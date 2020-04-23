Deciding on a name for your child is hard enough as it is, so if you're expecting multiples it can seem downright impossible. Parents faced with choosing the perfect baby names for twins have a whole list of things they may want to consider, like whether or not they pair well together, if they each represent something meaningful, or if they're unique enough to stand out. It's the first of many tasks twin-parents have to do times two.

There are a lot of different factors that come into making the perfect baby name, and there's often a bit more to a final choice beyond just liking the name. Maybe it's a character from a favorite book, a family member's name, or even a place that has special meaning. Not to mention, if the baby is coming into a home with two parents, they both have to like and agree on a name. It's tough to decide on a name that will follow a baby for its entire life, which is why a lot of babies don't have a name by the time they're born, despite their parents having ample time to mull over their choices.

For parents of multiples, everything is a little more amplified. Whether it's figuring out where to put two cribs, determining which double stroller is the easiest to use, or budgeting for two babies in daycare, there's a lot on your plates. So, if you haven't been able to research names for your bundles of joy, here are a few ideas to help you get started.

1. Lily & Poppy mikroman6/Moment/Getty Images Flowers are bright and colorful, can thrive in all kinds of conditions, and are sure to bring a smile to someone's face. So, it's no wonder people want to name their babies after them. There are a lot of flowers that can serve as names, but two that sound really great together are Lily and Poppy. If you're not feeling those, you can also consider Jasmine, Violet, or Rose.

2. Parker & May Someone who is an avid comic book reader (or just loves Marvel movies) probably has some love for Spider-Man. If that's you, channel your Spidey senses for some boy-girl twin names, like Parker and May. They're both unique, sound great together, and have a fun meaning without being overly obvious.

3. Logan & Luca If there is one person who loves alliteration for their kids' names it's Kris Jenner, and her family is crazy famous so she must be on to something. Even if you don't plan to follow in the Kardashian footsteps, there's still something to be said for parallelism, which is why a pairing like Logan and Luca work so great together.

4. Mark & Eve For some, naming their babies in a way that honors their faith is important. Both the old and new testaments of the Bible are full of some beautiful and meaningful names. Mark and Eve both have a biblical background and are strong, beautiful names in general. They're a good pairing whether you want a faith-based meaning or not!

5. Amelia & Emmeline Not only are Amelia and Emmeline gorgeous names in general, but they have strong roots, too. Both names belong to famous women trailblazers; Amelia Earhart was the first female pilot to fly by herself across the Atlantic Ocean and Emmeline Pankhurst was a leader in women's right to vote. Not only will your girls honor these courageous women from history, but they'll have really cute nicknames, too (Millie and Emmie).

6. Orlando & Savannah VIEW press/Corbis News/Getty Images If Kim and Kanye can name one of their babies Chicago, you can definitely name your boy-girl twins after famous cities, too. Orlando is a city in Florida which is home to Disney World and Savannah is a city in Georgia full of southern charm, cobblestone streets, and tons of historic sites.

7. Scout & Winston To Kill a Mockingbird and 1984 are two of the best-selling and most popular books in history, per Goodreads. If you're an avid reader, you can name your boys after characters from these novels. Scout is the little boy in To Kill a Mockingbird and Winston is the main character and narrator of George Orwell's 1984.

8. Levon & Caroline There is no shortage of iconic musicians from the last century, including Elton John and Neil Diamond. These two legends are responsible for a number of classic songs, including "Levon" and "Sweet Caroline." Naming your little ones after these songs is subtle but still meaningful.

9. Jack & Grace Jack and Grace aren't just two characters from an NBC sitcom, they're also names that have consistently ranked in the top 100 most popular baby names since the mid-90's. Jack and Grace are not only classic, but they both mean gracious and they also pair well together as single-syllable names.

10. Landon & Brandon chee gin tan/E+/Getty Images One way to be absolutely sure your twins' names sound good together is by giving them names that rhyme. Landon and Brandon are both great names on their own, and while they rhyme they are still just different enough to still be distinguishable. And, don't worry, your two boys can have similar names and still have totally different personalities.

