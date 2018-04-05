It's finally warm out, and you know what that means: going on adventures with your best friends. Now that the sun is finally shining, there are so many fun things you and your tribe can do together outdoors: a beach trips, park playdates, BBQ parties, or even just brunch. And with good weather comes even better vibes and plenty of Instagram photos. Instagram is the perfect platform to showcase how you and your BFF are living your best life, but no post is complete with out the perfect best friend Instagram caption. Show your followers that you've got a girl squad that could compete with Taylor Swift's.

Whether you come up with a caption that is sentimental or funny, the key is to keep it short and sweet. Even just writing "My Tribe" or "My Squad" is perfectly to the point.

These captions work for any day of the week, any time of the year. You don't have to wait until June 8 (National best friend day) to use them. And they go with any activity, from chilling in your living room to going to brunch, which, let's be honest, is basically code for gabbing and spilling your guts.

So, when you are out with your favorites, sipping mimosas, and laughing hysterically, don't forget to snap a photo, add a cute filter, and write a short best friend caption that's fit for your BFF.

1 "The Only Person I Let See Me Ugly Cry" Giphy Crying is a natural form of releasing feelings and emotions. However, for whatever reason, a lot of people are embarrassed to cry in public, but a true best friend has seen you at your worst, and witnessed your most real breakdowns.

2 "Friends Are Like Glue, They Stick Together" Giphy Velcro, magnets, and friends all have one thing in common: they stick together. A best friend is someone who is always close to you, even when they are far away. Nothing can come between you.

3 "My Sunshine" Giphy A best friend is someone who always brings joy into your life. They're a true gem. No matter how bad your day is, they will always be able to help turn it around.

4 "A Best Friend Is Someone Who Will Always Eat With You" Giphy A regular best friend is great, but you know what's even better? A foodie best friend who you can explore all the hottest new restaurants with. Someone you could even see yourself starting a food Instagram account with.

5 "They've Seen Me Without A Bra On" Giphy You're so close, you're practically sisters.

6 "Both Weird, Both Fun" Giphy Human beings tend to mirror the people in their lives. So the more time you spend with your best friend, the more your BFF is going to become like an extension of yourself. It's no wonder you love them so much. They're just as fun and as crazy as you are.

7 "Someone To Sit In Silence With" Giphy When you find that person you can do absolutely nothing with and still have a great time, you've found your true soulmate. You're so comfortable around this person, you don't even have to talk to bond.

8 "Friends Who Slay Together Stay Together" Giphy When you've got your best friend's back, it's guaranteed that they'll have your's. You'll always be there for each other, no matter what. Then of course, you'll both continue killing it.

9 "My Queen" Giphy You probably look at your best friend the way most people look at Beyoncé: with awe and respect. You only want what's best for her, and believe she deserves to be treated like the queen that she is.

10 "Favorite Group Text" Giphy When you don't have just one, but multiple besties, this is the perfect caption to post with a photo of your crew.

11 "We Don't Make Sense" Giphy Some of the best friendships are the ones that come as a surprise. For whatever reason, it just works. There's some truth to the phrase "opposites attract."

12 "My Best" Giphy There's no hidden message here: it's just a simple caption to show off your best friend.

13 "Soul Sisters" Giphy You don't have to be related to someone to consider them your sister. You're not only close, but you're real with one another, like sisters. This woman, or these women, are always there to support you and helping you grow.

14 "Know Her Number By Heart" Giphy Smartphones have made memorizing your best friend's (or anyone's) number unnecessary, but If you know someone's number by heart, then scream it at the top of your lungs! OK, don't do that — but it is definitely something to brag about.

15 "They'll Always Pick Up At 4 a.m." Giphy A true friend is someone who is always there for you, even at weird hours of the night. No matter what time it is, they'll take your call.

16 "We Break Dance Not Hearts" Giphy Your BFF is probably your #1 dance partner. Use this caption for a picture of you and your bestie out on the town, and let's be honest, probably breaking hearts, too.

17 "I don’t know what’s tighter, our jeans or our friendship" Giphy This works if you and your best friend are so tight, you literally can't breathe. JK — those are just your pants.

18 "Different But The Same" Giphy Try this caption if you and your BFF are complete opposites. You guys are the yin to each others' yang: not only is this what makes your friendship work, but it keeps things spicy too.

19 "My #1 Cheerleader" Giphy For those times that you don't believe in yourself, but your best friend does, this is the perfect caption. They're there to encourage you when you need it most, and they always have your back, no matter what.

20 "Better Than A Sister" Giphy Ever grow up with a sister? They can be so mean. A bff is like having a close sister, but they act way nicer.