23 Dog Names Based On Baked Goods For The Sweetest Pups

I'm not the only one whose favorite meal of the day is dessert. If it were up to me, I'd skip dinner all together and go straight to the rainbow cookies. If you're in the same boat, and with a brand new puppy to boot, why not name the newest addition to your family after your go-to dessert? There's no reason why you shouldn't name your dog after your favorite baked treat. Not only is it adorable, but it will make your pet even sweeter than they already are.

Plus it's an opportunity to get creative. You can name your pup something standard like Cookie or Cupcake, or more exotic like Eclair or Macaron. And if you want to get ironic, you can even call them gluten.

The point is, if you are looking for a cute name for your sweet furry friend, you might as well name him or her something that is actually sweet — you know, to match their irresistible personality.

There are even some names that just seem totally spot on, like Waffle for a Pomeranian. Sweet and fluffy, they're both basically the same thing. And if do decide to go down this route, I hope you live close to a bakery because naming your dog after a dessert may trigger some cravings.

1 Waffle One of the best breakfast foods on the planet. They are fluffy, and sweet, hmm this sounds just like a Pomeranian. If waffles fill your belly, well these dogs will sure fill your heart.

2 Croissant This seems like a fitting name for a dog with a lot of different personalities — to play off the actual layers in a croissant.

3 Cupcake Everyone loves a good cupcake, and whether you just like the icing or the cake, it's a crowd-pleaser.

4 Muffin If you are looking for a more traditional name for your new pet, this is a seemingly more popular dog name than others on this list. A classic treat for a classic dog.

5 Cookie The best thing about cookies is that there are so many different kinds: big, small, round, square — the list goes on. Name your dog Cookie, or go the extra mile and name them after your favorite kind. Macadamia, peanut, even chocolate... there's plenty of room to get creative here.

6 Eclair Does your dog come off as a little standoffish, but totally melts into a puddle once she gets to know someone? Then Eclair might be the perfect name for them.

7 Napoleon Whether this name speaks to you because you love the dessert, or the French military leader, it's a fitting name for a petite dog who also happens to be a bit of an alpha.

8 Cobbler I doubt you'll run into many Cobblers at the dog part. It's a unique pet name, but also one that makes you feel so warm and sunny inside.

9 Strudel If your dog's a morning person, this might be the perfect name for them.

10 Biscuit This name feels right for a tiny little lap dog that you can carry around everywhere — maybe even in their own basket.

11 Blondie You should really get a yellow Labrador and a chocolate Lab and name them Blondie and Brownie. Just saying.

12 Cheesecake Whether you love actual cheesecake or just The Cheesecake Factory, you can deny that this is an adorable name for your pup.

13 Shortcake Picture this: A mini Corgi named Shortcake. If that's not perfection, I don't know what is.

14 Cream Puff If you're looking at your little Bulldog and a cream puff comes to mind, you've found the perfect name for your dog.

15 Moon Pie The best part about this name might be that you can call them "Moon" or "Moonie." Go for this name if you're into the dessert, or if you're just into astrology.

16 Macaroon Macarons are small, yummy, French cookies. What also is French, small, and round? French Bulldogs.

17 Newton Why do we love Fig Newtons so much? Probably the sweet and fruity center. Also how cute is the nickname "Figgy" for your pooch?

18 Tiramisu Tiramisu is one of the best dessert options of all time, so bring it into your everyday life by naming your pup after it.

19 Whoopie Pie You might have a hard time keeping a straight face when you're scolding them and using their full name, but it's a catchy and adorable name, nonetheless.

20 Twinkie This name perfectly fits a tiny dog for all the obvious reasons.

21 Pecan Pie Pecan pie is not only the best pie in the world, it has a rich red color, too. If you have a red-haired dog, you can name them after this Thanksgiving staple, and just call them "Pecan" for short.

22 Snickerdoodle Snickerdoodle is, hands down, the perfect name for a Poodle. But really any dog could rock this adorable name.