23 Pumpkin Recipes For Savory, Sweet, & Spicy Lovers

The days might still be long, hot, and sunny, but it's getting to that point in the summer where, if you try really hard, you can almost start to feel fall in the air. The sun is setting earlier, you're preparing for school to start up again, and Halloween is inching closer. Don't you want to be ready with some delicious pumpkin recipes? Before you know it, autumn will be upon us, and you want to be prepared for the season. By that, I obviously mean pumpkin season, and the best way to get ready is to start baking and cooking so you can fill your house with spicy warmth.

In case you haven't already learned, a pumpkin can do so much more than make your Starbucks latte taste better. The sweet gourd can work for almost any dessert out there, and it also happens to be perfect for sugary breakfast options. But don't underestimate its ability to work in a delicious main entree — pumpkin pairs well with savory foods and is a wonderful way to spice up a bowl of soup or a plate of pasta (among other things).

Whether you want to dive headfirst into pumpkin season, or you just want to dip your toes in as you wait for summer to officially end, there's a pumpkin recipe below you and the family will absolutely love.

1. Crispy Pumpkin Waffles A Cozy Kitchen Made with canned pumpkin puree and pumpkin pie seasoning, these crispy pumpkin waffles from A Cozy Kitchen will hit the spot even on a humid morning. They're crisp on the outside and perfectly fluffy on the inside, and go great with a hearty drizzle of maple syrup.

2. Pumpkin Cheesecake Swirl Brownies A Pretty Life In The Suburbs Brownies hardly need to be improved upon, but if you're going to try to do that, then bake up a batch of these pumpkin cheesecake swirl brownies from A Pretty Life In The Suburbs. They're rich, decadent, and full of sweet pumpkin and cheese and chocolatey goodness.

3. Spicy Southwest Pumpkin Soup A Spicy Perspective For a more savory take on pumpkin, take advantage of the first chilly day to make a bowl of spicy southwest pumpkin soup from A Spicy Perspective. Cumin and fresh jalapeño give this soup a really nice kick, and the topping of salty pepita seeds and crispy onion rings is a great touch.

4. Crispy Pumpkin Gnocchi Adventures In Cooking Homemade gnocchi sounds really intimidating to make, but it's actually not as hard as it seems. This recipe for crispy pumpkin gnocchi from Adventures In Cooking would make a lovely Sunday dinner. The gnocchi is savory and sweet, and the topping of hazelnuts and tarragon gives the best flavor.

5. Gooey Chocolate Chip Cookie Pumpkin Pie Half-Baked Harvest This recipe for gooey chocolate chip cookie pumpkin pie from Half-Baked Harvest combines two of the best desserts ever: a chocolate chip cookie and a pumpkin pie. Instead of your typical pumpkin pie filling, though, this one uses pumpkin butter to make it extra rich and gooey.

6. Mini Cinnamon Sugar Pumpkin Muffins Averie Cooks When you want to whip up something quick and easy for a special sweet breakfast treat, these cinnamon sugar pumpkin muffins from Averie Cooks should be your go-to. They're impossibly light and fluffy on the inside, but the cinnamon sugar on the outside gives a delightful little crunch.

7. Pumpkin & Black Bean Vegan Enchiladas Wholefully These pumpkin and black bean vegan enchiladas from Wholefully are a perfect protein-packed vegan meal. Made with salsa, pumpkin puree, and a variety of spices, these are full of flavor and heat, and pair well with the bright cilantro crema sauce you can put over them.

8. Pumpkin Olive Oil Bread Cook Nourish Bliss Forget making your own sourdough loaf. This pumpkin olive oil bread from Cook Nourish Bliss is an excellent quick bread recipe made with all of the warming spices and rich olive oil to make it ridiculously moist.

9. Pumpkin Pecan Scones With Maple Glaze Cookie and Kate When you're really trying to impress someone, make some scones. They aren't as hard as they seem, but they always look beautiful and taste great. These pumpkin pecan scones from Cookie and Kate are a great example. Sweet and nutty on their own, the maple glaze makes them over-the-top good.

