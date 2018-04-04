We all need a partner in crime, and now that you are a mom having a group of mom friends is essential. Not just so your kids can have playdates, but for those times you need someone to joke with, cry with, and complain to. Mom friends just get it. When posting an Instagram caption of your mom bestie or squad, you want a caption that lets the world know your friendship is more than just about breastfeeding tips. Yeah, you may be a mom now, but your girl squad can still have a wild, crazy, and fun time, even if it's happening in between pumping.

Make a silly joke about you and your friends' messy buns, questionable outfits, or try posting lyrics from a song that describe the relationship you have with these special women in your life. The line "I get by with a little help from my friends" from The Beatles' hit "With A Little Help From My Friends" is a perfect caption to let everyone know how important these ladies (and their friendships) are to you. Honestly, you'd probably be lost without them.

So, to celebrate the wonderful mama friendships in your life, post an Instagram photo of you guys rocking this beautiful, crazy thing we call motherhood.

1 "We Go Together Like Breast Milk And Cookie Crumbs" Giphy Throw out the peanut butter and jelly because this is now the hottest new duo, especially if you're a breastfeeding mama. As best mom friends you make the perfect pair.

2 "A Best Friend Gets Why There Are Socks All Over Your House" Giphy A true friend is someone you will let come over and not even worry about tiding up. Your BFF knows what your home looks like in all its different forms, and your mom friend will be the last one to judge you for having a pile of Cheez-Its on the floor.

3 "Can I Borrow Your Pump Please?" Giphy Although this is rare, I'm pretty sure if you really needed one, your mom BFF would come through for you.

4 "I Hope One Day Our Kids Are As Close As We Are" Giphy When friends have children at the same time the dream is for your kids to become best friends, too. And why wouldn't they? If they grow up to be as awesome as you and your bestie, they're bound to become awesome lifelong friends.

5 "Mom Tribe" Giphy This is the best kind of tribe. If you don't already know what a mom tribe is, it is a group of strong women coming together to help each other through the struggles of parenting. Hopefully this caption goes with a photo of you guys out on the town.

6 "I Only Roll With These Homies" Giphy Imagine a super cute Instagram photo with you and your mom friends with your strollers. You will legit be rolling around town with your perfect little homies: your babies.

7 "Messy Bun Squad" Giphy Get your mom squad together and take a cute selfie of your group with your messy buns, because no one has time for pristine ponytails anymore.

8 "Always Helping Me Adult" Giphy For those days when you feel like you just can't pull it together, your mom friends will always be there to help you get back on your feet. This caption is once again perfect for those friend selfie moments.

9 "Rocking Our Yoga Pants" Giphy When you're a mom, comfort is a major wardrobe priority. Good yoga pants are the comfiest clothing to wear of all time and in style, making them the perfect playdate attire.

10 "There is nothing like puking with somebody to make you into old friends." — Sylvia Plath, 'The Bell Jar' Giphy When you're a mom, a lot of things you never would've expected, from puke to diapers to breastfeeding, help forge new friendships.

11 "My Favorite Group Text" Giphy Chances are you're probably participating in multiple group texts, but let's be honest, the one with all your mom friends is probably the best because it's the most real.

12 . "Only a true friend would be that truly honest." — Donkey from the movie 'Shrek' Giphy You don't want a friend that is going to sugar coat everything. A mom friend will always tell you the truth — in the nicest way possible of course.

13 "A Friend Who Still Stays Close, Even When Your Kid Is Having A Temper Tantrum." Giphy For those days when your kid is just not having it, there's a mom friend out there who gets it. They know exactly what parenting takes and don't disappear into the clothing racks when your little one is having an episode.

14 "I get by with a little help from my friends." — The Beatles Giphy No one gets how wild motherhood is than other moms. Having a group of mom friends will let you know you are not alone. They have the best advice and will always let you complain — and don't forget that they are always down to party, as long as they can get a sitter or their partner to watch the kids.

15 "There is nothing better than a friend, unless it is a friend with chocolate." ― Linda Grayson Giphy Moms always have the best snacks, so naturally, they make the best friends to have. When you are out and low on snacks (for yourself, or your kid), a mom will swoop in and help you out.

16 "Boob Gang" Giphy Breastfeeding can be lonely when you're flying solo, but if you manage to find a group of women who are in the same nursing boat as you (and on the same feeding schedule), it can suddenly become a fun, bonding activity to share with fellow mamas.

17 "Group Therapy" Giphy The best kind of support group is a mom group. Who else will you be able to complain to about how crazy motherhood is? Other moms are the only ones who truly get it, and they're free.

18 "Real Queens Fix Each Others Crowns" — Unknown Giphy A good mom friend won't judge your parenting techniques. Instead, they'll help you become the best parent you can be through support and encouragement.

19 "Friendship Is About Finding People Who Are Your Kind Of Crazy" — Unknown Giphy We all have our quirks. The best types of friends share some of our weird tendencies.

20 "The Perfect Playdate" Giphy Just because your little ones are playing doesn't mean this isn't fun for you, too. When moms come together, it is always a good time, even if you are too big to go down the slide.

21 "Mommy Daycare" Giphy Playdates aren't just for kids — moms have every right to have a good time, too. Best case scenario? The kids are in actual daycare, while moms get to have a few hours to themselves.

22 "We Are Cool Moms" Giphy For when you and your BFF poke fun of yourselves — and want to channel Amy Poehler's character from the movie Mean Girls. Bonus points if you're wearing matching pink sweatsuits.