23 Hilarious Tweets About Your Starbucks Run, Where Anything Can Happen

Love it or hate it, Starbucks is pretty much impossible to escape in many areas. From drive-throughs in the suburbs to busy shops on every city block, the ubiquitous coffee chain is all over the place. That's why these hilarious tweets about going to Starbucks are so relatable to many people. Pretty much everyone has yielded to the siren song of that coffee-slinging mermaid at least once or twice.

Starbucks has become a global phenomenon since its humble start in 1971 as a single shop in Seattle's Pike Place Market. As of June 2015, Starbucks has 22,519 stores in locations all over the world, according to the Starbucks website. The company has turned drinks like the Frappuccino into household names.

But like any popular major company, Starbucks has its share of detractors as well. Jokes about its overly complicated drink orders, as well as the company's unique words for drink sizes, have been around for years. Seriously, it feels like everyone and their dog has made a joke about grande lattes.

So whether you hit up the Starbucks drive-through every morning — or you find the very idea of a flan-flavored latte ridiculous — these fresh tweets about Starbucks will make you crack up. It's some new jokes about an old favorite. Read on to see what the Twitterverse makes of this coffee-serving giant.

1 Just Chill OK, this is an exaggeration. But sometimes it's nice to have more drink than ice, and I'm looking at you, iced chai lattes.

2 Expectation Versus Reality The barista life is not all about sipping new drinks and chilling. There's a lot of thirsty people you have to serve.

3 Everyone's Wish One day in the future Starbucks will deliver, and you will never have to go without a vanilla latte again.

4 Relationship Goals You can just buy it yourself and pretend it's a surprise, right? That's almost the same thing.

5 Go For It To be honest, deciphering that menu isn't for the faint of heart. I mean, there's a type of tea called the "citrus defender".

6 If Only Don't you mean Starrr-bucks? (I am so sorry.)

7 Seriously It just goes on forever, even though this is supposed to be your rest and relaxation day.

8 Oh No What is this relaxation nonsense? Doesn't that guy have some apps to update or something?

9 Rename I don't even need the context for this. It is forever a pinkity drinkity in my mind now.

10 Accio Caffe If she can do both, that's some impressive multitasking.

11 Take Notes Hey, trying to please a whole office's worth of coffee lovers isn't easy. Picky is the name of the game.

12 Coming Soon OK but at least one person would try to order each of these flavors. I'm a little curious about actual wasps, to be honest.

13 Guilty You can only have one coffee shop in your mind and heart.

14 Mission Accomplished To be fair, frothing all that milk is sort of time consuming. Ordering from a menu takes almost no effort at all.

15 Say My Name This is quite possibly the best Starbucks name story I've ever encountered.

16 Delicious Pre-Regret Knowing you shouldn't have it just makes the drink that much sweeter. Or something.

17 Same Sometimes too-real moments happen in Starbucks. At least you have a whole menu's worth of treats to choose from as immediate comfort food. There are certainly worse places to have a mini-breakdown.

18 Model Siblings What else would you text about? It sounds like you have perfect communication.

19 Excuse Me? Wait, you weren't looking forward to the moment when your name gets shouted out in public? Because that is the best part of a Starbucks trip sometimes.

20 Heartwarming To be honest I would pay for a pupuccino. That thing looks delicious.

21 So True OK, but doesn't it make you feel the tiniest bit fancy?

22 Not News Let us enjoy our glorified milkshakes in peace, OK? Nobody expects a caramel-drizzled chocolaty confection to be a health food.