10. Spiced Pumpkin Maple Latte Half-Baked Harvest Yes, the Starbucks PSL will always be a fall classic — but why not try to make a version of your own at home? This spiced pumpkin maple latte from Half-Baked Harvest is sweet and rich thanks to the addition of pumpkin butter. The maple cream on top only makes it better. This is really more of a dessert than a morning coffee option, but who says that's a bad thing?

11. White Bean & Pumpkin Pork Chili Foodie Crush Pumpkin works so well in a bowl of chili — use it instead of sweet potatoes or butternut squash for a slightly different flavor. This white bean and pumpkin pork chili from Foodie Crush is ideal for a chilly night. Shredded pork and chunks of a fresh pumpkin go perfectly together.

12. Pumpkin Sugar Cookies A Pretty Life In The Suburbs When you want to keep it simple, try these pumpkin sugar cookies from A Pretty Life In The Suburbs. Pumpkin puree makes them extra soft and moist, while warming spices make them the best fall treat. And the extra dusting of sugar on top is *chef's kiss!*

13. Pumpkin Pecan Baked Brie Damn Delicious You don't need a special occasion to make this pumpkin pecan baked brie from Damn Delicious. The ooey gooey cheese is nutty and sweet thanks to the addition of pecans and sweet pumpkin butter. It's great on crackers, but you'll want to eat it on its own.

14. Slow Cooker Pumpkin Butter A Spicy Perspective You can easily buy jars of pumpkin butter at the store or the local farmer's market, but making your own is easy, fun, and delicious — and somehow more special. This slow cooker pumpkin butter from A Spicy Perspective couldn't be more simple - just throw the ingredients in your slow cooker and let it do its thing.

15. Pumpkin Spice Granola Gimme Some Oven If you just want a touch of pumpkin instead of an entire dessert or meal, try the pumpkin spice granola from Gimme Some Oven. It's sweet and nutty, with chocolate chips and crunchy coconut, as well as a glaze of pumpkin that brings it all together. Eat this with yogurt, ice cream, or on its own.

16. Savory Pumpkin Hummus Wholefully Pumpkin can make for the perfect snacking dip as well. With Wholefully's savory pumpkin hummus, you mix chickpeas and tahini with spices and pumpkin puree and a little maple syrup for a sweeter outcome. It's great on crisp pita chips.

17. Pumpkin Tiramisu Foodie Crush How can tiramisu get any better than it already is, you ask? Just add pumpkin. This pumpkin tiramisu recipe from Foodie Crush is everything. The sweet, pumpkiny cream, the soft lady finger cookies, the crunchy topping... you'll want this treat every single night.

18. Pumpkin Tortilla Soup Love and Lemons This pumpkin tortilla soup from Love and Lemons is a delicious vegetarian-friendly spin on chicken tortilla soup. It's packed with flavor, the black beans give it plenty of protein, and it's topped with crispy tortilla strips to make it even better.

19. Haitian Pumpkin Soup Joumou Sweet & Sorrel A Haitian tradition on New Year's, this Pumpkin Soup Joumou from Sweet & Sorrel is full of tradition, savory flavors, and is vegetarian. (Typically, the dish is made with beef.) It's also pretty easy to pull together, and looks like the perfect crisp night dinner.

20. Pumpkin Spice French Toast Damn Delicious Use a thick brioche to get the best results when making this pumpkin spice French toast from Damn Delicious. This is really easy to whip up in the morning, and your family will feel like you went all out for them — especially when you sprinkle them with powdered sugar.

21. Salted Caramel Pumpkin Seeds The Comfort of Cooking Whenever you cut up a pumpkin, you should be saving, cleaning, and roasting the seeds, which are salty, crunchy, and just really delicious. They just need a little butter and salt to taste good, but if you want to take it up a notch, make these salted caramel pumpkin seeds from The Comfort of Cooking, which are sweet and salty all at once.

22. Pumpkin Pie Chia Pudding Jessica in the Kitchen Chia pudding is one of the easiest ways to make a healthy treat for your family, so why not give it a fall spin with this pumpkin pie chia pudding recipe from Jessica in the Kitchen? It's so easy to whip up, and it's great for meal prep.