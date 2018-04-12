If you're anything like me, you live for baby announcements, and you don't discriminate: Friends, family, strangers, celebrities, they're all amazing, and you love them all. Instagram might have wasted many (enjoyable) hours of my life, but at least it reliably brings great joy when I get to share in the excitement of a new life coming into the world! These are some of the sweetest celebrity baby announcements on Instagram, in case you are similarly smitten with helping welcome new tiny ones into the world, whether you know them or not.

I'll go out on a limb and say that no baby announcement isn't sweet, but some are particularly adorable, heartfelt, or even creative. While some moms opt not to show their babies' faces, they still get the news out into the world with the help of tiny baby feet, socks, or even Wubanubs.

However celebrities announce the births of their children, the appeal remains the same: Birth is a great equalizer. It makes famous people seem like one of us regular folk, sharing in the joy of adding a new member to the family. The only difference is that they're perhaps a little more pampered —and possibly a little more attractive — than us.

1 Zoe Saldana zoesaldana on Instagram When Zoe Saldana gave birth to twin boys Cy and Bowie, she shared this snap of double bottles and double Wubanubs — and a background of a whole lot of food. All twin newborn baby survival items!

2 Vanessa Lachey vanessalachey on Instagram What better way to welcome a Christmas Eve baby than with a teeny tiny hand and a little sparkly bling. Vanessa and Nick Lachey welcomed their third son, Phoenix Robert as their own Christmas miracle and this was their announcement.

3 Kelly Clarkson kellyclarkson on Instagram Black and white photo? Check. Tiny knit pants? Check. Casually resting on dad's watch? Done. When Kelly Clarkson and husband Brandon Blackstock welcomed son Remy, they shared the news on Instagram with this dreamy photo.

4 Coco Rocha ioniconran on Instagram Of course, in the Instagram world we now live in, some babies get announcements and some babies get their own Instagram accounts. Coco Rocha and James Conran welcomed this little bundle, Ioni James, in 2015 and promptly started a new Instagram account for the announcement.

5 Serena Williams serenawilliams on Instagram There's something so natural about a new mama with a baby on her chest that makes the perfect baby announcement. Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., Serena Williams' first child with husband Alexis Ohanian, looks positively cozy.

6 Jessica Alba jessicaalba on Instagram Sometimes all you need is a sleeping baby with mittens to announce a new baby into the world, like this pic of Hayes Alba Warren, born to parents Jessica Alba and Cash Warren on New Year's eve 2017.

7 Jamie Lynn Sigler jamielynnsigler on Instagram Jamie Lynn Sigler didn't just announce the birth of new bundle Jack Adam with a single photo, she went for the full album, complete with adorable pics of older brother Beau holding the new addition.

8 Gal Gadot gal_gadot on Instagram A photo of the newly minted family of four is a sweet way to announce that the little sister is finally here. Case in point: This shot of Gal Gadot and husband Yaron Varsano who welcomed baby Maya, with big sister Alma helping to push the stroller.

9 Camilla Luddington Thank goodness Instagram lets you posts videos. This sweet one of Camilla Luddington and her partner Matthew Alan with their teeny new addition Hayden captures their awe perfectly.

10 Olivia Wilde oliviawilde on Instagram What's an Instagram announcement without a proper hashtag? Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis get to use #internationaldayofthegirl every year on Daisy Josephine's birthday. Not too shabby!

11 Chrissy Teigen chrissyteigen on Instagram Leave it to Chrissy Teigen to share a baby announcement from what appears to be paradise. Celebrities are just like us... except when they get to snuggle their babies in an outdoor oasis.

12 Carrie Underwood carrieunderwood on Instagram Itty bitty hands made for a sweet Instagram announcement for Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher's newest addition, Isaiah Michael.

13 Karolina Kurkova karolinakurkova on Instagram For Karolina Kurkova, it's all about the feet. She elevates the baby-announcement-Instagram-photo game with a monogrammed blanket over brand new son Noah Lee's toes.

14 Jessie James Decker jessiejamesdecker on Instagram Jessie James Decker showed off her very fresh new baby Forrest Bradley, her third with husband Eric Decker, just last week!

15 Tamera Mowry tameramowrytwo on Instagram Ruffle socks. Need we say more? When Tamera Mowry announced the birth of her daughter, Ariah Talea, she share this adorable snap of her all decked out in newborn ruffle socks

16 Ellen Pompeo ellenpompeo on Instagram That may look like a very cuddly photo of Chris Ivery and his new son, Eli, but it's also looks like he's showing off some new ink for the new addition!

17 Kyle Jenner kyliejenner on Instagram While there isn't a photo of a brand new baby in this Instagram post from new mom Kyle Jenner, it is equally sweet that she chose to keep the details of her new daughter, born February 1, private. She quickly followed this post with a teaser clip of a video (available on YouTube) that followed her pregnancy journey.

18 Kourtney Kardashian kourtneykardash on Instagram Leave it to the Kardashian-Jenner clan to mix up their style for birth announcements. When Kourtney welcomed third child, Reign Aston, with estranged husband Scott Disick, she waited three months to share the news on Instagram, but this adorable pic was worth the wait.

19 Whitney Port whitneyeveport on Instagram Whitney Port bucked Instagram tradition when she shared her new son's name with the world with a painted picture a few days after his birth. She directed everyone to her blog where she shared Sonny Sanford's photo first.

20 Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel justintimberlake on Instagram Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel waited a week after having their baby Silas Randall before they shared his photo with the Instagram world. Just a few days old and he was already sporting Memphis Grizzly attire.

21 Beyonce and Jay-Z beyonce on Instagram We're not totally sure Beyonce's dramatic Instagram reveal of twins Sir and Rumi was exactly sweet, but it is epically fierce and none of us will forget it anytime soon!

22 Mark Zuckerberg zuck on Instagram He doesn't share many photos, but when he does, they're biggies. Mark Zuckerberg and wife Priscilla went with a sweet family-of-four photo when they welcomed their second daughter August in August last year.