all the boxes.

19. Instant Pot Banana Bread Steel-Cut Oats Mel's Kitchen Cafe Usually, steel-cut oats take half an hour to make, but Mel’s Kitchen Cafe notes that it only takes four minutes to make a bowl of creamy goodness in a pressure cooker. The blog recommends making this Instant Pot Banana Bread steel-cut oats recipe with a dollop of Nutella for extra sweetness (perfect for the holiday season).

20. Instant Pot Monkey Bread Princess Pinky Girl Princess Pinky Girl’s Instant Pot monkey bread recipe which uses biscuit dough as its base will satisfy everyone’s sweet tooth on Christmas morning. You can refrain from adding the icing if you want to make this dish less of a dessert and more of a breakfast, but it is Christmas…