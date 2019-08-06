Leo season (July 23 to Aug. 22) is officially upon us, which means a whole new batch of birthdays to celebrate and an astrological shift. Leos are often associated with fire and are known for being carefree, confident, and maybe even a little over-the-top at times. So with that said, it should really come as no surprise that these 22 celebrities all share the Leo sign.

Leos tend to clash with signs that are more... shall we say, stuck in their ways, like Taurus, Scorpio, and Aquarius, but they’re surely unfazed. While they may not get along with stubborn star signs, Leos are fiercely loyal to those they love, according to Zodiac Fire, as well as protective and nurturing. Leos tend to rule the roost, but they’ll go above and beyond to care for those in their space. Additionally, Leos are known for bringing light into the room — they’re optimistic, enthusiastic, and passionate.

Famous folks like President Barack Obama, Jennifer Lopez, Jennifer Lawrence, and Meghan Markle are all Leos, which totally makes sense after learning a little about the star sign, right? I can see it. Others, however, don’t exactly fit the mould — at least not on paper. When you look a little deeper, though, it all makes sense.