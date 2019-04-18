Romper

23 Mother's Day Necklaces To Gift Mom, Because She Deserves To Shine

Mother's Day is right around the corner, which means kids of all ages will soon be scrambling to find the perfect present. No single gift can impart all the love and gratitude moms inspire, but there are lots of gorgeous, unique, and customizable Mother's Day necklaces that can come pretty close.

Necklaces might be the easiest type of jewelry to gift, because you don't have to worry about guessing her ring size or the right length to make sure a bracelet won't fly off her hand. When it comes to necklaces for moms, you have so many different options. You can go with a birthstone necklace, with each colorful gemstone representing you, your mom, and your siblings or kids. You can choose a locket and enclose dainty pictures of her loved ones. You can pick a traditional pendant, or go with an on-trend piece — but either way, it's the thought that counts. Any one of these necklaces is sure to put a smile on a mom's face, as long as it's purchased with love.

Perhaps best of all, you don't have to pick between stylish or sentimental. Any one of these 23 necklaces is a great mix of both.

1. Silver Circles

Mother Daughter Necklace

$45

EFYTAL

The two interlocking circles on this sterling silver necklace have a double meaning. They represent mom and daughter, but they also look like the infinity symbol, hinting at the infinite bond between mother and child.

2. Heart To Heart

Cut Out Heart Necklace

$50

EFYTAL

Snag this necklace for your mom, and end up with one for yourself, too. The set shows how a child is literally a piece of mom's heart.

3. Three In One

Triple Heart Pendant Necklace

$96

Amazon Collection

Whether it's representing three kids or three generations, this triple heart necklace will really shine. One heart is sterling, one is diamond encrusted, and one is rose gold.

4. Dripping In Color

Custom Mothers Necklace with Birthstones

$0

Danique Jewelry

Customizable birthstones give this drop necklace some pretty pops of color. The seller can add up to 20 stones if you've got a big family tree.

5. Gold Drops

Drop Shape Engraved Necklace

$70

MyNameNecklace

These three gold drops nest inside each other, and each one can be engraved with a name. The necklace also comes in sterling silver or rose gold.

6. Heart Locket

Flowers Heart Locket

$49

Amazon Collection

If you can find a half inch tall picture of yourself, you can present mom this gorgeous heart locket with your photo inside.

7. Birthstone Pendant

Color Stone Mother's Necklace

$98

Kay Jewelers

You can include up to four birthstones in this silver pendant. The one pictured here features aquamarine, sapphire, and blue topaz.

8. Mama Bird

Birds Family Necklace

$105

Kay Jewelers

You can customize this cute necklace featuring a mama bird and up to three babies in tons of different ways. You can choose the stones, the finish, the script, and the chain length.

9. Family Tree Leaf

Family Leaf Necklace

$102

Kay Jewelers

You can include up to six different stones in this leaf pendant. It could be a great way to honor a mom, her kids, and even grandkids.

10. Birthstone Bar

Bar Family Necklace

$103

Kay Jewelers.

A bar necklace is a trendy choice for a fashion-forward mom. You can pick up to five birthstones.

11. Hearts And Bars

Personalized Family Necklace

$38

DaintyLayersShop

This necklace can represent the entire family. Mom's and dad's initials go on the heart, while kids' names are engraved on the bars.

12. Photo Finish

Photo Necklace

$38

MavenArtJewel

This necklace is truly one of a kind. Send the seller a photo, and she'll engrave it onto a keepsake pendant.

13. Mama's The Name

Mama Necklace

$38

GLDNxLayeredAndLong

I love this twist on a nameplate necklace. Instead of her first name, the dainty script spells out "mama."

14. Raw Crystals

Raw Crystal Birthstone Necklace

$30

CatchingWildflowers

This twist on the birthstone necklace is totally unique. The seller users raw crystals instead of the typical gemstones.

15. Gold Discs

Initial Necklace

$31

GLDNxLayeredAndLong

These simple and tasteful round gold discs can be engraved with the initials of all a mom's kids. There are four different fonts to choose from.

16. What's In A Name

Three Name Necklace

$27

StephKBoutique

This necklace is perfect for moms of three, since it lets her keep all three kids close to her heart.

17. Engraved Hearts

Engravable 3-Heart Necklace

$119

Jewlr

These teeny tiny hearts are each just over half a centimeter wide, but there's more than enough room to engrave an initial on each.

18. So Loved

Loved Script Necklace

$100

Pandora

What better way to let a mom know she's loved than with a necklace that literally spells it out?

19. Diamond Dipped

Mini Duet Circle Diamond Necklace

$276

Blue Nile

You can never go wrong with a diamond necklace. They are a girl's best friend, after all.

20. Two-Toned Locket

Bali-Style Locket Necklace

$89

$67

Ross-Simons

Can't decide between silver or gold? This intricate locket is worked in both.

21. Birthstone Bar

Diamond Accent Bar Pendant

$99

Zales

The birthstone gems inside this rectangular pendant are princess cut for maximum sparkle. You can add up to five stones.

22. Floral Locket

"Mom" Heart Locket

$70

Zales

This cute floral locket looks something a Disney princess would wear, and who deserves to be treated like royalty more than a hard-working mom?

23. Monogrammed Mom

Monogram-Style "MOM" Necklace

$71

Zales

At first glance, this pendant might just look like a really cool design. But anyone who takes a second look at it will know that it's worn with pride.