11. Belle & Jolie Belle and Jolie are both unique names that mean some variation of "beautiful." These names also have more meaning beyond just beauty. Belle is the name of the famous avid reader, independent woman, and lead character in Disney's Beauty and the Beast, and Jolie can share her name with actress, philanthropist, and mom-extraordinaire, Angelina Jolie.

12. Liam and Olivia Every name rises and falls on the list of top baby names, but regardless of whether or not Liam, which means protection, and Olivia are in the top 50 most popular names is irrelevant. Each name is unique in its own way, sounds gorgeous, and pairs well with the other.

13. Griffin & Ethan Griffin and Ethan are both classic but not overly common names which also happen to have similar meanings. Griffin means strong lord while Ethan means strong and firm. With these names, your twins are bound to conquer the world, whether their strength is physical, `mental, moral, or a combination of all three.

14. Isla & Sofia Not every parent feels the need to give their kids names that have deep meanings or backgrounds, some just want the names to be pretty and flow well together. Isla and Sofia are a perfect combination of just that. Since they both end with an 'a', they have a similar sound without being too matchy-matchy.

15. Apollo & Penelope Georgi Fadejev/Moment/Getty Images A lot of powerful (and gorgeous) names derive from Greek mythology. Penelope was Odysseus' wife who was raised in nature and was a loyal and faithful wife to her husband while he was at sea. Apollo, Zeus' son, was God of medicine and music (and also happens to be the name of one of Gwen Stefani's boys).

16. Edison & Pierce Names from the past that aren't overly popular and don't remind you of your great grandfather are hard to come by, but Edison and Pierce are two of them. Prior to the 2010's, Edison's peak ranking was #538 in 1917 and between 1939 and 1984; Pierce just barely made the cut for the top 1,000 most popular names.

17. Stella & Eva Stella and Eva are both gorgeous names in general, but they also sound great together. Because they have the same last letter, they are a sing-songy pairing without being too much alike. They both have wonderful meanings, too, Eva means 'life' and Stella means 'star'.

18. Warren & Indie All the Katies, Johns, Ashleys, and Matts of the world know the pain of being one of many in their class with the same name. But, your boy-girl twins won't have that issue with names like Warren and Indie. Warren is an old-timey classic name, while Indie's uniqueness embodies its meaning of 'independent'.

19. Duke & Milo Carol Yepes/Moment/Getty Images If you have big dreams of having two little hipster boys, you have to give them off-beat, but still cool, names like Duke and Milo. Of course, you can never know your child's personality before he arrives, but give Milo and Duke some cardigans, bow ties, and Converse shoes and they'll be well on their way to hipster status.

20. Joy & Felicity Joy and Felicity have more in common than the same last letter; they also both mean 'happy'. Giving your girls names like these doesn't mean you're pushing a certain form of happiness on them, it can be symbolic of your unconditional love for them and whatever makes them happy throughout life.

21. Finn & Rey Naming your boy-girl twins Finn and Rey can be a nod to the Star Wars franchise. Finn is a heroic resistance fighter (despite being raised to do the exact opposite) and Rey is a fierce female Jedi who doesn't let anything stand in her way. These names are great choices regardless of the movie, but true Star Wars fans will definitely pick up on the tribute.

22. Isaac & Leo It's not hard to think up names of influential male leaders throughout history, but not all leaders are created equal. Instead of focusing on power, consider naming your boys after different types of leaders. Isaac Newton discovered the law of gravity and Leonardo Da Vinci gave the world some of the most beautiful works of art in history.

23. Brooke & Autumn MAVROUDAKIS FOTIS PHOTOGRAPHY/Moment/Getty Images Names like Brooke and Autumn pay tribute to the beauties of nature. Brooke means 'small stream' (think: babbling brook) and Autumn represents the season full of changing and falling leaves (and pumpkin spice lattes). Each name is beautiful on its own, but pairing them together paints a picture of a hike through the woods on a crisp fall day.

24. Zachary & Zoe There's no deeper meaning to pairing Zachary and Zoe together other than the fact that 'Z' names are a lot of fun to say. If you (understandably) need a little more background, Zachary is a Hebrew name meaning "the Lord has remembered" and Zoe is a Greek name that means 'life'.